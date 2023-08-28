Best & Worst 2023

Welcome to Richmond magazine’s 36th annual Best & Worst issue — here we present readers’ picks across 200 categories: services, stores, restaurants, entertainment and many more. Unlike other “best” lists, we explore the flip side, too, by sharing Richmond’s less than stellar aspects, from traffic jams to political drama. Consider this compilation a users guide to the region, covering everything from where to shop, dine and get a haircut to where to go for a first date (and where to find someone to ask). Enjoy!

Click the categories below to learn more about this year’s winners.

Contributors: Ciara Brennan, Nicole Cohen, Bird Cox, Claire Fortier, Stephanie Ganz, Tharon Giddens, Mindy Kinsey, Harry Kollatz Jr., Mandy Loy, Laura McFarland, Eileen Mellon, Susan W. Morgan, Mark Newton, Emily Richardson, Genevelyn Steele, Will Thalhimer

*Our editorial team compiled and vetted the survey results before sharing them with the advertising staff.