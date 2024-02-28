The A-List

From the baker to the wedding planner, there are many players involved when putting on the perfect day. A dozen years in, this A-List survey continues to celebrate those individuals who make matrimonial dreams come true. Here are this year's top local wedding industry professionals, as voted on by our readers in 100 categories.

× Expand Mankin Mansion (Photo by Chloe Malsick Photography)

Locations

Multicategory Winner: Mankin Mansion

mankinmansion.com

Set on an estate east of Richmond, Mankin Mansion is convenient to downtown yet feels worlds away. Couples can choose from the Georgian Italianate mansion, a moody lounge and the glamorous European Gallery with a grand fireplace and exposed brick walls. Outside, the climate-

controlled high-peak pavilion tent with crystal chandeliers opens onto the manicured English gardens. The all-inclusive site offers a package that includes a welcome brunch, furniture rentals, access to the planning team and other amenities in a budget-savvy bundle. “The icing on the cake? Couples have a choice of getaway car: an Aston Martin Rapide or Bentley Bentayga,” says co-owner Paula Clark Ramirez.

Budget-friendly All-inclusive Site

1. Mankin Mansion

2. Historic Whitewood

3. Bartizan

Reception Venue for a Large Wedding

1. Mankin Mansion

2. The Estate at River Run

3. Dover Hall

Newlywed/Bridal Suite

1. Mankin Mansion

2. Quirk Hotel

3. The Estate at River Run

Place for Engagement Pictures

1. Mankin Mansion

2. Maymont

3. The Estate at River Run

LGBTQ-friendly Vendor

1. Mankin Mansion

2. Marylee Marmer Events

3. Reverie Paper Co.

Romantic Ceremony Site

1. Mankin Mansion

2. The Estate at River Run

3. Dover Hall

Under-the-radar Reception Site

1. Mankin Mansion

2. The Brickhouse RVA

3. Bartizan

Wedding or Reception Site at a Historic Museum or Location

1. Mankin Mansion

2. Virginia Museum of Fine Arts

3. The Branch Museum of Architecture & Design

Hidden Gem Wedding Ceremony Site

1. Mankin Mansion

2. The Estate at River Run

3. Jolene Family Winery

New Wedding Venue: The Hidden Oaks

thehiddenoaks.com

When Richard and Monique Smith first saw The Hidden Oaks property, they knew it was special. They transformed it into a flexible wedding venue in an enchanted forest dotted with string lights, an ivy-lined pergola and manicured lawns. “The property is so unique to the area,” says Zoe Pierson, venue manager. “Our oak trees are hundreds of years old and complement our bridge aisle — the longest aisle in Virginia!”

2. Historic Whitewood

3. Copper Hall

Honeymoon Getaway in Virginia: The Omni Homestead Resort

omnihotels.com/hotels/homestead-virginia

For couples looking to relax post-wedding, The Omni Homestead offers a resort experience within a three-hour scenic drive from Richmond. Spend your first days as newlyweds outside golfing, fly-fishing, hiking or taking a zipline canopy tour. And be sure to enjoy the award-winning spa, a wine tasting and the historic Warm Springs Pools. “The best remedy to a busy, stressful event is a soak in our mineral-rich geothermal springs,” says spokesperson Lynn Swann.

2. Tides Inn

3. The Hotel Roanoke

Location to Hold a Wedding After-party: Bartizan

bartizanrva.com

“After-parties keep the party going without the pressure of every guest feeling like they have to attend or stay,” says Rachel Valenza, creative director of Bartizan. To help guests and couples let loose after a long day, the Short Pump event venue offers an upscale yet casual vibe with a covered and climate-

controlled patio and easy access to nearby hotels.

2. Siné Irish Pub and Restaurant

3. Quirk Hotel

Barn/Farm Wedding Venue: (TIE) the Barns of Kanak; Running Mare

thebarnsofkanak.com; runningmare.com

At The Barns of Kanak, couples can exchange vows in front of the iconic barn with sweeping field views or inside the industrial-meets-elegant metal barn. A team of coordinators handles the details so that “couples and families can enjoy sipping mimosas in the farmhouse the morning of their wedding,” says Kylie Hester, client experience consultant. Positioned along a 20-acre private lake and surrounded by pastoral vistas, Running Mare was designed using salvaged materials from the original farmhouse and grounds. The party space in a hay barn features gorgeous panoramic views. “There is a magical feeling [here],” says owner Robin Caspari. “Everyone feels it the moment they arrive.”

2. Fairview Farm Events

3. Oakdale

Hotel Venue: Quirk Hotel

quirkrichmondweddings.com

With spaces including a natural light-filled area for intimate ceremonies, a black-and-white marble courtyard with glittering overhead illumination and the Q Rooftop featuring panoramic views of the city, Quirk Hotel offers transformable sites to match any couple’s vision for their big day. The hotel’s infusion of artwork, locally focused catering menu and deep knowledge of area vendors showcase the best of RVA to wedding guests.

