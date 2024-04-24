Top Docs 2024

Here are the 440 top vote recipients, as selected by the 1,444 professionals who took part in our online survey. The top five are listed in each category. Some categories may have more than five doctors because of ties; others may have fewer than five because there were insufficient votes in that category.
Gray highlight denotes top vote-getter in category.
Addiction Medicine
Megan Lemay
VCU Health Ambulatory Care Center, 417 N. 11th St., 804-828-9357
Caitlin E. Martin
VCU Health Adult Outpatient Pavilion, 1001 E. Leigh St.; Jackson Center, 501 N. Second St., 804-828-4409
F. Gerard Moeller
VCU Health, VCU Medical Center North Hospital, 1300 E. Marshall St., 804-828-2000
Vincent Nardone
Foundation Medical Group, 1807 Huguenot Road, Suite 117, Midlothian, 804-506-0526
Brandon Wills
VCU Health Jackson Center, 501 N. Second St., 804-628-6777
Allergy and Immunology
Kelley von Elten
RVA Allergy, 7229 Forest Ave., Suite 104, 804-285-5000
William Hark
Richmond Allergy & Asthma Specialists, 9920 Independence Park Drive, Suite 100, Henrico, 804-285-7420
Santhosh Kumar
Children’s Hospital of Richmond at VCU, Children’s Pavilion, 1000 E. Broad St.; VCU Health at Chesterfield Meadows, 6433 Centralia Road, Chesterfield, 804-828-CHOR (2467)
Patrick Powers
Allergy Partners of Richmond, 8485-B Bell Creek Road, Mechanicsville, 804-369-9269
Wei Zhao
Children’s Hospital of Richmond at VCU Children’s Pavilion, 1000 E. Broad St.; VCU Health at Chesterfield Meadows, 6433 Centralia Road, Chesterfield, 804-828-CHOR (2467)
Anesthesiology
Alice Coombs
VCU Health, VCU Medical Center Main Hospital, 1250 E. Marshall St.; Adult Outpatient Pavilion, 1001 E. Leigh St., 800-762-6161
Ronsard Daniel
VCU Health, VCU Medical Center Main Hospital, 1250 E. Marshall St.; Adult Outpatient Pavilion, 1001 E. Leigh St., 800-762-6161
Premjit Sarangi
HCA Henrico Doctors Hospital, 1602 Skipwith Road, 804-289-4500
James (Jay) Stone Jr.
Dogwood Anesthesia Providers, 1401 Johnston Willis Drive, 804-483-0745
Janine L. Thekkekandam
HCA Johnston-Willis Hospital, 1401 Johnston Willis Drive, 804-483-5214
Matthew Douglas Wood
West End Anesthesia Group, 5801 Bremo Road, 804-288-6258
Cardiac Electrophysiology
Kenneth Ellenbogen
VCU Health Pauley Heart Center, 1200 E. Marshall St., 804-628-4327
David Gilligan
Virginia Cardiovascular Specialists, 8700 Stony Point Parkway, Suite 120, 804-288-4827
Jordana Kron
VCU Health Pauley Heart Center, 1200 E. Marshall St., 804-628-4327
Matthew Ngo
Bon Secours Cardiology, 7001 Forest Ave., Suite 200; 13710 St. Francis Blvd., Suite 600, Midlothian, 804-288-3123
Daniel A. Schneider
Virginia Cardiovascular Specialists, 7505 Right Flank Road, Suite 700, Mechanicsville, 804-288-4827
Saumil R. Shah
Virginia Arrhythmia Consultants, 1001 Boulders Parkway, Suite 110, 804-410-9749
Richard Shepard
VCU Health Pauley Heart Center, 1200 E. Marshall St., 804-628-4327
Cardiology
William Coble
Virginia Cardiovascular Specialists, 6120 Harbourside Centre Loop, Midlothian, 804-288-4827
Barnett T. Gibbs
Henrico Cardiology Associates, 7603 Forest Ave, Suite 202; 7702 E. Parham Road, Suite 106, 804-346-2070
Mark Johns
Cardiology of Virginia, 13572 Waterford Place, Midlothian, 804-560-8782
Vipal Sabharwal
Bon Secours Cardiology, 7001 Forest Ave., Suite 200, 804-288-3123
Jeremy Turlington
VCU Health Pauley Heart Center, 1200 E. Marshall St., 804-628-4327
Cardiology (Interventional)
Minh Bui
Henrico Cardiology Associates, 7603 Forest Ave., Suite 202; 7702 E. Parham Road, Suite 106, 804-346-2070
Zachary Gertz
VCU Health Pauley Heart Center, 1200 E. Marshall St., 804-628-4327
Manu Kaushik
Bon Secours Cardiology, 7001 Forest Ave., Suite 200, 804-288-3123
Barbara Lawson
VCU Health Pauley Heart Center, 1200 E. Marshall St., 804-628-4327
Deepak P. Thomas
VCU Health Pauley Heart Center, Colonial Square, 2905 Boulevard, Colonial Heights, 804-628-4327
Chiropractic (Doctor of Chiropractic)
Anna Bender
Atlee Chiropractic Center, 9173 Atlee Road, Mechanicsville, 804-730-7010
Robert Green
Active Chiropractic Recovery + Performance, 2900 Polo Parkway, Suite 101, Midlothian, 804-378-6035
Carmen Johanning
Chiropractic Health and Wellness Center, 5412 Glenside Drive, Suite E, 804-359-6999
Joshua McCreadie
Airrosti Libbie Mill, 4900 Libbie Mill E. Blvd., Suite 166, 804-902-9004
Michael P. Placide
Hope Chiropractic and Wellness Center; 5102 W. Village Green Drive, Suite 101, Midlothian, 804-924-4673
Dermatology
Victoria Gross
Richmond Dermatology, 9816 Mayland Drive, 804-282-8510
Justin Haught
VCU Health, Nelson Clinic, 401 N. 11th St.; Stony Point 9109, 9109 Stony Point Drive, 804-828-9361
Patricia O’Connor
Absolute Dermatology, 5207 Hickory Park Drive, Suite A, Glen Allen; 7300 Ashlake Parkway, Suite 102, Chesterfield, 804-326-4448
Suzanne Peck
Richmond Dermatology, 9816 Mayland Drive, 804-282-8510
Kimberly Salkey
VCU Health, Nelson Clinic, 401 N. 11th St.; Stony Point 9109, 9109 Stony Point Drive; 804-828-9361
Emergency Medicine
Daniel Angeli
HCA Henrico Doctors’ Hospital, 1602 Skipwith Road, 804-289-4500
Charles Deverna
HCA CJW Medical Center, 1401 Johnston Willis Drive, North Chesterfield, 804-483-6000
Harinder Dhindsa
VCU Health, VCU Medical Center Critical Care Hospital, 1213 E. Clay St., 800-762-6161
Lawrence (Paddy) Fannon
TeamHealth, HCA Henrico Doctors’ Hospital, 1602 Skipwith Road, 804-289-4500
Peter Moffett
VCU Health, VCU Medical Center Critical Care Hospital, 1213 E. Clay St., 800-762-6161
Shannon Walsh
VCU Health, VCU Medical Center Main Hospital, 1250 E. Marshall St., 800-762-6161
Endocrinology, Diabetes and Metabolism
Pablo Bedoya
Virginia Diabetes & Endocrinology, 7650 E. Parham Road, Medical Office Building II, Suite 210, 804-272-2702
Douglas Johnson
Bon Secours Richmond Diabetes and Endocrinology, 8266 Atlee Road; Medical Office Building II, Suite 332, Mechanicsville, 804-764-7686
Ben Phillips
Virginia Endocrinology, 2384 Colony Crossing Place, Midlothian, 804-423-3636
Angeliki Stamatouli
VCU Health Ambulatory Care Center, 417 N. 11th St.; Adult Outpatient Pavilion, 1001 E. Leigh St., 804-828-2161
Edmond (Trey) Wickham
