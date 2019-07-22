Sippin’ Round the Clock

From cocktails to mocktails, brunch beverages with a kick

MORNING

Brunch

2600 W. Main St., 804-528-4065

Nothing says “good morning” quite like a coffee Old Fashioned. Blanchard’s coffee-infused rye is served over ice in an absinthe-rinsed glass for a touch of bitterness. A splash of turbinado syrup adds a little viscosity and balance to this delightful tipple.

Nota Bene

2110 E. Main St., 804-477-3355

Step away from the mimosa. What you really want is a pineapple daiquiri. Nota Bene uses its wood-fired pizza oven and chars the pineapple before soaking it in rum — the result is smoky and smooth, with just the right amount of sweetness.

Bar Solita

123 W. Broad St., 804-308-3605

Bar Solita’s tableside bloody mary cart features all the fixin’s. Pick your mix. Choose a booze. Add a little heat, a touch of savory or maybe even a slice of bacon. Starting at $3, they’re surely a Sunday steal.

MIDDAY

Maple & Pine at Quirk Hotel

201 W. Broad St., 804-340-6040

Modern elegance is the name of the game at Quirk. Maple & Pine’s A Rose by Any Other Name joins citrus and a violet shrub with rosé vodka and prosecco to create a beverage as elegant as its surroundings.

Social 52

2619 W. Main St., 804-353-9709

Rev up your day, and your taste buds, with a Spicy Paloma. The classic combination of tequila and grapefruit juice gets ratcheted up a notch with habanero bitters and a black lava salt rim.

West Coast Provisions

301-A Maltby Blvd., 804-360-1090

If you’ve never experienced the joy of Japanese gin, this is your chance. Suntory Roku gin, Cocchi Americano Rosa and lemongrass syrup make for a juicy libation dubbed the Shiso Pretty. Careful, it goes down smooth and fast.

MOCKTAILS

Heritage

1627 W. Main St., 804-353-4060

Too early, or perhaps you don’t imbibe? No problem. Heritage serves Cherry Valance, a refreshing spritz of cherry, lime, elderflower and orange blossom.

Casa del Barco

Multiple locations

Not everyone lists their nonalcoholic drinks on the menu; take Casa Del Barco: Their extensive array of margaritas and mojitos can be served sans booze, leaving you to enjoy their fresh fruit mixtures sweetened with house-made agave syrup.

Little Nickel

4702 Forest Hill Ave., 804-230-8743

Classically trained chef turned bartender Madison Pere churns out virgin versions of the South Side tiki bar’s tropical-themed drinks. Try the Dragonpit Swizzle, a heady combination of lemongrass, lychee and dragonfruit.