2. The Jefferson Hotel

3. Linden Row Inn

The Estate at River Run (Photo by Kaitlyn Blake Photography)

Multicategory Winner: The Estate at River Run

theestateatriverrun.com

When you arrive at The Estate at River Run, you’re greeted by an expansive front lawn with three areas for outdoor ceremonies. The main floor of the estate flows organically into the marble foyer and ballrooms, leading to a terrace with breathtaking views of the James River. The 22,000-square-foot Georgian Revival mansion stands on 62 acres of stunning private landscapes. “We love that the property allows our clients to be creative with their event design,” says Abby Bowles, director of client experience and assistant wedding coordinator. With amenities including lodging and a pool, the estate is equipped to host the entire wedding weekend, from rehearsal to morning-after brunch. Flexible packages accommodate intimate to full-scale events, even on weekdays.

One-stop Wedding Weekend Location

1. The Estate at River Run

2. (Tie) Dover Hall; The Jefferson Hotel

3. (Tie) Mankin Mansion; The Quirk Hotel

Outdoor Wedding Site

1. The Estate at River Run

2. Mankin Mansion

3. Jolene Family Winery

Wedding Venue With Unique Personality

1. The Estate at River Run

2. Mankin Mansion

3. Dover Hall

Venue to Host a Weekday Wedding

1. The Estate at River Run

2. The Brickhouse RVA

3. The Mill at Fine Creek

All-inclusive Venue: Dover Hall

doverhall.com

From furniture and flatware to an award-winning catering team and a variety of indoor and outdoor spaces, Dover Hall is an all-in-one wedding destination. New features include the Glass Hall event space for up to 400 guests and 7 Lady Vineyards, opening in 2024 for wedding weekend experiences. “Dover Hall doesn’t just aim to be all-inclusive,” says Rachel Valenza, creative director, “that's our entire company's mission.”

2. The Jefferson Hotel

3. Mankin Mansion

Local Site to Pop the Question: Maymont

maymont.org

While the Japanese and Italian gardens are among Maymont’s popular destinations to pop the question, don’t miss the gazebo near Via Florum when the peonies and roses are in bloom, or the moon bridge during the annual Garden Glow festival. “It’s easy to pull off a surprise engagement moment and arrange a picnic with friends to celebrate,” says spokesperson Melissa Abernathy.

2. Libby Hill Park

3. Lewis Ginter Botanical Garden

B&B in Virginia for a Wedding: Linden Row Inn

lindenrowinn.com

Ever since Edgar Allan Poe courted his lifelong love on the site of the Linden Row Inn, the historic hotel has served as a backdrop for countless romances. Couples will find everything they need to host their rehearsal dinner, ceremony, reception and more. “Our intimate brick garden courtyard oasis makes you feel like you are hidden away while being in the heart of downtown Richmond,” says Senior Marketing Manager Sarah Leffler.

2. Dover Hall

3. The Virginia Cliffe Inn

Multicategory Winner: The Brickhouse RVA

thebrickhouserva.com

Co-owner Marylee Marmer says The Brickhouse RVA is a “blank slate” that can make any related event — such as the rehearsal dinner, bridal shower and even the bachelor party — feel as important as the wedding itself. Marmer and co-owner Andy Melton have backgrounds in the wedding and events industry and can guide couples through planning celebrations for 50 to 75 guests on-site. The intimate space is ideal for elopements and microweddings. The Brickhouse doubles as an art gallery with rotating exhibitions on display.

Place for an Elopement in Virginia

1. The Brickhouse RVA

2. Lunch and Supper

3. The Estate at River Run

Rehearsal Dinner Location

1. The Brickhouse RVA

2. The Estate at River Run

3. Bartizan

Bridal Luncheon Location

1. The Brickhouse RVA

2. The Estate at River Run

3. Quirk Hotel

Place to Hold a Bridal Shower

1. The Brickhouse RVA

2. Quirk Hotel

3. The Estate at River Run

Place to Hold a Bachelorette Party

1. The Brickhouse RVA

2. Quirk Hotel

Place to Hold a Bachelor Party

1. The Brickhouse RVA

Place to Hold a Welcome Reception

1. The Brickhouse RVA

2. The Estate at River Run

3. Quirk Hotel

Reception Venue for a Small Wedding

1. The Brickhouse RVA

2. The Estate at River Run

3. Linden Row Inn

Farewell Brunch Location

1. The Brickhouse RVA

2. Bartizan

3. (Tie) The Estate at River Run; Quirk Hotel

Location for a Microwedding

1. The Brickhouse RVA

2. The Estate at River Run

3. (Tie) Bartizan; Quirk Hotel

Photos, Videos, Music & Lighting

Richmond Photobooth (Photo courtesy Richmond Photobooth)

Photo Booth Company: Richmond Photobooth

804photobooth.com

After eight years in business, Richmond Photobooth owner and creative director Andrea Maria Kravitz says it’s the right time for a rebrand, noting that they’re currently finalizing the finishing touches. “We wanted to dive deeper in incorporating the city of Richmond into our branding, but also showing the importance and value a photo booth brings to your wedding or event,” she says.

