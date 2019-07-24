Fresh Accent

The following is an online extra from our August 2019 issue, heading to newsstands soon.

× Expand Photo via Getty Images

Basil Pistou

By Joe Sparatta, chef-owner of Heritage and Southbound

8 tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil

2 cloves garlic, thinly sliced

2 teaspoons fresh lemon juice

1 teaspoon sea salt

1/4 teaspoon black pepper

1 cup (packed) fresh basil leaves (2 bunches)

1/4 cup Italian flat leaf parsley leaves (removed from stem)

Transfer the garlic and olive oil to a blender. Blend until the garlic is finely minced. Add the lemon juice, salt and pepper. Pulse in the basil and parsley until smooth. Transfer the pistou to a small bowl and serve warm or chill immediately and save. This can also be frozen in ice cube trays and preserved for later use. Add into pasta dishes before serving or use as a spread.