Children’s Hospital of Richmond at VCU, Children’s Pavilion, 1000 E. Broad St.; Center for Endocrinology, Diabetes and Metabolism, 2305 N. Parham Road, Suite 1, 804-828-CHOR (2467)
Family/General Practice
Arpita Aggarwal
Commonwealth Primary Care, Wyndham, 5360 Twin Hickory Road, Glen Allen, 804-346-3200
James A. Bush
Appomattox River Primary Care, 3512 Boulevard, Colonial Heights, 804-520-1110
Richard L. Gergoudis
Commonwealth Primary Care, Glen Forest, 1800 Glenside Drive, Suite 110, 804-288-1800
Giancarlo Pierantoni
VCU Health, Mayland Medical Center, 3470 Mayland Court, 804-527-4540
Michael E. Pitzer
VCU Health, Mayland Medical Center, 3470 Mayland Court, 804-527-4540
Gastroenterology
Stephen Bickston
VCU Health, Ambulatory Care Center, 417 N. 11th St.; VCU Medical Center Gateway Building, 1200 E. Marshall St., 804-828-4060
Doumit BouHaidar
VCU Health, Stony Point 9109, 9109 Stony Point Drive, 804-828-4060
Ramy Eid
Gastrointestinal Specialists Inc., Wadsworth Medical Clinic, 201 Wadsworth Drive, 804-285-8206
Omer Khalid
Gastrointestinal Specialists Inc., Wadsworth Medical Clinic, 201 Wadsworth Drive, 804-285-8206
Robert Mitchell
Mitchell Endoscopy Center, 7605 Forest Ave., Suite 211, 804-282-3114
Genetics
Hind Al Saif
Children’s Hospital of Richmond at VCU, Children’s Pavilion, 1000 E. Broad St., 804-828-CHOR (2467)
Jennifer B. Humberson
UVA Pediatric Specialty Care Richmond, 5875 Bremo Road, Suite 500, 804-297-3055
John Quillin
VCU Health and VCU Massey Comprehensive Cancer Center, VCU Medical Center North Hospital, 1300 E. Marshall St., 804-828-9632
Geriatric Medicine
Peter Boling
VCU Health Center for Advanced Health Management, 2116 W. Laburnum Ave., 804-254-3500
Kristina Fernandez
VCU Health Ambulatory Care Center, 417 N. 11th St., 804-254-3500
Sarah Hobgood
VCU Health Ambulatory Care Center, 417 N. 11th St., 804-254-3500
Kathryn Rackson
VCU Health Center for Advanced Health Management, 2116 W. Laburnum Ave., 804-254-3500
Michael Weissberger
VCU Health, Center for Advanced Health Management, 2116 W. Laburnum Ave., 804-254-3500
Geriatric Mental Health Professional
TIE Ashvin Patel
Dominion Behavioral Health, 2301 N. Parham Road, Suite 5, 804-270-1124
TIE Robert Seward
Tucker Psychiatric Clinic, 1000 Boulders Parkway, Suite 202, 804-320-7881
Gynecologic Oncology
Cecelia H. Boardman
Virginia Gynecologic Oncology, Sarah Cannon Cancer Institute, 7607 Forest Ave., Suite 410, 804-200-7062
Jori Carter
Women’s Cancer & Wellness Institute, 9101 Stony Point Drive, Suite 3300, 804-323-5040
Johnny Hyde Jr.
Bon Secours Commonwealth Gynecologic Oncology, 5875 Bremo Road, MOB South, Suite G-7, 804-288-8900
Leslie Randall
VCU Massey Comprehensive Cancer Center, Adult Outpatient Pavilion, 1001 E. Leigh St.; Stony Point 9105, 9105 Stony Point Drive; GreenGate, 3400 Haydenpark Lane, 804-828-9080
Randal J. West
Women’s Cancer and Wellness Institute, HCA Johnston-Willis Hospital,1401 Johnston Willis Drive, Suite 1100, North Chesterfield, 804-323-5040
Gynecology/Obstetrics (General)
Shannon Brim
Virginia Physicians for Women, 5875 Bremo Road, Suite 201, 804-897-2100
Alice J. Hirata
Bon Secours Richmond OB-GYN, 1501 Maple Ave., Suite 100, NW Bldg. 1, 804-320-2483
Christine Isaacs
VCU Health, Stony Point 9105, 9105 Stony Point Drive; Adult Outpatient Pavilion, 1001 E. Leigh St., 804-828-4409
Nicole Karjane
VCU Health, Stony Point 9105, 9105 Stony Point Drive; Adult Outpatient Pavilion, 1001 E. Leigh St., 804-828-4409
Amanda Ritter
VCU Health, Stony Point 9105, 9105 Stony Point Drive; Adult Outpatient Pavilion, 1001 E. Leigh St., 804-828-4409
Hematology and Oncology
Erin Alesi
VCU Health, VCU Massey Comprehensive Cancer Center, Adult Outpatient Pavilion, 1001 E. Leigh St.; North Hospital, 1300 E. Marshall St., 804-828-5116
Elke K. Friedman
Virginia Cancer Institute, 8007 Discovery Drive, 804-287-3000
Rachna Raman
Bon Secours Cancer Institute, 5875 Bremo Road, Suite 209, 804-287-7804
Purvi Shah
Virginia Cancer Institute, 8007 Discovery Drive, 804-287-3000
Will Voelzke
Virginia Cancer Institute, 1401 Johnston Willis Drive, Suite 100, 804-330-7990
Hepatology
Scott Matherly
VCU Health, VCU Stravitz-Sanyal Institute for Liver Disease and Metabolic Health, 1200 E. Marshall St., 804-828-4060
Arun Sanyal
VCU Health, VCU Stravitz-Sanyal Institute for Liver Disease and Metabolic Health, VCU Medical Center Gateway Building, 1200 E. Marshall St.; Mayland Medical Center, 3470 Mayland Court; 804-828-4060
Mitchell L. Shiffman
Bon Secours Liver Institute of Richmond, 5855 Bremo Road, Suite 509, 804-977-8920
Mohammad S. Siddiqui
VCU Health, VCU Stravitz-Sanyal Institute for Liver Disease and Metabolic Health, 1200 E. Marshall St., 804-828-4060
Richard Sterling
VCU Health, VCU Stravitz-Sanyal Institute for Liver Disease and Metabolic Health, VCU Medical Center Gateway Building, 1200 E. Marshall St.; Mayland Medical Center, 3470 Mayland Court, 804-828-4060
Hospice Care
Erin Alesi
VCU Health, VCU Massey Comprehensive Cancer Center, Adult Outpatient Pavilion, 1001 E. Leigh St.; North Hospital, 1300 E. Marshall St., 804-828-5116
Abdul Latif Amir
Suncrest Hospice, 7301 Forest Ave., Suite 110, 804-905-6740
Marc William Flickinger
Bon Secours Mercy Health Hospice, 2603 Nine Mile Road, Suite 220, 804-627-5360
Danielle Noreika
VCU Health, VCU Massey Comprehensive Cancer Center, North Hospital, 1300 E. Marshall St., 804-828-7999
Meghan Townsend
VCU Health, VCU Massey Comprehensive Cancer Center, Adult Outpatient Pavilion, 1001 E. Leigh St., 804-828-7999
Hospitalist—Adult
Aimee Collins
VCU Health, VCU Medical Center North Hospital, 1300 E. Marshall St.; VCU Medical Center Main Hospital, 1250 E. Marshall St., 804-828-2161
Margaret Guy
VCU Health, VCU Medical Center North Hospital, 1300 E. Marshall St., 804-828-2161
Leo F. Kenzakowski
TeamHealth, HCA Henrico Doctors’ Hospital, 1602 Skipwith Road, 804-289-4500
Muktak Mathur
Vituity Hospital Medicine, Bon Secours St. Mary’s Hospital, 5801 Bremo Road, 804-285-2011
Bogdan Paraschiv
TeamHealth, HCA Johnston-Willis Hospital, 1401 Johnston Willis Drive, 804-483-6493
Philip Rizk
HCA Henrico Doctors’ Hospital, 1602 Skipwith Road, 804-289-4500
Hyperbaric Medicine
Joseph V. Boykin Jr.