2. Badass Photo Booth

3. Fresh Pic Photo Booth

Bridal Portraits: (TIE) Aurelia Studios; Awesomesauce Photography

aureliaphotostudios.com; awesomesauce-photography.com

Even after 13 years, 350 weddings and a whole lot of wedding cake, Awesomesauce Photography owner Linda Spencer remains focused on making the lasting memories of your special day awesome. “I’m excited about several destination weddings coming up that allow me to travel more often now,” she says. “Our dog, S’mores, loves to come along for road trips.” Aurelia Studios Photography owner Ashley Dogoli has a lifelong love for golden light, and she’s committed to capturing it in her photography. For Dogoli, every shoot is a personal experience, as she cultivates a genuine connection with couples to tell their story visually. “I used to serve about 25 to 35 couples a year. In 2024, I'll only be accepting 10 couples,” she says. “I also will do my best to spread them out throughout the year.”

2. (Tie) Alex C Tenser Photography; Kenzi Flinchum Photography

Best Bridal Boudoir Photography: Aurelia Studios Photography

aureliaphotostudios.com

Upon request, Aurelia Studios owner Ashley Dogoli can bring her same artistic vision and personal touch to a bridal boudoir photo session. For her, it’s crucial to establish trust and friendship with her clients from the start to ensure they shine during the shoot.

2. (Tie) MJ Mendoza Photography; Hayes & Fisk Photography

Multicategory Winner: Kenzi Flinchum Photography

instagram.com/kenzicreates

Kenzi Flinchum captures the natural beauty of life for the minimal and modern, snapping every step of your love story in a timeless and effortlessly romantic way. Flinchum is inspired by candid moments, her work hallmarked by film photography and monochrome portraits.

Engagement Photo Session

1. Kenzi Flinchum Photography

2. (Tie) Alex C Tenser Photography; Awesomesauce Photography; Brett Denfeld Photography; Renee Jean Photography

3. Mike Topham Photography

Wedding Day Photography

1. Kenzi Flinchum Photography

2. (Tie) Awesomesauce Photography; Faith Photography

3. Mike Topham Photography

Wedding DJ: Bunn DJ Co.

bunndjcompany.com/richmond-wedding-djs

Bunn DJ Co. knows the right (or wrong) mix of music can make or break any event, especially weddings. Working closely with couples to ensure all their preferences are met, Bunn DJs strive to make sure guests remember how much fun they had on the dance floor.

2. Rhythm of Love

3. Rudy Lopez

Top Band: Bachelor Boys Band

bachelorboysband.com

Leave it to the Bachelor Boys Band to set the tone for every beat of your wedding from cocktails to reception. Clients can choose from a selection of add-ons including MC service, a DJ set, and photo and video — the latter a recent development born out of a collaboration with Lightwave Event Artists. “It's been rolling for a little over a year now and has been going great,” says musician and producer Adam Hopkins.

× Expand RVA Harpist (Photo by Megan Garrison Photography)

Multicategory Winner: RVA Harpist

rvaharpist.com

RVA Harpist Christina Thomas’ wardrobe, instrument choice and setlist are a reflection of each event’s unique vibe — and if classical music doesn’t fit the bill, that’s perfectly OK. “There is nothing more exciting to me than watching someone's face change as they realize I’m playing a song they know on the harp,” Thomas says. “I love finding fun ways to perform recognizable songs that everyone enjoys. My song list includes everything from The Beatles to Usher.”

String Instrument Group, Duo or Soloist

1. RVA Harpist

2. Ninja Strings

Wedding Soloist

1. RVA Harpist

Event Lighting: The Lighting & Sound Co.

lightingandsoundco.com

The Lighting & Sound Co. can brighten up a wedding of any size. With an in-house team of wedding specialists, they provide uplighting, string lighting, chandeliers, decor pieces and more. They also offer audio and visual services.

2. Rent-E-Quip

3. Lighting Professors

Audiovisual Provider: Rent-E-Quip

rentequip.org

Rent-E-Quip stocks an endless range of items for weddings, from chairs to tents to tablecloths. Their event planning specialists guide couples through their more than 5,000-item inventory — including audiovisual gear you might need for the big day.

2. The Lighting & Sound Co.

3. RVAV

Multicategory Winner: Mod Motion

modedits.com

Mod Motion is dedicated to helping their clients relive the magic of their wedding day through visual storytelling, says Morgan Rockovich, owner and creative director. “Due to high demand, our team has grown and we now have multiple talented filmmakers to be able to serve even more weddings each year,” she says.

Videographer

1. Mod Motion

2. CY Wedding Films

3. (Tie) Cat McCarthy Creative; Double Take; Kirsten Beatley Films; Reagan Studios; Yeattes Productions

Local Photography/Videography Provider Offering Event Streaming Services

1. Mod Motion

× Expand Brocade Bridal (Photo by Abigail Grey Johnston)

Fashion & Beauty

Multicategory Winner: Brocade Bridal

brocadebridal.com

Last year, veteran wedding planners Bryce Carson and Tabitha Roberts opened Brocade, named for their favorite fabric. Located near Scott's Addition, the shop is LGBTQ+ owned and specializes in fashion-forward wedding gowns and brands found nowhere else in the Richmond area. “The reaction from clients has been fantastic,” Carson says. “All the lines we took a chance on have been our best sellers.”

