Top Dentists 2024

Richmond’s best dental pros, as chosen by their peers

Here are the 2024 Top Dentists winners, as selected by their peers in our annual survey, which was conducted online in March. Winners are listed in alphabetical order, with the top vote-getter’s name in each category highlighted.

Cosmetic Dentistry

Catherine Dallow 

Commonwealth Prosthodontics 

8917 Fargo Road, Suite B, 804-346-3366  

Graham Forbes 

Capital Dental Design 

6946 Forest Ave., Suite 205, 804-320-8894  

Robert LeNoir

Brown, Reynolds, Snow, LeNoir Dentistry 

6901 Patterson Ave, 804-288-5324;

10410 Ridgefield Parkway, 804-754-4161 

Clint Meadows 

Commonwealth Dentistry 

2373 Colony Crossing Place, Midlothian, 804-739-3131 

Clairise Parker 

River Run Dental 

3400 Haydenpark Lane, Suite 203, Henrico, 804-390-7018 

Erin Sharkey 

Virginia Family Dentistry 

6441 Ironbridge Road, 804-743-8166

Endodontics

(TIE) Balasudha Baladhandayutham 

Commonwealth Dentistry

6750 Forest Hill Ave., Suite B,

804-653-4290; 2930 W Hundred Road,

Suite B, Chester, 804-533-7433

River Run Dental

7820 Shrader Road, 804-666-8352 

Sanjay Bhagchandani 

Endodontic Partners 

5318 Patterson Ave., Suite B, 804-285-0400  

Timothy Finkler 

Commonwealth Endodontics 

3107 Hungary Spring Road, 804-501-0501 

(TIE) Deepika Ganesh 

Virginia Family Dentistry 

2601 Swiftrun Road, Chester, 804-751-0300 

Harold J. Martinez 

Commonwealth Endodontics 

12320 W. Broad St., Suite 209, Henrico, 804-501-0501  

Adam Sarnowski 

East Coast Endodontics 

3400 Haydenpark Lane, Suite 202, Henrico, 804-506-3636 

General Dentistry

Kristin Edwards 

West Richmond Family Dentistry 

5318 Patterson Ave., Suite A,

804-282-9600 

Graham Forbes 

Capital Dental Design 

6946 Forest Ave., Suite 205, 804-320-8894  

Danny Garcha 

Virginia Family Dentistry 

10500 Atlee Station Road, Ashland,

804-550-3324

Afia Rasul 

Commonwealth Dentistry 

6750 Forest Hill Ave., Suite A, 804-272-7040 

Elizabeth Reynolds 

Brown, Reynolds, Snow, LeNoir Dentistry 

6901 Patterson Ave., 804-288-5324;

10410 Ridgefield Parkway, 804-754-4161 

Vanessa Sturz 

River Run Dental 

241 Charles H. Dimmock Parkway, Suite 2, Colonial Heights, 804-520-0699 

Hospital Dentistry

Danielle Miller 

Commonwealth Dentistry 

456 Charles H. Dimmock Parkway, Suite 9, Colonial Heights, 804-520-7292;

6750 Forest Hill Ave., Suite B, 804-653-4290 

Shital N. Patel 

Smile Garden Pediatric Dentistry at Midlothian Children’s Dentistry 

305 Schofield Drive, Midlothian, 804-601-3139 

Implant Surgeon

Charles D. Boxx  

Commonwealth Oral & Facial Surgery 

3811 Westerre Parkway, Suite A, Henrico; 8503 Patterson Ave., Suite A, Henrico, 804-354-1600  

Misha Ghazarian

Virginia Family Dentistry 

1612 Huguenot Road, Midlothian,

804-794-9789 

Kanyon R. Keeney 

Virginia Oral and Facial Surgery 

130 Towne Center West Blvd., Henrico,

804-270-5028  

Ben T. Overstreet 

Richardson, Overstreet and White Ltd.

