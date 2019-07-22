Sunday Service

× Expand Photo via Getty Images

Let’s be honest, there are few experiences that Richmonders seek out more than brewery-hopping and Sunday brunch. Combine the two, and Sunday transforms into a morning worship at beer cathedrals across the city, where suds flow from shiny taps, attendees raise pints, and hymns equate to cheering alongside your fellow imbibers in unison. So what does a beer hall brunch bring to a Sunday that other digs don’t?

A later start: Trade your “good morning” for a “good afternoon,” since most brewery brunches don’t kick off until noon. No Champagne: Hello, local cider made with heirloom Virginia apples. Carbs matter: Find me a brewery brunch where some form of yeast isn’t present, and I owe you a pint. The party continues: Brunch around noon or 1 p.m. can easily transform into a Sunday fun day. Every Sunday is an enigma: Kegs rotate, there is no set menu, and each week brings new surprises.

On a Roll

Live a vagabond lifestyle with these traveling Sunday brunch bites at local breweries

Brian Graff’s Intergalactic Tacos has racked up quite a few frequent-flyer miles on the food truck circuit. Leave this dimension behind with a locally made brunch torta stuffed with slow-roasted Autumn Olive Farms pork and topped with a fried egg, or try a “breakfast dilla” served with their famous rocket sauce.

Eating pizza is always a decision I will whole-heartedly support, especially as the breakfast of champions. Zorch recently introduced toppings like chicken and waffles, sausage gravy, and eggs and bacon for a brunch-a-licious pie makeover.

Launched in 2018, Lowco Eatery serves a slice of South Carolina. Chicken and cornbread waffles with a hot sorghum syrup and bacon butter deliver a hearty start to your Sunday. Did we mention the deep-fried cinnamon rolls?

Rollin’ since 2015, Mean Bird serves up fried delights for vegans and meat eaters alike, frequently rotating between Hardywood Park Craft Brewery and Ardent Craft Ales. Brunch features fried-chicken biscuit “sammies” — a loose term when the 24-hour dredged piece of chicken is double the size of the biscuit. Just go with it, and maybe grab a fork.

Be sure to check Instagram for the most up-to-date schedules.