New Wedding Service

1. Brocade Bridal

2. Leora Bridal

New Bridal Boutique

1. Brocade Bridal

2. Leora Bridal

Bridesmaid Dresses: David's Bridal

davidsbridal.com

Book a 60-minute appointment at the Short Pump location of David’s Bridal with all your bridesmaids in tow and find a look that works for everyone. “We offer a range of colors, styles and lengths as well as sizes from 0 to 28,” says store manager Lauren Johnson-Barnard. Dresses are typically available within four to 12 weeks of ordering.

Bridal Headpieces: Urban Set Bride

urbansetbride.com

When it comes to wedding-day style, the gown isn’t the only fashion piece taking the spotlight, there’s also the crowning achievement. Urban Set Bride’s in-house stylists and consultants help clients select that perfect headpiece to complement their look. Shop manager Ruth Hedberg says the boutique carries a variety of bows, headbands, clips, combs and garlands as well as traditional and modern veils.

2. Blue Sage Bridal

3. (Tie) Brocade Bridal; Leora Bridal

Bridal Gown Salon: (TIE) Blue Sage Bridal; Urban Set Bride

bluesagebridal.com; urbansetbride.com

Since opening in 2020, Blue Sage Bridal continues to offer designer brands, off-rack selections and consignment gowns. “We strive to serve all brides, regardless of orientation, race or dress size,” says Quincy Smick, a bridal consultant for the shop. “We’re also happy to work with shorter timelines as well as offer discounts to teachers, military, first responders and health care workers.” Church Hill’s Urban Set Bride also provides an inclusive and welcoming atmosphere. The boutique, which opened in 2014, offers designer wedding apparel. Shop manager Ruth Hedberg says, “We just picked up Heirloom Bridal, which is a great brand, and we’re also doing custom bridal jackets in denim and leather.”

2. Annalise Bridal Boutique

3. Tiffanys Bridal

Groom/Groomsman Apparel: Alton Lane

altonlane.com

With its flagship store at Libbie and Grove, Alton Lane has 14 showrooms across the United States. Grooms and groomsmen can choose from 400 fabrics and an array of styles to customize suits, tuxedos, blazers, trousers, shirts and more. “We can even get our custom orders done in just a two- to four-week turnaround time,” says Stuti Epari, showroom coordinator.

2. Jos A. Bank

3. Leora Bridal

Groom/Groomsman Accessories: Jos. A. Bank

josbank.com

With three area retail outlets, Jos. A. Bank accessorizes grooms and their groomsmen from head to toe. “Wedding parties can shop in our stores, and we also offer rentals and have a made-to-order program with different styles and accents,” says Ian Pleasants, store manager of The Shoppes at Westgate location.

Engagement and Wedding Rings: (TIE) Diamonds Direct; Lustre by Adolf

diamondsdirect.com; havelustre.com

While Robin Adolf Salzberg opened Lustre on Parham Road five years ago, her family, the Adolfs, have been in the jewelry business for 60 years. “Customer service is what sets us apart,” she says. “We want to make everyone feel special, take away the stress and help you find exactly what you want within the budget you want.” With two dozen locations across the country, the Short Pump Diamonds Direct store has been in business for more than a decade. “Our vast product offering includes loose and mounted diamonds, a multitude of engagement ring mountings by America's top designers, diamond and gemstone fashion jewelry, wedding bands, pearls and much more,” says brand ambassador Hannah Craft.

2. Emily Warden Designs

3. Fink's Jewelers

Emily Warden Designs (Photo by Halle Tibbs/Wildheart Creative)

Custom-designed Rings: Emily Warden Designs

emilywardendesigns.com

Emily Warden creates unique engagement rings and wedding bands at her charming storefront in The Fan. “Emily is such a talented designer,” says shop manager and head of sales and consulting Victoria Cannon. “Come with a new idea or bring in a family heirloom — we can give old stones new life again in an updated, modern setting.” The custom process takes four to six weeks.

2. Dransfield Jewelers

3. Vera's Fine Jewelers

Wedding Jewelry Other Than the Rings: Lustre by Adolf

havelustre.com

Topping this year’s A-List in both rings and other wedding jewelry categories is Lustre by Adolf near Regency mall. “We pick every piece in our shop personally,” says co-owner Robin Adolf Salzberg. Lustre offers bridal jewelry as well as pieces for mothers, grandmothers and the wedding party. “We can order anything in multiples and help select pieces with a specific color or theme in mind.”

2. Emily Warden Designs

3. Diamonds Direct

Mother of the Bride Apparel: Tiffanys Bridal

tiffanysbridal.com

When Sharon Townsend bought her wedding gown at Tiffanys Bridal in 1974, she had no idea she’d one day be the owner. “We’re proud to be the oldest bridal shop in Virginia,” she says. “We’ve recently increased our mother-of-the-bride selections. As the hostess for the evening, it’s important that she looks good and feels comfortable.”

Spa Treatments: Scents of Serenity

scentsofserenityspa.com

With a new location in Midlothian in addition to spots at Libbie and Grove, Staples Mill Road and Short Pump, Scents of Serenity remains a spa day favorite for weddings, bridal showers and bachelorette parties. The organic spa offers services ranging from relaxing bath soaks and massage to rejuvenating skin care.

