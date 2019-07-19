5 Faves: Sweet Tooth and Chill

Scream-worthy treats come in all shapes and sizes

1. Oaxacan 

$14 at Coco & Hazel

Do you need a milkshake sporting a Cinnamon Toast Crunch rim that's overflowing with a house-made churro and Mexican chocolate ice cream cookie sandwich? Probably not. Does all self-restraint disappear after you step into this new Tuckahoe outpost that gets you high on sugar from the first whiff? Absolutely.

2. NeaTaco

$6.50 at Spotty Dog Ice Cream Co.

The mystery of pop-ups makes them all the more alluring. But when the name NeaTaco — a homemade waffle-taco-ice cream hybrid featuring a trifecta of New England-style ice cream flavors dipped in a chocolate shell and finished with a dusting of pistachios — is whispered, be there, or be square. (Check @spottydogrva for upcoming locations.)

3. Profiterole Sundae

$6.25 at Scoop, mini macaron 95¢

Anytime a profiterole — one from the mind of a classically trained baker at that — can serve as the base of a sundae, order up. The rainbow sprinkles and hot fudge are reminiscent of childhood, but it’s years of adulthood that help you realize this is how you live your best life.

4. Gelato  

Prices vary, Stoplight Gelato Cafe

Sorry, Ben & Jerry’s, but there’s a silkier, smoother treat churning in Jackson Ward. It may not be ice cream, but banana-flavored gelato packed with gratifying chunks of chocolate and walnuts is equally, if not more, satisfying. Opt for a few scoops, like birthday cake, because go big or go home.

5. Peaches & Cinnamon

$4.50 from Nightingale Ice Cream at local markets

The only way this creation from the minds of two ex-chefs — fresh peach ice cream sandwiched between two decadent brown-sugar cookies — could get any better is if the jingle from the neighborhood ice cream truck cruising down the block meant I could order it then and there.



