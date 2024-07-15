Top Dentists 2024

Here are the 2024 Top Dentists winners, as selected by their peers in our annual survey, which was conducted online in March. Winners are listed in alphabetical order, with the top vote-getter’s name in each category highlighted.
Cosmetic Dentistry
Catherine Dallow
Commonwealth Prosthodontics
8917 Fargo Road, Suite B, 804-346-3366
Graham Forbes
Capital Dental Design
6946 Forest Ave., Suite 205, 804-320-8894
Robert LeNoir
Brown, Reynolds, Snow, LeNoir Dentistry
6901 Patterson Ave, 804-288-5324;
10410 Ridgefield Parkway, 804-754-4161
Clint Meadows
Commonwealth Dentistry
2373 Colony Crossing Place, Midlothian, 804-739-3131
Clairise Parker
River Run Dental
3400 Haydenpark Lane, Suite 203, Henrico, 804-390-7018
Erin Sharkey
Virginia Family Dentistry
6441 Ironbridge Road, 804-743-8166
Endodontics
(TIE) Balasudha Baladhandayutham
Commonwealth Dentistry
6750 Forest Hill Ave., Suite B,
804-653-4290; 2930 W Hundred Road,
Suite B, Chester, 804-533-7433
River Run Dental
7820 Shrader Road, 804-666-8352
Sanjay Bhagchandani
Endodontic Partners
5318 Patterson Ave., Suite B, 804-285-0400
Timothy Finkler
Commonwealth Endodontics
3107 Hungary Spring Road, 804-501-0501
(TIE) Deepika Ganesh
Virginia Family Dentistry
2601 Swiftrun Road, Chester, 804-751-0300
Harold J. Martinez
Commonwealth Endodontics
12320 W. Broad St., Suite 209, Henrico, 804-501-0501
Adam Sarnowski
East Coast Endodontics
3400 Haydenpark Lane, Suite 202, Henrico, 804-506-3636
General Dentistry
Kristin Edwards
West Richmond Family Dentistry
5318 Patterson Ave., Suite A,
804-282-9600
Graham Forbes
Capital Dental Design
6946 Forest Ave., Suite 205, 804-320-8894
Danny Garcha
Virginia Family Dentistry
10500 Atlee Station Road, Ashland,
804-550-3324
Afia Rasul
Commonwealth Dentistry
6750 Forest Hill Ave., Suite A, 804-272-7040
Elizabeth Reynolds
Brown, Reynolds, Snow, LeNoir Dentistry
6901 Patterson Ave., 804-288-5324;
10410 Ridgefield Parkway, 804-754-4161
Vanessa Sturz
River Run Dental
241 Charles H. Dimmock Parkway, Suite 2, Colonial Heights, 804-520-0699
Hospital Dentistry
Danielle Miller
Commonwealth Dentistry
456 Charles H. Dimmock Parkway, Suite 9, Colonial Heights, 804-520-7292;
6750 Forest Hill Ave., Suite B, 804-653-4290
Shital N. Patel
Smile Garden Pediatric Dentistry at Midlothian Children’s Dentistry
305 Schofield Drive, Midlothian, 804-601-3139
Implant Surgeon
Charles D. Boxx
Commonwealth Oral & Facial Surgery
3811 Westerre Parkway, Suite A, Henrico; 8503 Patterson Ave., Suite A, Henrico, 804-354-1600
Misha Ghazarian
Virginia Family Dentistry
1612 Huguenot Road, Midlothian,
804-794-9789
Kanyon R. Keeney
Virginia Oral and Facial Surgery
130 Towne Center West Blvd., Henrico,
804-270-5028
Ben T. Overstreet
Richardson, Overstreet and White Ltd.
4909 Grove Ave., 804-355-6593;
11301-B Polo Place, Midlothian, 804-794-7094
Chris R. Richardson
Richardson, Overstreet and White Ltd.
4909 Grove Ave, 804-355-6593;
11301-B Polo Place, Midlothian, 804-794-7094
Bryan Wheeler
Virginia Oral and Facial Surgery
11319 Polo Place, Midlothian, 804-794-0794
Nicholas Yesbeck
Commonwealth Dentistry
6750 Forest Hill Ave., Suite B, 804-653-4290; 2930 W. Hundred Road, Suite B, Chester,
804-533-7433
Oral And Maxillofacial Surgery
Neil Agnihotri
Virginia Oral and Facial Surgery
130 Towne Center West Blvd., Henrico,
804-270-5028
Charles D. Boxx
Commonwealth Oral & Facial Surgery
3811 Westerre Parkway, Suite A, Henrico; 8503 Patterson Ave., Suite A, Henrico, 804-354-1600
William Dymon
Virginia Oral and Facial Surgery
130 Towne Center W. Blvd., Henrico,
804-270-5028
Mauricio Herrera
Virginia Oral and Facial Surgery
10601 Greenyard Way, Suite B, Chester,
804-472-8099
Ammar Sarraf
Commonwealth Oral & Facial Surgery
1807 Huguenot Road, Suite 120, Midlothian; 8503 Patterson Ave., Suite A, Henrico,
804-354-1600
Omar Watson
Virginia Oral and Facial Surgery
6031 Harbour Park Drive, Midlothian,
804-608-3200
Bryan Wheeler
Virginia Oral and Facial Surgery
11319 Polo Place, Midlothian,
804-794-0794
Gregory M. Zoghby
Commonwealth Oral & Facial Surgery
1807 Huguenot Road, Suite 120, Midlothian; 5942 Harbour Park Drive, Midlothian,