2. (Tie) Bombshell Brazilian Waxing & Beauty Lounge; Luna Aesthetics and Spa

3. NudeFX

On-location Hairstylist: Amanda Perry

amandamperry.com

Amanda Perry and her team of 16 stylists bring their services direct to you to create that perfect wedding look. “Brides can just relax and hang out in their jammies with a mimosa while we roll in with all the supplies,” Perry says. “We can also handle large bridal parties in a short amount of time.”

2. Avenue 42 Salon

3. The Veil Hair and Makeup Co.

× Expand The Veil Hair and Makeup Co. (Photo by Jeremy Harwell/Harwell Photography)

On-location Hair and Makeup Services: The Veil Hair and Makeup Co.

theveilcompany.com

Jennifer Saunders opened her eponymous business in 2016, rebranding to The Veil Hair and Makeup Co. in 2021 and employing a team of diverse and passionate women. “We know this is such an important day, and we love providing a unique and fun experience for our brides,” Saunders says. “We use high-quality products to ensure styles last all day, making sure memories are captured as you want them.”

2. Amanda Perry

3. Avenue 42 Salon

Salon-based Hair and Makeup: Avenue 42 Salon

ave42.com

With locations on Main Street and Patterson Avenue, Avenue 42 has been serving Richmond-area brides since 2012. A full menu of services includes hair, brows, lashes, makeup, waxing and more. “We want you and your bride tribe to look and feel your best,” says owner and makeup artist Natalie Gordon.

2. Bombshell Brazilian Waxing & Beauty Lounge

Alterations: SEAMS Alterations

instagram.com/seamsalterations

To devote as much time as possible to her brides, Claudia Villegas only books three fittings a day from her Midlothian home studio, SEAMS Alterations. “From customer service to quality, I try to be the best,” she says. Her clients seem to agree, as SEAMS is a repeat winner in Richmond Bride’s A-List readers survey.

2. AG Alterations

3. Fariba’s Bridal Alterations & Custom Design

Bridal Footwear: Saxon Shoes

saxonshoes.com

What started as a children’s shoe business in 1953 is now Virginia’s largest full-service footwear store. “We have a really strong interest in bridal and party shoes and have made sure to have the largest selection of heels, flats, colors, rhinestones and more, along with matching handbags for every occasion,” says Gary Weiner, president and CEO.

High Point Barbershop & Shave Parlor (Photo by Rachel Gierlach)

Provider for Men’s Pre-wedding Grooming: High Point Barbershop & Shave Parlor

highpointbarbershop.com

Within a decade, High Point has grown from a pop-up to shops in The Fan, Scott’s Addition and the West End. “We pride ourselves on being steeped in tradition while being style- and skill-forward,” says co-owner David Foster. “Our barbers are always getting better in the trade to give our clients an exceptional experience.”

Pre-Wedding and Honeymoon Tanning: NudeFX

nudefx.com

In 2020, Jessica Lee moved to Richmond from New York and opened a spray tanning business, NudeFX. “There are so many high-quality solutions now that are good for your skin and leave a natural glow,” she says. Lee provides a color consultation before spray tanning by hand, whether on location or from her two local studios.

2. Bombshell Brazilian Waxing & Beauty Lounge

3. Cam Carson & Co.

Manicures: Carytown Nails and Spa

instagram.com/carytownnailsandspa

Since opening in 2020, Carytown Nails and Spa has become the go-to destination for wedding-day manicures. Bridal parties are welcome to book a private event, bring in snacks and enjoy Champagne service. The owner’s daughters, Anh and Han Nguyen, are known for custom, intricate nail designs and their ability to color match to wedding themes and bridesmaids' dresses.

2. ATiR Natural Nail Care

3. Holy Chic & Co.

Skin-Care Services: (TIE) Bombshell Brazilian Waxing & Beauty Lounge; Scents of Serenity

ilovebombshell.com; scentsofserenityspa.com

With locations in Carytown, Short Pump and Midlothian, Bombshell is a full-service salon offering skin care, waxing and additional beauty services. “My wife, Melissa, started the company in a 7-by-9 foot room with a curtain and we’ve now grown to 80 employees and a Las Vegas salon,” says co-owner Scott Black. Scents of Serenity’s four area locations offer an extensive skin care menu with organic products that are never tested on animals. The HydraFacial is a popular service, along with a non-surgical facelift that reduces the appearance of wrinkles, fine lines and sagging skin.

2. Rêvée Aesthetics

× Expand The Hive Wedding Collective (Photo courtesy The Hive Wedding Collective)

Decor & Details

Event Designer/Planner: The Hive Wedding Collective

thehiveweddingco.com

Hive founder Christine Haines Greenberg says the collective initiates the wedding planning process by asking clients to prioritize the three things that are most important to them. “That helps set the tone,” she says. “We know where we need major investments and what areas we can simplify.” Planners also make the design process approachable by discussing the couple’s style at home and the vibe they want to curate in the venue.

2. Marylee Marmer Events

3. CCS Events

Multicategory Winner: Marylee Marmer Events

maryleemarmerevents.com

With more than 18 years of experience as a wedding planner and floral designer, Marylee Marmer guides clients through small-scale events, large galas and everything in between. “Our team does things different than most day-of coordinators,” she says. “We have three planning meetings throughout the process, and we have a team the day of — not just a lead planner. This ensures the day goes smoothly.”

