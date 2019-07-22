Easy Like Sunday Morning

× Expand The Boathouse in Hopewell (Photo by Justin Chesney)

Multiple locations

With three locations of The Boathouse, the most important question is this: What kind of view do you want? A postcard-esque cityscape at Rocketts Landing? A cozy, neighborhood feel at their Sunday Park location along the Swift Creek Reservoir? Or a sweeping view of the Appottomax River at City Point in Hopewell, which may have — dare I say it? — the best view. No matter the setting, brunch at The Boathouse demands one of their “eye-openers,” perhaps a bloody mary carafe loaded with tangy and addictive pickled green beans, and a Benny with mini — and quite adorable — crabcakes paired with poached eggs, pillowy biscuits and drizzled with a smoked-tomato hollandaise.

× Expand Lola's Jersey Pork Roll (Photo by Justin Vaughan)

1840 Manakin Road, 804-784-2000

A drive to Manakin-Sabot may seem like a commitment in the a.m., but chug that first cup of coffee and hop in the car because Lola’s turns brunch into a memorable, laid-back experience. Slow your pace on the rustic brick-lined patio and sit back for a homey breakfast — try Lola’s Jersey Pork Roll, an effortless, soak-up-your-Saturday-night bite. When you’re surrounded by towering trees and treated like family with welcoming, down-to-earth service, Sunday doesn’t seem too shabby.

Multiple locations

OK, it’s a little loud, and there may be a wait — so plan accordingly — but if you’re rolling with an easygoing posse, the patio at the Cary Street outpost is the happenin’ place to be. Rock your coolest sunnies while sipping a mimosa flight, unwind at the patio bar, and bring man’s best friend or settle in under the “big-ass umbrella.” Go for any brunch dish that offers the choice of jalapeño cornbread. The original location in Ashland presents a more kid-friendly version of the above.

MORE TO SAVOR

Multiple locations

Spend your Sunday people-watching in Carytown or at Stony Point Fashion Park accompanied by sinful French toast crepes delicately topped with sabayon.

16 N. 17th St., 804-780-2822

The second-story balcony with crumbling plaster walls and leaf-shaped fan blades overlooking the newly renovated market area calls for a mojito and a breakfast Cubano.

× Expand Saison Market's chicken biscuit (Photo by Stephanie Breijo)

323 N. Adams St., 804-269-3982

Chicken biscuits reign supreme here. Peep their banging beer selection inside, then hit the quaint, casual patio smack dab in the middle of Jackson Ward.