Richmond VA Medical Center, 1201 Broad Rock Blvd., 804-675-5000
Infectious Diseases
Gonzalo Bearman
VCU Health, VCU Medical Center West Hospital, 1200 E Broad St., 804-828-2161
Julie E. Reznicek
VCU Health, Ambulatory Care Center, 417 N. 11th St., 804-828-2161
David M. Rowles
Infectious Diseases Specialists P.C., 7605 Forest Ave., 804-285-1833
Diane S. Sinnatamby
Bon Secours Laburnum Medical Center, 8220 Meadowbridge Road, Suite 203, Mechanicsville, 804-764-2200
Sarika Tripathi
Commonwealth Infectious Diseases, 1405 Johnston Willis Drive, North Chesterfield, 804-833-5765
Intensivist
Lisa Brath
VCU Health, Stony Point 9000, 9000 Stony Point Parkway; Adult Outpatient Pavilion, 1001 E. Leigh St.; Mayland Medical Center, 3470 Mayland Court, 804-828-2161
Timothy Darnauer
Chippenham Hospital, 7101 Jahnke Road, 804-483-0000
Feras Khan
HCA Henrico Doctors’ Hospital, 1602 Skipwith Road, 804-289-4500
Sarah K. Kilbourne
Chippenham Hospital, 7101 Jahnke Road, 804-483-0000
Kristin B. Miller
VCU Health, Ambulatory Care Center, 417 N. 11th St.; Stony Point 9000, 9000 Stony Point Parkway, 804-828-4360
Internal Medicine
Amanda George
VCU Health, Ambulatory Care Center, 417 N. 11th St., 804-828-9357
Sidney Jones
Bon Secours West End Internal Medicine, 7001 Forest Ave., Suite 2500, 804-282-7857
Jeff Kushinka
VCU Health, Ambulatory Care Center, 417 N. 11th St., 804-828-9357
Anand Lothe
Virginia Physicians Inc., Innsbrook Primary Care, 4900 Cox Road, Suite 150, Glen Allen, 804-346-1780
John Port
Bon Secours Internal Medicine Associates of Chesterfield, 611 Watkins Centre Parkway, Suite 250, 804-423-8470
Maternal—Fetal Medicine/High-Risk Pregnancy
James Taylor Christmas
Commonwealth Perinatal Services, 7601 Forest Ave., MOB Suite 336; 1051 Johnston Willis Drive, Suite 110, 804-483-5862
Jessica DeMay
Virginia Women’s Center, 12129 Graham Meadows Drive, Short Pump, 804-288-4084
Susan Lanni
VCU Health, Stony Point 9105, 9105 Stony Point Drive; Adult Outpatient Pavilion, 1001 E. Leigh St., 804-828-4409
Rodrick Love
Commonwealth Perinatal Services, 7601 Forest Ave., Suite 336, 804-289-4972
Ronald Ramus
VCU Health, Stony Point 9105, 9105 Stony Point Drive; Adult Outpatient Pavilion, 1001 E. Leigh St., 804-828-4409
Edward Springel
VCU Health, Stony Point 9105, 9105 Stony Point Drive; Adult Outpatient Pavilion, 1001 E. Leigh St., 804-828-4409
Neonatal-Perinatal Medicine
Jenny Fox
Children’s Hospital of Richmond at VCU, 1213 E. Clay St., 804-828-9956
Ann Heerens
Bon Secours Richmond; Pediatrix Medical Group of Richmond; Bon Secours St. Mary’s Hospital NICU, Director of Neonatology, 5801 Bremo Road, Third Floor, 804-282-8082
Karen Hendricks-Munoz
Children’s Hospital of Richmond at VCU, 1213 E. Clay St., 804-828-9956
Joseph Khoury
Children’s Hospital of Richmond at VCU, 1213 E. Clay St., 804-828-9956
Russell Moores
Children’s Hospital of Richmond at VCU, 1213 E. Clay St., 804-828-9956
Nephrology
Walid Abou-Assi
Nephrology Specialists, 8400 North Run Medical Drive, Suite 200, 804-559-6980
Todd Gehr
VCU Health Adult Outpatient Pavilion, 1001 E. Leigh St.; Mayland Medical Center, 3470 Mayland Court, 804-828-2161
Ari Hirsch
Richmond Nephrology Associates, 671 Hioaks Road, Suite B, 804-673-2722
Jason Kidd
VCU Health at Mayland Medical Center, 3470 Mayland Court; Ambulatory Care Center, 417 N. 11th St., 804-828-2161
Srikanth R. Kunaparaju
Richmond Nephrology Associates, 7001 W. Broad St., Suite A, 804-673-2722
Neurology
Jonathan Bekenstein
Neurological Associates, 1011 Johnston Willis Drive, Suite 200, Midlothian, 804-288-2742
Matthew Boyce
Neurological Associates, 1011 Johnston Willis Drive, Suite 200, Midlothian, 804-288-2742
Mary Beth Ramsey
Neurological Associates, 7607 Forest Ave., Suite 300, 804-288-2742
Mary Ransom
Bon Secours Neurology Clinic at St. Mary’s, 5855 Bremo Road, Suite 207, 804-285-2011
Alan E. Schulman
Neurological Associates, 7607 Forest Ave., Suite 300, 804-288-2742
Thomas Smith
Bon Secours Neurology Clinic, 8266 Atlee Road, MOB II, Suite 330, Mechanicsville, 804-325-8720
Scott A. Vota
Bon Secours Neurology Clinic, 8266 Atlee Road, MOB II, Suite 330, Mechanicsville, 804-325-8720
Neurosurgery
Peter A. Alexander
Neurosurgical Associates, 1600 Wilkes Ridge Road, Henrico, 804-288-8204
R. Scott Graham
VCU Health, Ambulatory Care Center, 417 N. 11th St.; Short Pump Pavilion, 11958 W. Broad St., 804-828-9165
Matthew T. Mayr
Neurosurgical Associates, 1600 Wilkes Ridge Road, Henrico, 804-288-8204
Richard Singleton
Neurosurgical Associates, 1011 Johnston Willis Drive, Suite 100, 804-330-4990
Gary Tye
Children’s Hospital of Richmond at VCU, 1000 E. Broad St., 804-828-CHOR (2467)
Occupational Medicine
TIE Alan Thurman
Bon Secours Occupational Health, Hanover County, 8200 Meadowbridge Road Suite 301, Mechanicsville, 804-442-3750
TIE Frank J. Tortorella
