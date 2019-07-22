Family Style

× Expand Brunch at LuLu's (Photo by Monica Escamilla)

21 N. 17th St., 804-343-9771

Millie’s might be the quintessential RVA brunch spot, but long waits for a table can leave the kiddos antsy. Instead, consider LuLu’s, which is just down the street and owned by the same folks. No Devil’s Mess here, but the chorizo frittata, with spicy sausage, onions and peppers topped with white cheddar and avocado, is pretty similar to the famous Millie’s dish, while the seating is spacious and not nearly as cramped. The kids will dig the Red Velvet Waffle, nicely appointed with pecan cream cheese, although I’ve been known to order the adult version — topped off with a crispy piece of fried chicken, two fried eggs and sausage gravy.

French Toast at Tazza Kitchen (Photo courtesy Derek Bennion)

Multiple locations

Finding a brunch spot that will please everyone in the family can be a challenge. Mom and Dad want something inventive and interesting, but little Johnny is only eating pizza this week and Grandpa is set in his established brunch ways. Tazza makes it easy, with dialed-up traditional brunch fare (I’m fond of the crabcake Benedict) alongside pizzas from the wood-fired oven or burgers to appeal to all. Plus, adults can take the edge off with a Slow Burn, an attention-grabbing concoction of Belle Isle Moonshine and Ancho Reyes Chili Liqueur.

3036 Stony Point Road, 804-918-5431

Sometimes it might seem like the center of RVA’s dining universe is deep inside the city. But trying to park your minivan in The Fan and schlepping the fam a couple of blocks only to be seated next to mimosa-soaked brunchers loudly recounting last night’s exploits isn’t always how you want to spend your Sunday. Fortunately, in Bon Air, under the direction of Chef de Cuisine Craig Perkinson, you’ll enjoy duck confit hash while the young’uns, and Grandma, can sample something simpler, and parking is a breeze.

MORE TO SAVOR

9220 John Tyler Memorial Highway, 804-829-2200

Biking with the family along the Virginia Capital Trail is where memories can be made — especially if you take a little break for biscuits and gravy, and a mimosa.

200 N. Arthur Ashe Blvd., 804-340-1580

Grab a little brunch and a little culture, all while enjoying a view of the sculpture gardens. Perfect for a rainy weekend.

× Expand Games at Bingo (Photo by Julianne Tripp)

2900 W. Broad St., 804-386-0290

They’ve got classic arcade games, an uber kid-friendly environment during the day and upscale bar bites to boot — plus house-brewed beers, which your brother-in-law will appreciate.