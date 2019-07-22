With a Little Help From My Friends

× Expand Brunch at Perly's (Photo by Jay Paul)

111 E. Grace St., 804-912-1560

Perly’s brunch is always poppin’ so prepare for a wait. The hodgepodge of coffee mugs and lamps gives this East Grace Street eatery a quirky, homey vibe fit for catching up over endless cups of coffee along with the famed fish board — the queen bee of early morning Jewish deli nosh, served with house-made bagels, an assortment of pickled treats, red onions and capers. The Benny Goodman, with potato latkes subbing for biscuits, is a go-to, or try the Fillmore frittata with sauce gribiche.

× Expand Greg’s Big Breakfast at Sidewalk Cafe (Photo by Monica Escamilla)

2101 W. Main St., 804-358-0645

After 25 years, The Sidewalk Cafe is still flexing its muscles as a Fan brunch institution. It’s consistent, unassuming and easygoing, and we love it for that. With long wooden booths and bargain mimosa pitchers, it’s an ideal fit for brunching with the homies. In a city with a flourishing dining scene, sometimes, like a favorite T-shirt, you cherish the comfort and nostalgia of something familiar.

3120 E. Marshall St., 804-325-3426

How do you get people more hooked on the sea-inspired Church Hill eatery? Give them one more meal to savor — brunch. Alewife turns 1 in September, and with a nod from GQ magazine as one of the best new restaurants in the country, brunch in this airy spot is the summer ferry you’ve been waiting to board. We can’t promise you won’t be side-eyeing your pals for the last piece of savory waffle, but we vow that rotating dishes, like the skate chop — a fish formerly tossed by anglers — with red eye gravy present the refreshing brunch experience you’ve been looking for.

MORE TO SAVOR

8319-B Bell Creek Road, 804-746-4647

With an extensive offering of brunch bites, Bell Cafe in Mechanicsville aims to please all the picky eaters.

6010 Hermitage Road, 804-264-7400

Split the “shoofly” muffins with the gang before diving into fluffy zucchini pancakes paired with apricot butter and candied walnuts.

× Expand Brunch at Galley (Photo by Jay Paul)

2805 Hathaway Road, 804-323-1117

This Stratford Hills spot welcomes the crew that rocks sweatpants and a just-rolled-out-of-bed bun with no judgement — they get it. Check the board for a treasure trove of creative brunch specials.