VCU Employee Health Services, medical director, Employee Health Services, 1200 E. Broad St., 804-828-0584
Oncologic Surgery
Leopoldo Fernandez
VCU Massey Comprehensive Cancer Center, Adult Outpatient Pavilion, 1001 E. Leigh St.; Waterside Commons, 2035 Waterside Road, Suite 100, 804-628-3111
Amelia Grover
VCU Massey Comprehensive Cancer Center, Adult Outpatient Pavilion, 1001 E. Leigh St.; North Hospital, 1300 E. Marshall St.; Mayland Medical Center, 3470 Mayland Court; VCU Health at Stony Point, 9000 Stony Point Parkway, 804-628-3111
Raphael Louie
VCU Massey Comprehensive Cancer Center, Stony Point 9000, 9000 Stony Point Parkway; Short Pump Pavilion, 11958 W. Broad St.; Adult Outpatient Pavilion, 1001 E. Leigh St., 804-628-3111
D. Michael Rose
Virginia Surgical Institute, 10710 Midlothian Turnpike, North Chesterfield, Suite 138, 804-348-2814
Michael White
Bon Secours Surgical Specialists, St. Mary’s Hospital, 5855 Bremo Road, MOB North, Suite 506, 804-893-8676
Ophthalmology and Ophthalmologic Surgery
William Benson
VCU Health; Stony Point Medical Office Building, 8700 Stony Point Parkway; Nelson Clinic, 401 N. 11th St., 804-828-9315
Vikram Brar
Children’s Hospital of Richmond at VCU, Children’s Pavilion, 1000 E. Broad St.; Stony Point Medical Office Building, 8700 Stony Point Parkway, 804-828-CHOR (2467)
Joseph D. Iuorno
Commonwealth Eye Care Associates, 3855 Gaskins Road, Henrico, 804-217-6363
Jessica Randolph
VCU Health, Stony Point Medical Office Building, 8700 Stony Point Parkway; Nelson Clinic, 401 N. 11th St., 804-828-9315
Evan Silverstein
Children’s Hospital of Richmond at VCU, Children’s Pavilion 1000 E. Broad St.; Stony Point Medical Office Building, 8700 Stony Point Parkway, 804-828-CHOR (2467)
Optometry
Shawn H. Hobbs
Commonwealth Eye Care Associates, 3855 Gaskins Road, Henrico, 804-217-6363
Donald Lumpkin
Richmond Eye Associates, 4600 Cox Road, Suite 120, Glen Allen, 804-270-0330
Jeff Michaels
Family Vision Care of Richmond, 4114 Innslake Drive, Glen Allen, 804-217-9883
Melissa Moeller
Richmond VA Medical Center, 1201 Broad Rock Blvd., 804-675-5000
Lenna Walker
Richmond VA Medical Center, 1201 Broad Rock Blvd., 804-675-5000
Orthopedics—General
Greg Golladay
VCU Health, Short Pump Pavilion, 11958 W. Broad St.; Adult Outpatient Pavilion, 1001 E. Leigh St.; Stony Point 9000, 9000 Stony Point Parkway, 804-828-7069
Marion Herring
OrthoVirginia, 7858 Shrader Road, 804-915-1910
Mark M. Jones
OrthoVirginia, 1400 Johnston Willis Drive, Suite A, 804-379-8088
Stephen L. Kates
VCU Health, Adult Outpatient Pavilion, 1001 E. Leigh St.; Short Pump Pavilion, 11958 W. Broad St., 804-828-7069
Colin Mudrick
Bon Secours—Tuckahoe Orthopedics, 1501 Maple Ave., Suite 200, 804-285-2300
William E. Nordt
OrthoVirginia, 7650 E. Parham Road, Suite 100, 804-288-3136
Otolaryngology and Otolaryngologic Surgery
Daniel H. Coelho
VCU Health, Adult Outpatient Pavilion.; Stony Point 9109, 9109 Stony Point Drive, 804-628-4368
Laurence DiNardo
VCU Health, VCU Massey Comprehensive Cancer Center, Adult Outpatient Pavilion, 1001 E. Leigh St.; VCU Medical Center North Hospital, 1300 E. Marshall St.; Nelson Clinic, 401 N. 11th St.; VCU Health at Stony Point 9109, 9109 Stony Point Drive, 804-828-7999
Brian Fishero
Commonwealth Ear Nose and Throat Specialists, 1501 Maple Ave., Suite 205, 804-525-4231
James T. May IV
Virginia Ear Nose & Throat, 161 Wadsworth Drive, North Chesterfield, 804-484-3700
Evan Reiter
VCU Health, VCU Massey Comprehensive Cancer Center, Adult Outpatient Pavilion, 1001 E. Leigh St.; Nelson Clinic, 401 N. 11th St.; Medical Center North Hospital, 1300 E. Marshall St.; VCU Health at Stony Point 9109, 9109 Stony Point Drive, 804-828-7999
Pain Management
John Barsanti
Commonwealth Spine & Pain Specialists, Medical Office Building Northwest, 1501 Maple Ave., Suite 301, 804-288-7246
Andrew W. Chapman
VCU Health, Short Pump Pavilion, 11958 W. Broad St.; Ambulatory Care Center 417 N. 11th St.; Adult Outpatient Pavilion 1001 E. Leigh St., 800-762-6161
Justin Dumont
OrthoVirginia, 1115 Boulders Parkway, Suite 100, 804-320-1339
Yaoming Gu
National Spine & Pain Centers, 1630 Wilkes Ridge Parkway, Suite 203, Henrico, 804-270-7262
Stephen Long
Commonwealth Spine & Pain Specialists, Medical Office Building Northwest, 1501 Maple Ave., Suite 301, 804-288-7246
Peyman Nazmi
Richmond Spine Interventions and Pain Center, 14404 Sommerville Court, Midlothian, 804-378-1800
Benjamin G. Seeman
Integrative Pain Specialists, 6900 Forest Ave., Suite 310, 804-249-8888
Brad Stovall
OrthoVirginia, 7858 Shrader Road, 804-915-1910
Palliative Care
Abdul Latif Amir
Suncrest Hospice, 7301 Forest Ave., Suite 110, 804-905-6740
Elizabeth (Whitney) Brawner
Richmond VA Medical Center, 1201 Broad Rock Blvd., 804-675-5000
Cara Jennings
Bon Secours Palliative Medicine, 5855 Bremo Road, MOB North, Suite 403, 804-288-COPE (2673)