Day-of Wedding Coordinator

1. Marylee Marmer Events

2. The Hive Wedding Collective

3. CCS Events

Floral Design

1. Marylee Marmer Events

2. (Tie) Black Creek Flowers; Olivera Floral Design; Tanya McGann Cornwell/Starry Night Events

3. (Tie) Fleuressence Floral Design; Flowers by Zoie; Photosynthesis Floral Design; Vogue Flowers

Limousine Company: James Limousine

jameslimousine.com

“For many couples, [the limo ride] is the first chance they’ve had to be alone after getting married,” owner Randy Allen says. A pro tip is rehydrating and relaxing in a cool, comfortable vehicle post a night of dancing. Allen adds that it’s become common to provide transportation for bachelor and bachelorette parties, the rehearsal dinner and airport transfers for out-of-town guests.

2. Richmond Limousine

Alternative Transportation Service: Academy Bus (formerly James River Transportation)

academybus.com

After nearly 100 years under the Story family, James River Transportation changed ownership in fall 2023 to a New Jersey-based family business that will continue to offer the local fleet and its services in the Richmond area. Leave the navigation and parking to the professionals on the big day. Academy offers motorcoaches and minicoaches with amenities including reclining seats with footrests, Wi-Fi access, power outlets and more.

2. Winn Transportation

Rent-E-Quip (Photo courtesy Rent-E-Quip)

Multicategory Winner: Rent-E-Quip

rentequip.org

Renting tableware and linens already reduces the carbon footprint of a wedding and cuts down on waste, but Rent-E-Quip ensures all of its plastics find a second use. “We donate all used plastics to a local organization that transforms them into benches for parks around the community,” says David Darby, wedding and event specialist. Rent-E-Quip also provides custom bars, backdrops and facades — the breakout requests of 2023 — and its in-house carpenters and global partners can build or source on-trend pieces.

Tent Rentals

1. Rent-E-Quip

2. Classic Party Rentals of Virginia

3. Party Perfect

Linen Rentals

1. Rent-E-Quip

2. (Tie) Marylee Marmer Events; Party Perfect

3. Classic Party Rentals of Virginia

Vendor Offering Sustainable Services or Using Sustainable Practices

1. Rent-E-Quip

Service Provider for Small or Backyard Weddings: (TIE) Marylee Marmer Events; Rent-E-Quip

maryleemarmerevents.com; rentequip.org

Marylee Marmer says small weddings give couples a chance to have an intimate ceremony and spend more time with their guests, but a planner is still important for handling the details and bringing your vision to life. Smaller-scale weddings can benefit from a partial planning package or day-of coordination. David Darby, wedding and event specialist for Rent-E-Quip, says microweddings have grown in popularity since 2020. To meet this need, the company provides romantic place settings, custom tenting and space lighting to fit private residences. Many couples also choose to upgrade their decor to premium options. “Since the guest count is smaller, this can often be accomplished without drastically increasing the overall budget,” Darby says.

Calligraphy or Hand-lettering: (TIE) Letterful; Taddy Mikelaites

letterfulco.com; taddymikelaites.com

Calligrapher Molly Walker of Letterful says custom signage adds a touch of beauty and elegance, but it can also showcase what makes the couple — and their story — unique. Walker recently incorporated willow leaves into wedding place cards as a nod to a willow tree in a couple’s yard where the groom had proposed. “I was honored to create a special touch that reflected on such a personal moment,” she says. As both a calligrapher and a watercolor artist, Taddy Mikelaites loves creating one-of-a-kind pieces that leave lasting impressions. She often personalizes stationery and decor with calligraphy and watercolor accents such as maps, menus, bar decals and wedding crests. “I describe my style as romantic calligraphy, a blend of modern and traditional elements that create a unique and enchanting look,” she says.

2. Pencraft + Post

Furniture Rentals: Paisley & Jade

paisleyandjade.com

The in-house build team at Paisley & Jade can customize pieces for keeping with any style. Bar installations have been among their most popular designs, including the fan-favorite black matte oval bar with crown molding detail. “Special requests keep our inventory ever-expanding,” co-owner Perkins Morgan says. “One that stands out is a full, round, bubble-gum pink bar with emerald trim — it was a showstopper!”

2. Rent-E-Quip

3. Party Perfect

Reverie Paper Co. (Photo by Molly Lichten Photography)

Multicategory Winner: Reverie Paper Co. (formerly Kara Anne + Co.)

reveriepaperco.com

Kara McCoy, founder and creative director of Reverie Paper Co., says she aims to make the stationery process as streamlined as possible for today’s busy couples. She offers 12 invitation suites that can be personalized using ink and foil, paper, and print method, as well as embellishments and custom artwork. “A gold foil-pressed invitation gives a much different vibe than one letterpressed in dusty blue ink with a floral envelope liner,” McCoy says. “Or by including a venue drawing or watercolor, you give your guests a sneak peek of the celebration.”

