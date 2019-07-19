5 Faves: Sweet Tooth and Chill

× Expand Photo by Eileen Mellon

1. Oaxacan

$14 at Coco & Hazel

Do you need a milkshake sporting a Cinnamon Toast Crunch rim that's overflowing with a house-made churro and Mexican chocolate ice cream cookie sandwich? Probably not. Does all self-restraint disappear after you step into this new Tuckahoe outpost that gets you high on sugar from the first whiff? Absolutely.

× Expand Photo courtesy Spotty Dog Ice Cream Co.

2. NeaTaco

$6.50 at Spotty Dog Ice Cream Co.

The mystery of pop-ups makes them all the more alluring. But when the name NeaTaco — a homemade waffle-taco-ice cream hybrid featuring a trifecta of New England-style ice cream flavors dipped in a chocolate shell and finished with a dusting of pistachios — is whispered, be there, or be square. (Check @spottydogrva for upcoming locations.)

× Expand Photo by Lauren Baldwin

3. Profiterole Sundae

$6.25 at Scoop, mini macaron 95¢

Anytime a profiterole — one from the mind of a classically trained baker at that — can serve as the base of a sundae, order up. The rainbow sprinkles and hot fudge are reminiscent of childhood, but it’s years of adulthood that help you realize this is how you live your best life.

× Expand Photo by Eileen Mellon

4. Gelato

Prices vary, Stoplight Gelato Cafe

Sorry, Ben & Jerry’s, but there’s a silkier, smoother treat churning in Jackson Ward. It may not be ice cream, but banana-flavored gelato packed with gratifying chunks of chocolate and walnuts is equally, if not more, satisfying. Opt for a few scoops, like birthday cake, because go big or go home.

× Expand Photo courtesy Nightingale Ice Cream Sandwiches

5. Peaches & Cinnamon

$4.50 from Nightingale Ice Cream at local markets

The only way this creation from the minds of two ex-chefs — fresh peach ice cream sandwiched between two decadent brown-sugar cookies — could get any better is if the jingle from the neighborhood ice cream truck cruising down the block meant I could order it then and there.