4909 Grove Ave., 804-355-6593;

11301-B Polo Place, Midlothian, 804-794-7094 

Chris R. Richardson

Richardson, Overstreet and White Ltd.

4909 Grove Ave, 804-355-6593;

11301-B Polo Place, Midlothian, 804-794-7094 

Bryan Wheeler 

Virginia Oral and Facial Surgery 

11319 Polo Place, Midlothian, 804-794-0794 

Nicholas Yesbeck 

Commonwealth Dentistry 

6750 Forest Hill Ave., Suite B, 804-653-4290; 2930 W. Hundred Road, Suite B, Chester,

804-533-7433 

Oral And Maxillofacial Surgery

Neil Agnihotri 

Virginia Oral and Facial Surgery 

130 Towne Center West Blvd., Henrico,

804-270-5028  

Charles D. Boxx 

Commonwealth Oral & Facial Surgery 

3811 Westerre Parkway, Suite A, Henrico; 8503 Patterson Ave., Suite A, Henrico, 804-354-1600  

William Dymon 

Virginia Oral and Facial Surgery 

130 Towne Center W. Blvd., Henrico,

804-270-5028 

Mauricio Herrera 

Virginia Oral and Facial Surgery 

10601 Greenyard Way, Suite B, Chester,

804-472-8099 

Ammar Sarraf  

Commonwealth Oral & Facial Surgery 

1807 Huguenot Road, Suite 120, Midlothian; 8503 Patterson Ave., Suite A, Henrico,

804-354-1600 

Omar Watson

Virginia Oral and Facial Surgery 

6031 Harbour Park Drive, Midlothian,

804-608-3200

Bryan Wheeler 

Virginia Oral and Facial Surgery 

11319 Polo Place, Midlothian,

804-794-0794

Gregory M. Zoghby 

Commonwealth Oral & Facial Surgery 

1807 Huguenot Road, Suite 120, Midlothian; 5942 Harbour Park Drive, Midlothian,

804-354-1600 

Oral Cancer 

(TIE) Neil Agnihotri 

Virginia Oral and Facial Surgery 

130 Towne Center West Blvd., Henrico,

804-270-5028  

(TIE) Sarah H. Glass 

VCU School of Dentistry

520 N. 12th St., 804-828-1778 

Orthodontics 

Jeff Beyer 

Commonwealth Orthodontics 

6657 Lake Harbour Drive, Midlothian, 804‑739‑6600;

456 Charles H. Dimmock Parkway, Suite 9, Colonial Heights, 804‑520‑7292 

Kevin Bibona 

Richmond Pediatric Dentistry and Orthodontics 

8503 Patterson Ave.; 13901 Coalfield Commons Place, Midlothian; 12270 W. Broad St., Short Pump, 804-740-7281 

Graham Gardner 

Gardner and La Rochelle Orthodontics 

1206 Willow Lawn Drive, 804-282-0505; 1129 Gaskins Road, Suite 100, 804-754-0505 

Gustav Horsey 

Horsey Orthodontics

4106 E. Parham Road, Henrico,

804-672-3030; 313 Schofield Drive, Midlothian, 804-464-8711; 10446 Ridgefield Parkway, 804-672-8442 

Wyatt Loflin 

James River Orthodontics 

11934 W. Broad St., Suite 210, 804-672-8607  

Rick Marcus 

Virginia Family Dentistry 

10500 Atlee Station Road, Ashland,

804-550-3324;

12390 Three Chopt Road, 804-351-5432 

Pain Management 

Joseph N. Tregaskes 

JNT Dental 

2008 Bremo Road, Suite 104, 804-282-0510  

Pediatric Dentistry 

Jo Cronly 

Children’s Dentistry of Virginia 

2400 Colony Crossing Place, Midlothian; 3600 Festival Park Plaza, Chester; 12205 Gayton Road, Suite A, Henrico; 11321 Polo Place Parkway, Midlothian, 804-639-6445  

