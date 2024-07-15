Top Dentists 2024

Here are the 2024 Top Dentists winners, as selected by their peers in our annual survey, which was conducted online in March. Winners are listed in alphabetical order, with the top vote-getter’s name in each category highlighted.

Cosmetic Dentistry

Catherine Dallow

Commonwealth Prosthodontics

8917 Fargo Road, Suite B, 804-346-3366

Graham Forbes

Capital Dental Design

6946 Forest Ave., Suite 205, 804-320-8894

Robert LeNoir

Brown, Reynolds, Snow, LeNoir Dentistry

6901 Patterson Ave, 804-288-5324;

10410 Ridgefield Parkway, 804-754-4161

Clint Meadows

Commonwealth Dentistry

2373 Colony Crossing Place, Midlothian, 804-739-3131

Clairise Parker

River Run Dental

3400 Haydenpark Lane, Suite 203, Henrico, 804-390-7018

Erin Sharkey

Virginia Family Dentistry

6441 Ironbridge Road, 804-743-8166

Endodontics

(TIE) Balasudha Baladhandayutham

Commonwealth Dentistry

6750 Forest Hill Ave., Suite B,

804-653-4290; 2930 W Hundred Road,

Suite B, Chester, 804-533-7433

River Run Dental

7820 Shrader Road, 804-666-8352

Sanjay Bhagchandani

Endodontic Partners

5318 Patterson Ave., Suite B, 804-285-0400

Timothy Finkler

Commonwealth Endodontics

3107 Hungary Spring Road, 804-501-0501

(TIE) Deepika Ganesh

Virginia Family Dentistry

2601 Swiftrun Road, Chester, 804-751-0300

Harold J. Martinez

Commonwealth Endodontics

12320 W. Broad St., Suite 209, Henrico, 804-501-0501

Adam Sarnowski

East Coast Endodontics

3400 Haydenpark Lane, Suite 202, Henrico, 804-506-3636

General Dentistry

Kristin Edwards

West Richmond Family Dentistry

5318 Patterson Ave., Suite A,

804-282-9600

Danny Garcha

Virginia Family Dentistry

10500 Atlee Station Road, Ashland,

804-550-3324

Afia Rasul

Commonwealth Dentistry

6750 Forest Hill Ave., Suite A, 804-272-7040

Elizabeth Reynolds

Brown, Reynolds, Snow, LeNoir Dentistry

6901 Patterson Ave., 804-288-5324;

10410 Ridgefield Parkway, 804-754-4161

Vanessa Sturz

River Run Dental

241 Charles H. Dimmock Parkway, Suite 2, Colonial Heights, 804-520-0699

Hospital Dentistry

Danielle Miller

Commonwealth Dentistry

456 Charles H. Dimmock Parkway, Suite 9, Colonial Heights, 804-520-7292;

6750 Forest Hill Ave., Suite B, 804-653-4290

Shital N. Patel

Smile Garden Pediatric Dentistry at Midlothian Children’s Dentistry

305 Schofield Drive, Midlothian, 804-601-3139

Implant Surgeon

Charles D. Boxx

Commonwealth Oral & Facial Surgery

3811 Westerre Parkway, Suite A, Henrico; 8503 Patterson Ave., Suite A, Henrico, 804-354-1600

Misha Ghazarian

Virginia Family Dentistry

1612 Huguenot Road, Midlothian,

804-794-9789

Kanyon R. Keeney

Virginia Oral and Facial Surgery

130 Towne Center West Blvd., Henrico,

804-270-5028

Bryan Wheeler

Virginia Oral and Facial Surgery

11319 Polo Place, Midlothian, 804-794-0794

Nicholas Yesbeck

Commonwealth Dentistry

6750 Forest Hill Ave., Suite B, 804-653-4290; 2930 W. Hundred Road, Suite B, Chester,

804-533-7433

Oral And Maxillofacial Surgery

Neil Agnihotri

Virginia Oral and Facial Surgery

130 Towne Center West Blvd., Henrico,

804-270-5028

William Dymon

Virginia Oral and Facial Surgery

130 Towne Center W. Blvd., Henrico,

804-270-5028

Mauricio Herrera

Virginia Oral and Facial Surgery

10601 Greenyard Way, Suite B, Chester,

804-472-8099

Ammar Sarraf

Commonwealth Oral & Facial Surgery

1807 Huguenot Road, Suite 120, Midlothian; 8503 Patterson Ave., Suite A, Henrico,

804-354-1600

Omar Watson

Virginia Oral and Facial Surgery

6031 Harbour Park Drive, Midlothian,

804-608-3200

Gregory M. Zoghby

Commonwealth Oral & Facial Surgery

1807 Huguenot Road, Suite 120, Midlothian; 5942 Harbour Park Drive, Midlothian,