804-354-1600
Oral Cancer
(TIE) Neil Agnihotri
Virginia Oral and Facial Surgery
130 Towne Center West Blvd., Henrico,
804-270-5028
(TIE) Sarah H. Glass
VCU School of Dentistry
520 N. 12th St., 804-828-1778
Orthodontics
Jeff Beyer
Commonwealth Orthodontics
6657 Lake Harbour Drive, Midlothian, 804‑739‑6600;
456 Charles H. Dimmock Parkway, Suite 9, Colonial Heights, 804‑520‑7292
Kevin Bibona
Richmond Pediatric Dentistry and Orthodontics
8503 Patterson Ave.; 13901 Coalfield Commons Place, Midlothian; 12270 W. Broad St., Short Pump, 804-740-7281
Graham Gardner
Gardner and La Rochelle Orthodontics
1206 Willow Lawn Drive, 804-282-0505; 1129 Gaskins Road, Suite 100, 804-754-0505
Gustav Horsey
Horsey Orthodontics
4106 E. Parham Road, Henrico,
804-672-3030; 313 Schofield Drive, Midlothian, 804-464-8711; 10446 Ridgefield Parkway, 804-672-8442
Wyatt Loflin
James River Orthodontics
11934 W. Broad St., Suite 210, 804-672-8607
Rick Marcus
Virginia Family Dentistry
10500 Atlee Station Road, Ashland,
804-550-3324;
12390 Three Chopt Road, 804-351-5432
Pain Management
Joseph N. Tregaskes
JNT Dental
2008 Bremo Road, Suite 104, 804-282-0510
Pediatric Dentistry
Jo Cronly
Children’s Dentistry of Virginia
2400 Colony Crossing Place, Midlothian; 3600 Festival Park Plaza, Chester; 12205 Gayton Road, Suite A, Henrico; 11321 Polo Place Parkway, Midlothian, 804-639-6445
Shreya Desai
RVO Pediatric Dentistry
3400 Haydenpark Lane, Suite 204, Henrico, 804-884-9906
Justin Edwards
RVA Pediatric Dentistry
7113 Three Chopt Road, Suite 200,
804-220-6188
Holly Lewis
Sparkle Pediatric Dentistry
11934 W. Broad St. Suite 120, Henrico; 8203 Center Path Lane, Mechanicsville, 804‑746‑7382
Danielle Miller
Commonwealth Dentistry
456 Charles H. Dimmock Parkway, Suite 9, Colonial Heights, 804-520-7292;
6750 Forest Hill Ave., Suite B, 804-653-4290
Shital N. Patel
Smile Garden Pediatric Dentistry at Midlothian Children’s Dentistry
305 Schofield Drive, Midlothian,
804-601-3139
Laura M. Satoski
Virginia Family Dentistry
10500 Atlee Station Road, Ashland,
804-412-0599
Periodontics
Jill T. Beitz
Drs. Miller & Beitz
5700 Old Richmond Ave., Suite C-14, 804‑285‑4867
Danielle M. McCormack
Virginia Family Dentistry
2601 Swiftrun Road, Chester, 804-751-0300
Nitya Reddy
River Run Dental
5001 Libbie Mill East Blvd., Suite 125,
804-390-7133
Chris R. Richardson
Richardson, Overstreet and White Ltd.
4909 Grove Ave., 804-355-6593; 11301-B Polo Place, Midlothian, 804-794-7094
John White
Richardson, Overstreet and White Ltd.
4909 Grove Ave., 804-355-6593; 11301-B Polo Place, Midlothian, 804-794-7094
Nicholas Yesbeck
Commonwealth Dentistry
6750 Forest Hill Ave., Suite B, 804-653-4290; 2930 W. Hundred Road, Suite B, Chester,
804-533-7433
Prosthodontics
Clara Bergeron
Advanced Dentistry of Richmond
7204 Glen Forest Drive, Suite 203,
804-282-7260
Catherine Dallow
Commonwealth Prosthodontics
8917 Fargo Road, Suite B, 804-346-3366
Graham Forbes
Capital Dental Design
6946 Forest Ave., Suite 205, 804-320-8894
Ursula Klostermyer
Advanced Dentistry of Richmond
7204 Glen Forest Drive, Suite 203,
804-282-7260
Rocio Lopez
Virginia Family Dentistry
2601 Swiftrun Road, Chester, 804-751-0300
David Schleider
Commonwealth Prosthodontics
8917 Fargo Road, Suite B, 804-346-3366
Gloria E. Ward
Advanced Dentistry of Virginia
3701 Westerre Parkway, Suite D,
804-270-7940
Sedation Dentistry
David Roberts
Virginia Family Dentistry
4710 Puddledock Road, Suite 200,
Prince George, 804-526-4822
McKenzie Woodard
Commonwealth Dentistry
8120 Pleasant Grove Road, Suite 200, Mechanicsville, 804-915-1440
Special Honors
Best Pro Bono Care Dentist
Steven Castro
Commonwealth Dentistry
2930 W. Hundred Road, Chester,
804-621-7631
Best Dental Hygienist
Joan Creath
Commonwealth Dentistry
456 Charles H. Dimmock Parkway,
Colonial Heights, 804-520-4088
Julie Houser
Alsamir Family Dentistry
13841 Hull Street Road, #1, Midlothian,
804-739-5791
Rebecca Morehouse
River Run Dental
5001 Libbie Mill East Boulevard, Suite 125, 804-390-7133
Lisa Tatum
Brown, Reynolds, Snow, LeNoir Dentistry
6901 Patterson Ave., 804-288-5324;
10410 Ridgefield Parkway, 804-754-4161
Giana Watson
Virginia Family Dentistry
10140 Staples Mill Road, Glen Allen,
804-672-4900