Saturday’s All Right for Brunching

6935 Lakeside Ave., 804-922-2371

There’s just something contagiously fun about the bright, B-52’s-inspired vibe in this little Lakeside dive. If “Love Shack” happens to hit the speakers (and it will), and you can somehow resist singing along, you possess a self-control that we lack. Channel your inner Fred Schneider when you order the “I Can’t Hear You” Over This Pile of Pork — a nearly unfinishable plate of scallion-cheddar pancakes and tender, crispy-edged braised pork topped with a dollop of sour cream and, you guessed it, a poached egg. Hit up the chalkboard menu for even more pop culture-inspired options.

1203 E. Main St., 804-780-9038

Behold the rare Saturday-only brunch that is Citizen’s. Whether you fall on the breakfast or lunch side of this hybrid meal, Citizen has options spanning from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Come early for crepes with fresh berries and cheek-puckering lemon curd, or drag your tired, partied-out body in at 2 p.m. for chicken-fried steak smothered in chorizo sawmill gravy over a big fluffy biscuit, perked up with pickled mustard seed.

2527 W. Main St., 804-358-4370

If you find yourself in line for Helen’s brunch, hold tight, and you will be rewarded with the best chicken biscuit in Richmond (don’t @ me), topped with sharp white cheddar, bacon and a drizzle of black-pepper honey. Helen’s Irish Breakfast is one of the few in Richmond, and it hits all the right notes, with two fried eggs, rashers of bacon, Irish sausage, the essential grilled tomato, a potato cake and a cheddar-chive biscuit.

MORE TO SAVOR

Photo by Eileen Mellon

3410 Semmes Ave., 804-233-9672

Fried chicken platter for two served with biscuits, hushpuppies and house-made jam, butter, and hot sauce, plus creative brunch cocktails — I rest my case, your honor.

11800 W. Broad St., Suite 910, 804-364-1111

On Saturday morning, take comfort in chef-owner Sunny Baweja’s bhelpuri, a kind of savory Mumbai Rice Krispies Treat, on Lehja’s $20 three-course prix-fixe menu.

404 N. Second St., 804-562-1444

Whenever you have the opportunity to get a brunch appetizer, do that. And if it happens to be Lucy’s house-made bacon doughnut holes, do it twice.