Mary Lucchesi
Bon Secours Palliative Medicine, 5855 Bremo Road, MOB North, Suite 403, 804-288-COPE (2673)
Danielle Noreika
VCU Health, VCU Massey Comprehensive Cancer Center, VCU Medical Center North Hospital, 1300 E. Marshall St., 804-828-7999
Pathology
Clifton Lee Bridges
Monument Pathologists; Bon Secours St. Mary’s Hospital, Department chair for Pathology, 5801 Bremo Road, 804-281-8224
Dharam M. Ramnani
Virginia Urology, 9101 Stony Point Drive, 804-330-9105
Hope Richard
VCU Health, VCU Medical Center Gateway Building, 1200 E. Marshall St., 804-828-9739
Susan Roseff
VCU Health, VCU Medical Center Gateway Building, 1200 E. Marshall St., 804-828-9739
Steven Smith
VCU Health, VCU Medical Center Gateway Building, 1200 E. Marshall St., 804-828-9739
Pediatric Adolescent Medicine
Richard Brookman
Children’s Hospital of Richmond at VCU, Children’s Pavilion, 1000 E. Broad St.; VCU Health at Maryland Medical Center, 3470 Mayland Court, 804-828-CHOR (2467)
Stephanie Crewe
Children’s Hospital of Richmond at VCU, Children’s Pavilion, 1000 E. Broad St.; VCU Health at Mayland Medical Center, 3470 Mayland Court, 804-828-CHOR (2467)
Nicole Karjane
VCU Health, Stony Point 9105, 9105 Stony Point Drive; Adult Outpatient Pavilion, 1001 E. Leigh St., 804-828-4409
An Pham
Children’s Hospital of Richmond at VCU, Children’s Pavilion, 1000 E. Broad St., 804-828-CHOR (2467)
Pediatric Allergy/Immunology
Kelley von Elten
RVA Allergy, 7229 Forest Ave., Suite 104, 804-285-5000
Lawrence E. Gelber
Richmond Allergy & Asthma Specialists, 9920 Independence Park Drive, Suite 100, Henrico, 804-285-7420
Santhosh Kumar
Children’s Hospital of Richmond at VCU, Children’s Pavilion, 1000 E. Broad St.; VCU Health at Chesterfield Meadows, 6433 Centralia Road, 804-828-CHOR (2467)
Wei Zhao
Children’s Hospital of Richmond at VCU, Children’s Pavilion 1000 E. Broad St.; Chesterfield Meadows 6433 Centralia Road, 804-828-CHOR (2467)
Pediatric Cardiology
Douglas Allen
UVA Pediatric Specialty Care Richmond, 5875 Bremo Road, Suite 500, 804-297-3055
Dilli Bhurtel
Children’s Hospital of Richmond at VCU, Children’s Pavilion 1000 E. Broad St.; Ridgefield Medical, 2200 Pump Road; VCU Health at Bremo Road, 5855 Bremo Road, 804-828-CHOR (2467)
Kerri Carter
Children’s Hospital of Richmond at VCU, Children’s Pavilion, 1000 E. Broad St., 804-828-CHOR (2467)
Samuel L. Casella
Children’s Hospital of Richmond at VCU, Children’s Pavilion, 1000 E. Broad St., 804-828-CHOR (2467)
Mary L. Falterman
Children’s National Cardiology of Richmond, 7603 Forest Ave., Suite 401, 804-285-1611
Bradford McQuilkin
Children’s Hospital of Richmond at VCU, Children’s Pavilion, 1000 E. Broad St.; VCU Health at Bremo Road, 5855 Bremo Road, Suite 606-A, 804-828-CHOR (2467)
Pediatric Emergency Medicine
Robin Foster
Children’s Hospital of Richmond at VCU, Children’s Pavilion, 1000 E. Broad St., 804-828-CHOR (2467)
Frank Petruzella
Children’s Hospital of Richmond at VCU, Children’s Tower, Children’s Emergency Entrance, 1001 E. Marshall St., 804-828-CHOR (2467)
Jonathan Silverman
Children’s Hospital of Richmond at VCU, Children’s Tower, Children’s Emergency Entrance, 1001 E. Marshall St., 804-828-CHOR (2467)
Chris Woleben
Children’s Hospital of Richmond at VCU, Children’s Tower, Children’s Emergency Entrance, 1001 E. Marshall St., 804-828-CHOR (2467)
Rashida Woods
Children’s Hospital of Richmond at VCU, Children’s Tower, Children’s Emergency Entrance, 1001 E. Marshall St., 804-828-CHOR (2467)
Pediatric Endocrinology
Anshu Gupta
Children’s Hospital of Richmond at VCU, Children’s Pavilion 1000 E. Broad St.; Center for Endocrinology, Diabetes and Metabolism, 2305 N. Parham Road, Suite 1, 804-828-CHOR (2467)
Sarah G. Hensley
Children’s Hospital of Richmond at VCU, Children’s Pavilion 1000 E. Broad St.; Center for Endocrinology, Diabetes and Metabolism, 2305 N. Parham Road, Suite 1, 804-828-CHOR (2467)
Bryce Nelson
Children’s Hospital of Richmond at VCU, Children’s Pavilion 1000 E. Broad St.; Center for Endocrinology, Diabetes and Metabolism, 2305 N. Parham Road, Suite 1, 804-828-CHOR (2467)
Mareen Thomas
Children’s Hospital of Richmond at VCU, Center for Endocrinology, Diabetes and Metabolism, 2305 N. Parham Road, Suite 1, 804-828-CHOR (2467)
Apoorva Ravindranath Waikar
Children’s Hospital of Richmond at VCU, Children’s Pavilion 1000 E. Broad St.; Center for Endocrinology, Diabetes and Metabolism, 2305 N. Parham Road, Suite 1, 804-828-CHOR (2467)
Edmond (Trey) Wickham
Children’s Hospital of Richmond at VCU, Children’s Pavilion 1000 E. Broad St.; Center for Endocrinology, Diabetes and Metabolism, 2305 N. Parham Road, Suite 1, 804-828-CHOR (2467)
Pediatric Gastroenterology
Gisela Chelimsky
Children’s Hospital of Richmond at VCU, Children’s Pavilion, 1000 E. Broad St., 804-828-CHOR (2467)
Carl B. Rountree Jr.