Shreya Desai 

RVO Pediatric Dentistry 

3400 Haydenpark Lane, Suite 204, Henrico, 804-884-9906

Justin Edwards 

RVA Pediatric Dentistry 

7113 Three Chopt Road, Suite 200,

804-220-6188  

Holly Lewis 

Sparkle Pediatric Dentistry 

11934 W. Broad St. Suite 120, Henrico; 8203 Center Path Lane, Mechanicsville, 804‑746‑7382 

Danielle Miller 

Commonwealth Dentistry 

456 Charles H. Dimmock Parkway, Suite 9, Colonial Heights, 804-520-7292;

6750 Forest Hill Ave., Suite B, 804-653-4290 

Shital N. Patel  

Smile Garden Pediatric Dentistry at Midlothian Children’s Dentistry 

305 Schofield Drive, Midlothian,

804-601-3139 

Laura M. Satoski 

Virginia Family Dentistry 

10500 Atlee Station Road, Ashland,

804-412-0599 

Periodontics 

Jill T. Beitz 

Drs. Miller & Beitz 

5700 Old Richmond Ave., Suite C-14, 804‑285‑4867 

Danielle M. McCormack 

Virginia Family Dentistry 

2601 Swiftrun Road, Chester, 804-751-0300 

Nitya Reddy 

River Run Dental 

5001 Libbie Mill East Blvd., Suite 125,

804-390-7133 

Chris R. Richardson 

Richardson, Overstreet and White Ltd. 

4909 Grove Ave., 804-355-6593; 11301-B Polo Place, Midlothian, 804-794-7094 

John White 

Richardson, Overstreet and White Ltd. 

4909 Grove Ave., 804-355-6593; 11301-B Polo Place, Midlothian, 804-794-7094 

Nicholas Yesbeck 

Commonwealth Dentistry 

6750 Forest Hill Ave., Suite B, 804-653-4290; 2930 W. Hundred Road, Suite B, Chester,

804-533-7433 

Prosthodontics 

Clara Bergeron 

Advanced Dentistry of Richmond 

7204 Glen Forest Drive, Suite 203,

804-282-7260

Catherine Dallow 

Commonwealth Prosthodontics 

8917 Fargo Road, Suite B, 804-346-3366  

Graham Forbes 

Capital Dental Design 

6946 Forest Ave., Suite 205, 804-320-8894  

Ursula Klostermyer 

Advanced Dentistry of Richmond 

7204 Glen Forest Drive, Suite 203,

804-282-7260  

Rocio Lopez 

Virginia Family Dentistry 

2601 Swiftrun Road, Chester, 804-751-0300 

David Schleider 

Commonwealth Prosthodontics 

8917 Fargo Road, Suite B, 804-346-3366  

Gloria E. Ward 

Advanced Dentistry of Virginia 

3701 Westerre Parkway, Suite D,

804-270-7940  

Sedation Dentistry 

David Roberts 

Virginia Family Dentistry 

4710 Puddledock Road, Suite 200,

Prince George, 804-526-4822 

McKenzie Woodard 

Commonwealth Dentistry 

8120 Pleasant Grove Road, Suite 200, Mechanicsville, 804-915-1440 

Special Honors 

Best Pro Bono Care Dentist

Steven Castro 

Commonwealth Dentistry 

2930 W. Hundred Road, Chester,

804-621-7631 

Best Dental Hygienist 

Joan Creath 

Commonwealth Dentistry 

456 Charles H. Dimmock Parkway,

Colonial Heights, 804-520-4088 

Julie Houser 

Alsamir Family Dentistry 

13841 Hull Street Road, #1, Midlothian,

804-739-5791 

Rebecca Morehouse 

River Run Dental 

5001 Libbie Mill East Boulevard, Suite 125, 804-390-7133 

Lisa Tatum 

Brown, Reynolds, Snow, LeNoir Dentistry 

6901 Patterson Ave., 804-288-5324;

10410 Ridgefield Parkway, 804-754-4161 

Giana Watson 

Virginia Family Dentistry 

10140 Staples Mill Road, Glen Allen,

804-672-4900