Brunch for diners? It holds a special place in their hearts. Brunch for restaurant employees? It’s often considered the Satan of all shifts, with earlier start times, longer hours and lower price points.

We asked hosts, managers, chefs, bartenders and servers to let it all out — anonymously — and divulge the brunch-isms they can’t stand and why the sight of mimosas, hollandaise and biscuits leaves them cursing the cult-favorite meal.

“To this day, I still hate brunch shifts. Brunch is absolutely just as much, if not more, work to make significantly less money.”

“Least favorite part is when someone orders four beverages from the get-go: water, coffee, orange juice and a bloody mary. Really, do you need four beverages?”

“People are always trying to create some crazy omelet or brunch dish a la carte, but those small special orders when it’s two people cooking for a full dining room can really throw a wrench in the gears.”

“Brunch is a sewer drain for creatives in the kitchen.”

“There are not enough coffee pots in the city of Richmond to quench the need for caffeine at brunch. Always be brewing!”

“Everything is STICKY! You’re constantly covered in some form of sugar after busing tables.”

“If restaurants and restaurant culture are going to be celebratory of Saturday-night service, brunch is just a masochistic thing to put yourself through not even a full 12 hours after that crazy weekend service.”

“People are much more demanding and hangry at brunch. Bartender: ‘Hi! How are you this morning?’ Guest: ‘Coffee.’ ”

“Guests are always lined up to get in before we open. It never fails that someone will walk past the 20 people in line waiting to try and open the locked door.”