Bon Secours Pediatric Gastroenterology Associates, 5855 Bremo Road, MOB North, Suite 605, 804-281-8303
Praveen K.C. Selvakumar
Bon Secours Pediatric Gastroenterology Associates, 5855 Bremo Road, MOB North, Suite 605, 804-281-8303
Narendra Vadlamudi
Children’s Hospital of Richmond at VCU, Children’s Pavilion, 1000 E. Broad St., 804-828-CHOR (2467)
Juan Villalona
Pediatric Gastroenterology of Richmond, HCA Henrico Doctors Hospital, 7605 Forest Ave., Suite 316, 804-888-7337
Pediatric Hematology/Oncology
Frances Austin
Children’s Hospital of Richmond at VCU, VCU Massey Comprehensive Cancer Center, Children’s Pavilion, 1000 E. Broad St., 804-828-CHOR (2467)
Madhu Gowda
Children’s Hospital of Richmond at VCU, VCU Massey Comprehensive Cancer Center, Children’s Pavilion, 1000 E. Broad St., 804-828-CHOR (2467)
Jordyn Griffin
Children’s Hospital of Richmond at VCU, VCU Massey Comprehensive Cancer Center, Children’s Pavilion, 1000 E. Broad St., 804-828-CHOR (2467)
Gita V. Massey
Children’s Hospital of Richmond at VCU, VCU Massey Comprehensive Cancer Center, Children’s Pavilion, 1000 E. Broad St., 804-828-CHOR (2467)
India Y. Sisler
Children’s Hospital of Richmond at VCU, VCU Massey Comprehensive Cancer Center, Children’s Pavilion, 1000 E. Broad St., 804-828-CHOR (2467)
Pediatric Hospitalist
Clifton C. Lee
Children’s Hospital of Richmond at VCU, Children’s Tower, 1000 E. Broad St., 804-828-CHOR (2467)
David Marcello
Children’s Hospital of Richmond at VCU, Children’s Tower, 1000 E. Broad St., 804-828-CHOR (2467)
Matthew Schefft
Children’s Hospital of Richmond at VCU, Children’s Tower, 1000 E. Broad St., 804-828-CHOR (2467)
Ashlie Tseng
Children’s Hospital of Richmond at VCU, Children’s Tower, 1000 E. Broad St., 804-828-CHOR (2467)
Allison Young
Children’s Hospital of Richmond at VCU, Children’s Tower, 1000 E. Broad St., 804-828-CHOR (2467)
Pediatric Infectious Disease
David J. Friedel
Children’s Hospital of Richmond at VCU, Children’s Pavilion, 1000 E. Broad St., 804-828-CHOR (2467)
TIE William C. Koch
Children’s Hospital of Richmond at VCU, Children’s Pavilion, 1000 E. Broad St., 804-828-CHOR (2467)
TIE Suzanne R. Lavoie
Children’s Hospital of Richmond at VCU, Children’s Pavilion, 1000 E. Broad St., 804-828-CHOR (2467)
Jose Munoz
Children’s Hospital of Richmond at VCU, Children’s Pavilion, 1000 E. Broad St., 804-828-CHOR (2467)
Pediatric Intensivist
Nikki Miller Ferguson
Children’s Hospital of Richmond at VCU, Children’s Tower, 1000 E. Broad St., 804-828-CHOR (2467)
Mark Marinello
Children’s Hospital of Richmond at VCU, Children’s Tower, 1000 E. Broad St., 804-828-CHOR (2467)
Michael Miller
Bon Secours St. Mary’s Hospital PICU, Pediatrix Critical Care of Virginia, 5801 Bremo Road, 804-282-8082
Christopher Ray
Children’s Hospital of Richmond at VCU, Children’s Tower, 1000 E. Broad St., 804-828-CHOR (2467)
Duane C. Williams
Children’s Hospital of Richmond at VCU, Children’s Tower, 1000 E. Broad St., 804-828-CHOR (2467)
Pediatric Mental Health Professional
Laura Caccavale
Children’s Hospital of Richmond at VCU, Healthy Lifestyles Center, 2303 N. Parham Road, Suite 1, 804-828-CHOR (2467)
Melissa Nelson
Summit Emotional Health, 8921 Three Chopt Road, Suite 300, 804-562-6557
Parna Prajapati
Children’s Hospital of Richmond at VCU, Virginia Treatment Center for Children, 1308 Sherwood Ave., 804-828-3129
Neil Sonenklar
Children’s Hospital of Richmond at VCU, Virginia Treatment Center for Children, 1308 Sherwood Ave., 804-828-3129
Bela Sood
Children’s Hospital of Richmond at VCU, Virginia Treatment Center for Children, 1308 Sherwood Ave., 804-828-3129
Ekaterina Stepanova
Children’s Hospital of Richmond at VCU, Virginia Treatment Center for Children, 1308 Sherwood Ave., 804-828-3129
Pediatric Nephrology
Timothy Bunchman
Children’s Hospital of Richmond at VCU, Children’s Pavilion, 1000 E. Broad St., 804-828-CHOR (2467)
Megan Lo
Children’s Hospital of Richmond at VCU, Children’s Pavilion, 1000 E. Broad St., 804-828-CHOR (2467)
Pediatric Neurodevelopment/Behavioral
Jennifer Accardo
Children’s Hospital of Richmond at VCU, Children’s Pavilion, 1000 E. Broad St.; Brook Road Pavilion, 2924 Brook Road, 804-828-CHOR (2467)
Chad Johnson
Children’s Hospital of Richmond at VCU, Children’s Pavilion, 1000 E. Broad St., 804-828-CHOR (2467)
Katlyne Lubin
Children’s Hospital of Richmond at VCU, 1000 E. Broad St.; Brook Road Pavilion, 2924 Brook Road, 804-828-CHOR (2467)
Melissa Nelson
Summit Emotional Health, 8921 Three Chopt Road, Suite 300, 804-562-6557
Pediatric Neurology
TIE Amy Harper
Children’s Hospital of Richmond at VCU, Children’s Pavilion, 1000 E. Broad St., 804-828-CHOR (2467)
David Jaffe
Children’s Hospital of Richmond at VCU, Children’s Pavilion, 1000 E. Broad St., 804-828-CHOR (2467)
TIE Lawrence D. Morton
Children’s Hospital of Richmond at VCU, Children’s Pavilion, 1000 E. Broad St., 804-828-CHOR (2467)
Donald Taylor
Pediatric Neurology Associates, 5875 Bremo Road, MOB South, Suite 310, 804-288-9898
Ewa Way
Children’s Hospital of Richmond at VCU, Children’s Pavilion, 1000 E. Broad St., 804-828-CHOR (2467)
Pediatric Otolaryngology
Kelley Dodson
Children’s Hospital of Richmond at VCU, Children’s Pavilion 1000 E. Broad St., VCU Health at Stony Point 9109, 9109 Stony Point Drive, 804-828-CHOR (2467)
Brian Fishero
Commonwealth Ear, Nose and Throat Specialists, 1501 Maple Ave., Suite 205, 804-525-4231
Jin Lim
Virginia Ear Nose & Throat, 161 Wadsworth Drive, North Chesterfield, 804-484-3700
Rajanya S. Petersson
Children’s Hospital of Richmond at VCU, Children’s Pavilion, 1000 E. Broad St.,