804-354-1600

Oral Cancer

(TIE) Neil Agnihotri

Virginia Oral and Facial Surgery

130 Towne Center West Blvd., Henrico,

804-270-5028

(TIE) Sarah H. Glass

VCU School of Dentistry

520 N. 12th St., 804-828-1778

Orthodontics

Jeff Beyer

Commonwealth Orthodontics

6657 Lake Harbour Drive, Midlothian, 804‑739‑6600;

456 Charles H. Dimmock Parkway, Suite 9, Colonial Heights, 804‑520‑7292

Kevin Bibona

Richmond Pediatric Dentistry and Orthodontics

8503 Patterson Ave.; 13901 Coalfield Commons Place, Midlothian; 12270 W. Broad St., Short Pump, 804-740-7281

Graham Gardner

Gardner and La Rochelle Orthodontics

1206 Willow Lawn Drive, 804-282-0505; 1129 Gaskins Road, Suite 100, 804-754-0505

Gustav Horsey

Horsey Orthodontics

4106 E. Parham Road, Henrico,

804-672-3030; 313 Schofield Drive, Midlothian, 804-464-8711; 10446 Ridgefield Parkway, 804-672-8442

Wyatt Loflin

James River Orthodontics

11934 W. Broad St., Suite 210, 804-672-8607

Rick Marcus

Virginia Family Dentistry

10500 Atlee Station Road, Ashland,

804-550-3324;

12390 Three Chopt Road, 804-351-5432

Pain Management

Joseph N. Tregaskes

JNT Dental

2008 Bremo Road, Suite 104, 804-282-0510

Pediatric Dentistry

Jo Cronly

Children’s Dentistry of Virginia

2400 Colony Crossing Place, Midlothian; 3600 Festival Park Plaza, Chester; 12205 Gayton Road, Suite A, Henrico; 11321 Polo Place Parkway, Midlothian, 804-639-6445

Shreya Desai

RVO Pediatric Dentistry

3400 Haydenpark Lane, Suite 204, Henrico, 804-884-9906

Justin Edwards

RVA Pediatric Dentistry

7113 Three Chopt Road, Suite 200,

804-220-6188

Holly Lewis

Sparkle Pediatric Dentistry

11934 W. Broad St. Suite 120, Henrico; 8203 Center Path Lane, Mechanicsville, 804‑746‑7382

Danielle Miller

Commonwealth Dentistry

456 Charles H. Dimmock Parkway, Suite 9, Colonial Heights, 804-520-7292;

6750 Forest Hill Ave., Suite B, 804-653-4290

Shital N. Patel

Smile Garden Pediatric Dentistry at Midlothian Children’s Dentistry

305 Schofield Drive, Midlothian,

804-601-3139

Laura M. Satoski

Virginia Family Dentistry

10500 Atlee Station Road, Ashland,

804-412-0599

Periodontics

Jill T. Beitz

Drs. Miller & Beitz

5700 Old Richmond Ave., Suite C-14, 804‑285‑4867

Danielle M. McCormack

Virginia Family Dentistry

2601 Swiftrun Road, Chester, 804-751-0300

Nitya Reddy

River Run Dental

5001 Libbie Mill East Blvd., Suite 125,

804-390-7133

Prosthodontics

Clara Bergeron

Advanced Dentistry of Richmond

7204 Glen Forest Drive, Suite 203,

804-282-7260

Ursula Klostermyer

Advanced Dentistry of Richmond

7204 Glen Forest Drive, Suite 203,

804-282-7260

Rocio Lopez

Virginia Family Dentistry

2601 Swiftrun Road, Chester, 804-751-0300

David Schleider

Commonwealth Prosthodontics

8917 Fargo Road, Suite B, 804-346-3366

Gloria E. Ward

Advanced Dentistry of Virginia

3701 Westerre Parkway, Suite D,

804-270-7940

Sedation Dentistry

David Roberts

Virginia Family Dentistry

4710 Puddledock Road, Suite 200,

Prince George, 804-526-4822

McKenzie Woodard

Commonwealth Dentistry

8120 Pleasant Grove Road, Suite 200, Mechanicsville, 804-915-1440

Special Honors

Best Pro Bono Care Dentist

Steven Castro

Commonwealth Dentistry

2930 W. Hundred Road, Chester,

804-621-7631

Best Dental Hygienist

Joan Creath

Commonwealth Dentistry

456 Charles H. Dimmock Parkway,

Colonial Heights, 804-520-4088

Julie Houser

Alsamir Family Dentistry

13841 Hull Street Road, #1, Midlothian,

804-739-5791

Rebecca Morehouse

River Run Dental

5001 Libbie Mill East Boulevard, Suite 125, 804-390-7133

Lisa Tatum

Brown, Reynolds, Snow, LeNoir Dentistry

6901 Patterson Ave., 804-288-5324;

10410 Ridgefield Parkway, 804-754-4161

Giana Watson

Virginia Family Dentistry

10140 Staples Mill Road, Glen Allen,

804-672-4900