Stationery/Invitation Shop

1. Reverie Paper Co.

2. Faye Street Studios

3. Papeterie Fine Stationery and Gifts

Local Invitation Designer

1. Reverie Paper Co.

2. Faye Street Studios

3. English Tea Paperie

Officiant: Sincerely Pete

sincerelypete.com

Among wedding officiant Sarah Pete’s favorite ceremony quotes is a letter from Albert Einstein to his daughter about love, the universal force. But Pete also takes the time to get to know each couple and create a meaningful ceremony script for them. “I have a personalized process where I learn stories and anecdotes about their relationship, their hopes and the language they use to speak about each other,” she says.

2. ElopeRVA

LGBTQ-friendly Officiant: (TIE) ElopeRVA; Sincerely Pete

eloperva.com; sincerelypete.com

Chantal McHenry of ElopeRVA officiated her first wedding in 2017 when her friends, an LGBTQ couple, couldn’t find anyone to marry them. The requests kept coming. “My friends couldn’t find people of color, anyone in our age bracket, there were barely any women,” she says. “I checked the boxes.” McHenry works with clients to balance tradition, religion and spirituality in a way that reflects their beliefs. Sarah Pete of Sincerely Pete says that while there have been great strides in the wedding industry, there are still idiosyncrasies and a special understanding that can accompany planning LGBTQIA+ weddings. “As a queer woman, I want to be a resource for my community and provide a safe space for these folks to land,” Pete says. “I understand the sometimes-difficult family dynamics and can offer alternatives to a more ‘traditional’ wedding ceremony.”

2. Christine Haines Greenberg

Gifts

Tweed (Photo courtesy Tweed)

Multicategory Winner: Tweed

tweedathome.com

Celebrating 20 years in Richmond, Tweed continues to top the list for best wedding gifts. “We offer a variety of options as well as complimentary wrapping so each gift feels unique and special,” says owner Kate Stottlemyer. Smathers & Branson wallets, engraved Yeti tumblers, and glassware are popular for groomsmen, while enewton jewelry, SCOUT bags and personalized trinket trays are hits for bridesmaids.

Local Shop for Bridesmaid Gifts

1. Tweed

2. Mongrel

Local Shop for Groomsman Gifts

1. Tweed

2. Mongrel

Place to Purchase Personalized/Monogrammed Gifts

1. Tweed

Wedding Registry at a Locally Owned Store

1. Tweed

Pencraft + Post (Photo courtesy Pencraft + Post)

Multicategory Winner: Pencraft + Post

pencraftandpost.com

In business for five years, Pencraft + Post’s Deirdre Gill never seems to run out of creative ideas. Known for her beautiful hand lettering on place cards, signage and balloons, she’s recently expanded her offerings. “Lately we’ve been hand-painting nice bottles of Champagne as wedding gifts or engraving bottles of whiskey or Champagne flutes,” she says.

Local Maker for Custom-made Wedding Gifts

1. Pencraft + Post

Locally Owned Etsy Shop to Purchase Accessories or Decor

1. Pencraft + Post

Food & Beverage

Virginia Wine to Serve at Your Wedding: Jolene Family Winery

jolenefamilywinery.com

Directly off the Pocahontas Trail in New Kent County lies the Jolene Family Winery producing crowd pleasing varietals. Staples such as the semi-sweet Lakeview White, dry Family Red and effervescent Sparking Wine can be served and enjoyed on the picturesque lakeside property. Event manager Alyx Mikelaites says, "Even if your wedding is off-site, our award-winning wines are a perfect addition to your menu.”

2. Veritas

3. (Tie) 7 Lady Vineyards; Upper Shirley Vineyards

Virginia Beer to Serve at Your Wedding: Hardywood Park Craft Brewery

hardywood.com

Hardywood opened in 2011 as one of two craft breweries in Richmond at the time. Today, it operates a brewhouse and a taproom. In this year’s A-List survey, many respondents cited the Richmond Lager as the best to serve at weddings, but there are additional year-round options like the Singel blonde ale and Suncrush sparkling ale.

2. Triple Crossing Beer

3. The Veil Brewing Co.

Caterer: Mosaic Catering + Events

mosaiccateringevents.com

Since opening in 1995, Mosaic has become a mainstay in the local event and catering scene. Today, it employs more than 200 people in Richmond and Charleston, South Carolina. This issue marks the 12th year Richmond Bride readers voted the company as the top caterer, perhaps due in part to its focus on using locally sourced, seasonal ingredients for elevated dining tailored to clients’ events.

2. Lunch and Supper

3. A Sharper Palate

× Expand One for the Road (Photo courtesy One for the Road)

Bartending Service/Mixologist: One for the Road

onefortheroadcocktail.com

One for the Road provides a mobile cocktail bar ready to accommodate any event, no matter how fancy or casual. The business boasts numerous affiliations, including membership in the U.S. Bartender’s Guild. Services range from signature cocktail creations to custom drink menus.

2. Groovin' Gourmet

Wedding Cake Alternative: Sugar Shack Donuts

eatsugarshack.com

For couples seeking to provide a sweet treat sans the cake, Sugar Shack doughnuts are a popular alternative. The circular pastries can be customized in a variety of flavors from mud pot (complete with gummy worms) to salted caramel. There are also party-sized doughnuts available in either 12 or 18 inches, making a shareable dessert for each reception table.