VCU Health at Stony Point 9109, 9109 Stony Point Drive, 804-828-CHOR (2467)
Pediatric Palliative and Hospice Care
Daniel Cannone
Children’s Hospital of Richmond at VCU, Children’s Pavilion, 1000 E. Broad St., 804-828-CHOR (2467)
Kelly Lastrapes
Children’s Hospital of Richmond at VCU, Children’s Pavilion 1000 E. Broad St., 804-828-CHOR (2467); Bon Secours Noah’s Children (medical director), 1501 Maple Ave., Suite 105, 804-287-7918
Pediatric Pulmonology
Andrew (Drew) Barber
Children’s Hospital of Richmond at VCU, 1000 E. Broad St., 804-828-CHOR (2467)
Jonathan Ma
Children’s Hospital of Richmond at VCU, Children’s Pavilion, 1000 E. Broad St., 804-828-CHOR (2467)
Michael Schechter
Children’s Hospital Richmond at VCU, Children’s Pavilion, 1000 E. Broad St., 804-828-CHOR (2467)
Judith Voynow
Children’s Hospital of Richmond at VCU, Children’s Pavilion, 1000 E. Broad St., 804-828-CHOR (2467)
Pediatric Rheumatology
Sarah E. Hoffmann
Children’s Hospital of Richmond at VCU, Children’s Pavilion, 1000 E. Broad St., 804-828-CHOR (2467)
Aarat Patel
Bon Secours Rheumatology Center, 9602 Patterson Ave., 804-217-9601
Pediatric Sports Medicine
Chad Aarons
Bon Secours Tuckahoe Orthopedics, 1501 Maple Ave., Suite 200, 804-285-2300
Joanna Horstmann
Children’s Hospital of Richmond at VCU, Children’s Pavilion, 1000 E. Broad St., 804-828-CHOR (2467)
Christopher K. Kim
OrthoVirginia, 1115 Boulders Parkway, Suite 100, 804-915-1910
Victoria G. Kuester
Children’s Hospital of Richmond at VCU, Children’s Pavilion, 1000 E. Broad St., 804-828-CHOR (2467)
Bill Shaw
Children’s Hospital of Richmond at VCU, Children’s Pavilion, 1000 E. Broad St., 804-828-CHOR (2467)
Pediatric Surgery (General)
Laura A. Boomer
Children’s Hospital of Richmond at VCU, Children’s Pavilion, 1000 E. Broad St., 804-828-3500
Jeffrey H. Haynes
Children’s Hospital of Richmond at VCU, Children’s Pavilion, 1000 E. Broad St., 804-828-CHOR (2467)
Patricia Lange
Children’s Hospital of Richmond at VCU, Children’s Pavilion, 1000 E. Broad St., 804-828-3500
David A. Lanning
Children’s Hospital of Richmond at VCU, Children’s Pavilion, 1000 E. Broad St., 804-828-CHOR (2467)
Jason Sulkowski
Children’s Hospital of Richmond at VCU, Children’s Pavilion, 1000 E. Broad St., 804-828-3500
Pediatric Surgical Specialist
Sharline Aboutanos
Richmond Plastic Surgeons, 1630 Wilkes Ridge Parkway, Suite 201, 804-585-3420
Laura A. Boomer
Children’s Hospital of Richmond at VCU, Children’s Pavilion, 1000 E. Broad St., 804-828-3500
Victoria G. Kuester
Children’s Hospital of Richmond at VCU, Children’s Pavilion, 1000 E. Broad St., 804-828-CHOR (2467)
David A. Lanning
Children’s Hospital of Richmond at VCU, Children’s Pavilion, 1000 E. Broad St., 804-828-CHOR (2467)
Jennifer Rhodes
Children’s Hospital of Richmond at VCU, Children’s Pavilion, 1000 E. Broad St., 804-828-CHOR (2467)
Gary Tye
Children’s Hospital of Richmond at VCU, Children’s Pavilion, 1000 E. Broad St., 804-828-CHOR (2467)
Pediatric Urology
John Edmondson
Children’s Hospital of Richmond at VCU, Children’s Pavilion, 1000 E. Broad St.; Stony Point Medical Office Building, 8700 Stony Point Parkway, 804-272-2411
Tony Herndon
Children’s Hospital of Richmond at VCU, 1000 E. Broad St.; Stony Point Medical Office Building, 8700 Stony Point Parkway, Suite 250, 804-272-2411
Eric Nelson
Children’s Hospital of Richmond at VCU, Children’s 1000 E. Broad St.; Stony Point Medical Office Building, 8700 Stony Point Parkway, 804-272-2411
Rebecca Zee
Children’s Hospital of Richmond at VCU, Children’s 1000 E. Broad St.; Stony Point Medical Office Building, 8700 Stony Point Parkway, 804-272-2411
Pediatrics — Child Abuse
Robin Foster
Children’s Hospital of Richmond at VCU, Children’s Pavilion, 1000 E. Broad St., 804-828-CHOR (2467)
Pediatrics (General)
Scott Iwashyna
Acorn Pediatrics, 2610-B Gaskins Road, 804-548-4700
Tiffany Kimbrough
Children’s Hospital of Richmond at VCU, Children’s Pavilion, 1000 E. Broad St., 804-828-CHOR (2467)
Sean McKenna
Children’s Hospital of Richmond at VCU, Children’s Pavilion, 1000 E. Broad St., 804-828-CHOR (2467)
Melani de Silva
RVA Pediatrics, 10410 Ridgefield Parkway, 804-754-3776; 7000 Patterson Ave., 804-282-9706; 14400 Sommerville Court, Midlothian, 804-379-5437
N. Romesh Wijesooriya
Children’s Hospital of Richmond at VCU, Children’s Pavilion, 1000 E. Broad St., 804-828-CHOR (2467)
Physical Medicine and Rehabilitation
Mary Caldwell
VCU Health, Short Pump Pavilion, 11958 W. Broad St., 804-828-0713
David Cifu
VCU Health, VCU Medical Center Main Hospital, 1250 E. Marshall St., 800-762-6161
Jessica Hupe
VCU Health, Short Pump Pavilion, 11958 W. Broad St., 800-762-6161
Eugenio A. Monasterio
Children’s Hospital of Richmond at VCU, Children’s Pavilion, 1000 E. Broad St., 804-828-CHOR (2467)
William Robbins
Richmond VA Medical Center, 1201 Broad Rock Blvd., 804-675-5000
Olivier Rolin
Children’s Hospital of Richmond at VCU, Children’s Pavilion, 1000 E. Broad St., 804-828-CHOR (2467)
Plastic/Cosmetic Surgery
Sharline Aboutanos
Richmond Plastic Surgeons, 1630 Wilkes Ridge Parkway, Suite 201, 804-585-3420
Nadia Blanchet
Nadia Blanchet, 9210 Forest Hill Ave., Suite B-1, 804-320-8545
Stephen M. Chen
Richmond Plastic Surgeons, 1630 Wilkes Ridge Parkway, Suite 201, 804-585-3420
Jennifer Rhodes
Children’s Hospital of Richmond at VCU, Children’s Pavilion, 1000 E. Broad St., 804-828-CHOR (2467)
Neil Zemmel
Richmond Aesthetic Surgery, 11934 W. Broad St., Suite 200, 804-729-5588
Plastic/Reconstructive Surgery
Nadia Blanchet
9210 Forest Hill Ave., Suite B-1, 804-320-8545
