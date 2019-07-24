Can-do Spirit

The following is an extended version of the interview that appears in our August 2019 issue, heading to newsstands soon.

A woman in the distilling world is something of a rarity, but after a serendipitous meeting, 33-year-old Mary Allison went from serving in Scott’s Addition to running production at Reservoir Distillery, founded in 2008 by Dave Cuttino and Jay Carpenter. Instrumental in creating Reservoir's World Spirits Competition-winning Hunter & Scott bourbon, Allison has a keen eye for detail. The Ohio native is a trained actress, singer and multi-instrumentalist, and at Reservoir she embodies the distillery's philosophy of a 100% hands-on approach, using local ingredients and producing intriguing collaborations.

Richmond magazine: How did you enter the world of distilling?

Mary Allison: I was working in the neighborhood at Moore Street Cafe, surviving during these artistic times, and Dave and Jay would come and eat, and we would joke around. They told me to come by the distillery, and one day I went over and got the tour, did a tasting and about a week later they emailed and asked if I wanted a job. I started working part time, and about eight to nine months after, I went to full time and was running production and distilling.

RM: Did you ever think you would be a distiller?

Allison: No, but looking back at it, it makes sense. In school I was very scientific and mathematically had aptitude. I was the kid people wanted to copy their chemistry homework from. I also obviously have this affinity with the arts and am drawn to that also. It’s really nice blending those two — the technical and scientific side, but also this artistry and magic.

RM: What drew you to acting and earning a degree in that field?

Allison: I attended this small private college called Ashland University in Ohio, and I had realized early on in life that everyone is always acting, so I might as well get paid for it. I enjoyed the idea of being able to experience the world through different people’s eyes. You can be a scientist or a doctor, and it was always very interesting to me, and I love it. It’s also such a cool community, so many interesting people that are active and vibrant and energetic.

RM: Did you ever get stage fright, or was that something you grew out of?

Allison: I think it’s something that always gets easier the more you do it, but realistically I am better on a stage in front of a thousand people than 10 people. There’s not that intimacy and looking in people’s eyes. There’s definitely nerves and butterflies, but I never had stage fright or anything.

RM: When did you get involved in music?

Allison: I’ve always loved music. I started out taking piano lessons when I was 9 or 10, and while most kids have the experience of their parent saying, “You’re going to take piano lessons and love it,” I had to beg my mom to take them. I played through high school and haven’t played a whole lot recently, but now I mostly play guitar and bass and mandolin, percussion stuff.

RM: How has it been working in Scott’s Addition and seeing the expansion of the neighborhood?

Allison: I feel like I’ve kind of gotten to see it grow up in a way and been in or around the neighborhood for five or six years. Reservoir has always been there in that time frame but none of the breweries were here. I will say parking is a lot worse [laughs], but it’s really cool.

RM: Do you still like whiskey?

Allison: Yes, too much [laughs]. I don’t always go home and drink it; I’m usually trying a beer or something, but I definitely still drink it. I also love trying different stuff. One of the guys [at Reservoir] will bring a little, and we’ll all taste it and talk about it. There’s so many varieties and things you can do with different styles and grain types and locations — I don’t think it’s something I’ll ever get tired of.

RM: Where do you see your future, in distilling or acting?

Allison: I kind of have this mentality, and it’s how I’ve always lived my life, I show up and say yes. So even though I never thought I would be distilling and never had this intention, if some dream opportunity falls into my lap, I’m not going to not take it.