Wedding Cakes: Fat Rabbit

fat-rabbit.com

Fat Rabbit describes its cakes as “moreish” or “causing a desire for more.” Armed with experience in the local baking industry and a notebook full of recipes, owner Ellyn Hopper opened a brick-and-mortar in 2022 and has become a favorite for wedding cakes. This is the second year Richmond Bride readers voted Fat Rabbit as the top choice for the sweet creations. And though the business specializes in cakes, there are additional offerings, such as galettes, cookies and scones.

2. Melissa’s Simply Sweet

3. Sweet Fix

Groom’s Cake: Melissa’s Simply Sweet

melissassimplysweet.com

After Melissa Moes created a “Blue’s Clues”-themed cake for her son’s birthday, the popularity of the creation led to additional custom requests and eventually a full-time business, Melissa’s Simply Sweet. Her groom’s cakes are edible ways to celebrate his hobbies and interests. Past designs have included a powder blue guitar cake and a Green Bay Packers cheesehead cake.

2. (Tie) Fat Rabbit; Sweet Fix

3. Louisa's Homemades

Locally Made Spirits to Serve at Your Wedding: (TIE) Belle Isle Moonshine; Virago Spirits

belleislecraftspirits.com; viragospirits.com

Since its founding in 2013, Belle Isle Moonshine has sold over one million bottles and canned cocktails across the country. Its spirits are locally produced and cut with purified water from the James River. Virago Spirits’ offerings range from coffee liqueurs to hibiscus gin. Its repertoire grows annually with two special, and as of press time, secret spirits scheduled to be released in November to commemorate Virago’s five-year anniversary. “Do not forget to drop by the tasting room to get your hands on them,” says Barry Haneberg, co-distiller and co-founder of Virago.

2. Cirrus Vodka

3. (Tie) Reservoir Distillery; Three Crosses Distilling Co.

Food Truck for the Reception: (TIE) Gelati Celesti; The Grateful Grill RVA

gelatiicecream.com; instagram.com/thegratefulgrillrva

Served as an addendum or alternative to the wedding cake, Gelati Celesti’s ice cream truck offers a variety of flavors direct to your reception attendees. “We think [the food truck] is a really unique way to serve guests desserts rather than a traditional wedding cake, and it also is great for photo ops,” says Suzy Rosser, co-president of Gelati Celesti. “We believe our truck brings an extra bit of joy to an already special day.” For a savory option, the crowd-pleasing grilled cheese recipes of The Grateful Grill are comfort food at its finest. With ingredients including Carolina barbecue and pepperoni, the creative sandwiches are a fun way to satiate wedding guests’ appetites.

2. River City Wood Fire Pizza

3. FiftyOne Pizza

× Expand Fred Astaire Dance Studios (Photo courtesy Fred Astaire Dance Studios)

Pre & Post Wedding

Wedding Dance Instructor: Fred Astaire Dance Studios

fredastaire.com/richmond

Aside from private lessons and group classes, Fred Astaire Dance Studios’ Richmond location offers a free group class and party every Friday for instructors, students and visitors to hit the dance floor. “This might be interesting for wedding couples so they can come get an idea of what it’s like to dance if they’re feeling unsure about doing a first dance,” says Maggie Small, operations manager. “There’s also an opportunity for couples to do a demonstration at the party before the big day.”

2. Arthur Murray Dance Centers

Financial Planner: B. Shields Luper/Prudential Financial

prudential.com/advisor/sheilds-luper

Financial advisor B. Shields Luper assists newlyweds with planning for the future, near and far. Luper says fostering a strong financial partnership begins by aligning shared goals, priorities and aspirations. “At our office, we prioritize open and honest communication, working alongside you to proactively construct a robust financial plan, ensuring you both enjoy a comfortable and more secure financial future together,” Luper says.

First-home Neighborhood in the Richmond Region: (TIE) Lakeside; North Side

If the beautiful Lewis Ginter Botanical Garden isn’t reason enough to love Lakeside, the neighborhood is also home to cozy cafes, gorgeous parks, vintage stores and curiosity shops. Lush trees, diverse architecture styles and the Richmond Raceway are some of what defines Richmond’s charming North Side. There’s something for everyone on this side of town, such as Hardywood Park Craft Brewery, quaint shops and a great collection of restaurants.

2. Forest Hill

Honeymoon Travel Expert: Journeys

journeysinc.com

When it comes to your honeymoon, the list of possible destinations is endless, and Journeys can take you there. Cancún, Mexico, is a popular choice among clients for honeymoons and destination weddings, according to Kim Goldstein, president and travel consultant at Journeys. “I think this is mainly due to pricing,” Goldstein says. “Mexico is where you get the best value for the dollar.”

Gown Preservation: Puritan Cleaners

puritancleaners.com

Weddings are crazy enough on their own, so Puritan Cleaners wants to do what it can to make the gown preservation process as smooth as possible. “A wedding is one of the biggest days of a bride’s life, of anyone’s life,” says Sara Moncrieff, director of community relations. “Getting to be part of cleaning those garments, preserving the joy for future generations, is a privilege that we don’t take lightly.”

2. Leora Bridal