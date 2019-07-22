Easy Like Sunday Morning

Al fresco brunches with a view

by

The Boathouse

Multiple locations

With three locations of The Boathouse, the most important question is this: What kind of view do you want? A postcard-esque cityscape at Rocketts Landing? A cozy, neighborhood feel at their Sunday Park location along the Swift Creek Reservoir? Or a sweeping view of the Appottomax River at City Point in Hopewell, which may have — dare I say it? — the best view. No matter the setting, brunch at The Boathouse demands one of their “eye-openers,” perhaps a bloody mary carafe loaded with tangy and addictive pickled green beans, and a Benny with mini — and quite adorable — crabcakes paired with poached eggs, pillowy biscuits and drizzled with a smoked-tomato hollandaise.

Lola’s Farmhouse Bistro

1840 Manakin Road, 804-784-2000

A drive to Manakin-Sabot may seem like a commitment in the a.m., but chug that first cup of coffee and hop in the car because Lola’s turns brunch into a memorable, laid-back experience. Slow your pace on the rustic brick-lined patio and sit back for a homey breakfast — try Lola’s Jersey Pork Roll, an effortless, soak-up-your-Saturday-night bite. When you’re surrounded by towering trees and treated like family with welcoming, down-to-earth service, Sunday doesn’t seem too shabby.

Kreggers

Multiple locations

OK, it’s a little loud, and there may be a wait — so plan accordingly — but if you’re rolling with an easygoing posse, the patio at the Cary Street outpost is the happenin’ place to be. Rock your coolest sunnies while sipping a mimosa flight, unwind at the patio bar, and bring man’s best friend or settle in under the “big-ass umbrella.” Go for any brunch dish that offers the choice of jalapeño cornbread. The original location in Ashland presents a more kid-friendly version of the above.

MORE TO SAVOR

Les Crepes

Multiple locations

Spend your Sunday people-watching in Carytown or at Stony Point Fashion Park accompanied by sinful French toast crepes delicately topped with sabayon.

Havana ’59

16 N. 17th St., 804-780-2822

The second-story balcony with crumbling plaster walls and leaf-shaped fan blades overlooking the newly renovated market area calls for a mojito and a breakfast Cubano.

Saison Market

323 N. Adams St., 804-269-3982

Chicken biscuits reign supreme here. Peep their banging beer selection inside, then hit the quaint, casual patio smack dab in the middle of Jackson Ward.

Tags

by

Elbys 2019

Connect With Us

Sign up for our weekly Food News

Restaurant Directory

Find info and get ideas on where to eat around Richmond.