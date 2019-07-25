Richmond Food News: Week of July 22-26

× Expand Behold these saucy huevos rancheros from Tazza Kitchen, and check out our ultimate brunch guide, offering dozens of excuses to drink mimosas at 10 a.m. or eat breakfast at 2 p.m. (Photo by Eileen Mellon)

Get Your Brunch On

We came, we saw, we brunched. Our team of writers dove into the world of Bennies, bloodies and the meal most synonymous with the weekend, and the results are now online in our ultimate brunch guide. Stephanie Ganz tracked down Saturday brunch digs and wallet-friendly spots. Piet E. Jones schlepped around in the minivan to discover bites to please the whole fam and rewarded himself by scoping out some refreshing brunch cocktails and mocktails. Sarah Geroux experienced the only weekly drag brunch in town, where sequins reign supreme. I brunched with buds, dined al fresco, hit up the wondrous Champagne brunch at The Jefferson Hotel and even devoured a breakfast torta while brewery hopping. P.S.: We also let service industry employees vent (anonymously) and share why brunch may be not be their favorite shift. (Richmond magazine)

Putting at the Ritz

“Romance, mystery and unease” — those are the sensations the team behind Hotel Greene wants guests to experience at the new hotel-themed restaurant and minigolf course, which opens downtown today at 5 p.m. The 7,000-square-foot space, from the owners of Greenleaf’s Pool Room, brings to mind a mashup of the board game Clue and the Wes Anderson film "Grand Budapest Hotel.” Add in shareable cocktails, miniature art installations and a restaurant helmed by longtime Richmond chef and Citizen owner Greg Johnson, and you’ll want to reach for your putter. (Richmond magazine)

Chill Out

Ice cream is a year-round necessity, but in temperatures like we've seen this summer, it's also a survival tactic. From an over-the-top milkshake at Coco & Hazel to a riff on Chunky Monkey at Stoplight Gelato Cafe that’s giving Ben & Jerry’s a run for its money, we’ve tracked down some locally made ice cream concoctions that are worth the indulgence. (Richmond magazine)

So Fresh and So Green

Summer is also the time when fresh basil gets its moment in the spotlight, and chef-owner Joe Sparatta of Heritage and Southbound shares a basil pistou recipe sure to liven up any pasta — I’m looking at you, $1 box of Barilla. (Richmond magazine)

Behind the Barrel

You may appreciate the creations of Richmond's Reservoir Distillery — internationally distributed, award-winning whiskeys — a little more after becoming acquainted with their head distiller, Mary Allison. The 33-year-old former Moore Street Cafe server and actress, now a pivotal member of the Reservoir team, holds down production at the decade-old distillery. (Richmond magazine)

Bringing the Buzz

After 14 years, Blanchard’s Coffee Roasting Co. is surely digging into its own supply, because the coffee vets are staying caffeinated and busy. With two cafe locations on the way, Blanchard’s also announced that it will host the U.S. Coffee Championships Preliminaries in early September. The three-day event is expected to draw in national coffee pros, putting baristas to the test with various competitions and highlighting the growing coffee scene in Richmond. Stay tuned for more details. (News release)

Raise a Glass

On July 24, The Veil Brewing Co. released a special beer to honor late Mekong bartender Quy Pham, who died recently while competing in a local triathlon. Dubbed Quy, the imperial chocolate milk stout was aged in maple syrup barrels for 23 months and is described as evoking notes of vanilla, chocolate and pancakes. Proceeds from sales of the limited batch will go directly to Pham’s family.

Farewells

After less than a year in business, vegan eatery Mind Your Belly Deli in Short Pump closed July 24. Owner Halini Brune cites high rent in the West End as the reason for the short-notice closure.

Kobe Japanese Steaks & Sushi Steakhouse closed its doors July 16 after 15 years in Shockoe Slip. (Richmond Times-Dispatch)

It was a tough week for barbecue in town: After 30 years, Alexander’s BBQ in Tuckahoe Village West shuttered following the death last week of owner Keith Phillips, and Texas-based chain Dickey’s Barbecue Pit closed its last remaining Richmond location at 9809 W. Broad St. (Richmond-Times Dispatch)

ICYMI

The former Pasture space will soon be reincarnated as the Baja, California-inspired restaurant, Cabo, from the owners of nearby Maya. Owners estimate a September opening date. (Richmond Times-Dispatch)

Rose & Eddie’s, the family-run operation known for its family-style takeout, is set to open a new dine-in concept at the Shoppes of Amberleigh on Saturday, July 27.

Things are getting sudsy in Manchester with the grand opening of Dogtown Brewing Co. at 1209 Hull Street this Saturday, July 27. (Richmond magazine)

NuVegan Cafe at 417 W. Grace St. has been closed for weeks after stating they would be completing renovations — Yelp even showed the business as closed — but the restaurant's corporate parent shared that the space will reopen Saturday, Aug. 17, under new ownership and management.

Nomadic Richmond cheese pop-up Truckle Cheesemongers has found a permanent home: Owner Maggie Bradshaw is set to open a cheese shop in the fall at 1320 Summit Ave. inside Blue Bee Cider’s current bottle shop space. Cider and charcuterie, anyone? (News release)

RVA Love

Wine Spectator honored Shagbark, Lemaire, Morton’s Steakhouse, and Osaka Sushi & Steak with awards of excellence in their 2019 Restaurant Awards, which highlight restaurants around the world offering top-notch wine selections.

Men’s Health magazine recently curated a list of top 20 Great Beers to Drink this Summer, and Tangerine Suncrush, part of a spinoff line of libations from Hardywood, made the lineup. The low-ABV brew also got some love from The Wall Street Journal and was dubbed one of Summer’s 6 Most Refreshing Beers.

Upcoming Events

In Other Food News …