Michael Feldman
VCU Health, VCU Medical Center Critical Care Hospital, 1213 E. Clay St., 804-828-3060
Darrin Hubert
Richmond Plastic Surgeons, 14401 Sommerville Court Suite 1A, Midlothian, 804-585-3420
Paschalia Mountziaris
VCU Health, Stony Point 9109, 9109 Stony Point Drive; Adult Outpatient Pavilion, 1001 E. Leigh St., 804-327-8122
Jennifer Rhodes
Children’s Hospital of Richmond at VCU, 1000 E. Broad St., 804-828-3030
Podiatry
Justin Phillingane
Bon Secours Southside Podiatry and Foot Surgery, 40 Medical Park Blvd., Suite A, Petersburg, 804-732-6000
James E. Shadbolt
Capital Foot Care, 2200 Pump Road, Suite 227, Henrico, 804-754-7400
Scott T. Vantre
Virginia Foot & Ankle Center, 2008 Bremo Road, Suite 100; 8239 Meadowbridge Road, Suite D, Mechanicsville, 804-285-3933
Emily Wehman
VCU Health, Stony Point 9000, 9000 Stony Point Parkway; Adult Outpatient Pavilion, 1001 E. Leigh St., 804-828-7069
David T. Weiss
West End Foot & Ankle, 7650 Parham Road, Suite 215, 804-346-1779
Psychiatry/Adult
Melissa Bui
VCU Health, VCU Medical Center West Hospital, 1200 E. Broad St., 804-828-2000
Martin N. Buxton
Private practice, appointments by referral only
Walid I. Fawaz
Virginia South Psychiatric & Family Services, 13901 Coalfield Commons Place, Suite 102, Midlothian, 804-378-0800
James Levenson
VCU Health, VCU Medical Center Main Hospital, 1250 E. Marshall St.; Jackson Center, 501 N. Second St., 804-828-2000
John Russell
Private practice, 513 Forest Ave., Suite 206, 804-288-7980
Psychology
Melanie Bean
Children’s Hospital of Richmond at VCU, co-director, Healthy Lifestyles Center, 2303 N. Parham Road, Suite 1, 804-828-0951
Matt Bitsko
Summit Emotional Health, founder and director, 8921 Three Chopt Road, Suite 300, 804-562-6557
Laura Caccavale
Children’s Hospital of Richmond at VCU, Healthy Lifestyles Center, 2303 N. Parham Road, Suite 1, 804-828-0951
Rashelle Hayes
VCU Health, Jackson Center, 501 N. Second St.; VCU Medical Center West Hospital, 1200 E. Broad St.; 804-828-9357
Leila Islam
VCU Health, Jackson Center, 501 N. Second St., 804-828-9357
Stephan Weinland
VCU Health, VCU Medical Center Main Hospital, 1250 E. Marshall St.; Jackson Center, 501 N. Second St., 804-827-0053
Pulmonology
Cecilia (Cia) Bergh
Pulmonary Associates of Richmond, 13551 Waterford Place, Midlothian, 804-320-4243
Nauman Chaudary
VCU Health, Ambulatory Care Center, 417 N. 11th St.; VCU Medical Center West Hospital, 1200 E. Broad St.; Mayland Medical Center, 3470 Mayland Court, 804-828-2161
Jamie Hey
Pulmonary Associates of Richmond, 1000 Boulders Parkway, Suite 200, 804-320-4243
John Sentz
Pulmonary Associates of Richmond, 6600 W. Broad St., Suite 300, 804-320-4243
R. Wes Shepherd
VCU Health, Ambulatory Care Center, 417 N. 11th St., 804-828-2161
Radiation Oncology
Douglas W. Arthur
VCU Massey Comprehensive Cancer Center, Adult Outpatient Pavilion, 1001 E. Leigh St., 804-828-7232
Laurie Cuttino
Sarah Cannon Institute at Henrico Doctors’ Hospital, medical director of oncology, 7607 Forest Ave., 804-287-4340
Emma Fields
VCU Massey Comprehensive Cancer Center, Adult Outpatient Pavilion, 1001 E. Leigh St.; GreenGate, 3400 Haydenpark Lane, 804-828-7232
Lang Robertson Liebman
Virginia Urology Richmond Radiation Oncology Center, 6605 W. Broad St., Suite G201, 804-266-7762
David Randolph Sr.
Virginia Radiation Oncology Associates, 1401 Johnston Willis Drive, 804-483-5164
Radiology—Diagnostic
Lowrey H. Holthaus
Radiology Associates of Richmond, 2602 Buford Road, 804-272-8806
A. John Kuta
Radiology Associates of Richmond, 2602 Buford Road, 804-272-8806
Alan V. Padgett
Commonwealth Radiology, 2810 N. Parham Road, Suite 315, 804-288-8327
Chris Somerville
Commonwealth Radiology, 2810 N. Parham Road, Suite 315, 804-288-8327
Gregory Vorona
Children’s Hospital of Richmond at VCU, 1000 E. Broad St., 804-828-CHOR (2467)
Radiology—Interventional
Jawad Hussain
Commonwealth Interventional Radiology, 8006 Discovery Drive, Suite 301, Henrico, 804-272-7064
Sanjay Paidisetty
Radiology Associates of Richmond, 2602 Buford Road, 804-272-8806
Philip C. Pieters
Radiology Associates of Richmond, 2602 Buford Road, 804-272-8806
Brian Strife
VCU Health, VCU Medical Center Main Hospital,1250 E. Marshall St.; Baird Vascular Institute, 205 N. Hamilton St., 804-827-2329
Malcolm Sydnor
VCU Health, VCU Medical Center Main Hospital, 1250 E. Marshall St.; Baird Vascular Institute, 205 N. Hamilton St., 804-827-2329
Reproductive Endocrinology/Infertility
Michael Edelstein
Shady Grove Fertility, 9030 Stony Point Parkway, Suites 390 and 450; Sarah Cannon Institute Building, 7607 Forest Ave., Suite 400, 888-761-1967
Benjamin Harris
Shady Grove Fertility, 9030 Stony Point Parkway, Suites 390 and 450; Sarah Cannon Institute Building, 7607 Forest Ave., Suite 400, 888-761-1967
Erika Johnston-MacAnanny
Shady Grove Fertility, 9030 Stony Point Parkway, Suites 390 and 450; Sarah Cannon Institute Building, 7607 Forest Ave., Suite 400, 888-761-1967
Richard S. Lucidi
VCU Health, Stony Point 9109, 9109 Stony Point Drive, 804-327-8820
Anish Shah
Shady Grove Fertility, 9030 Stony Point Parkway, Suites 390 and 450; Sarah Cannon Institute Building, 7607 Forest Ave., Suite 400, 888-761-1967
Rheumatology
David Carleton
Virginia Physicians Inc. Rheumatology Division, Parham Doctors’ Hospital MOB II, 7650 E. Parham Road, Suite 304, Henrico, 804-346-1551
Steven Maestrello
Virginia Physicians Inc. Rheumatology Division, Parham Doctors’ Hospital MOB II, 7650 E. Parham Road, Suite 304, Henrico, 804-346-1551
Beth Rubinstein
VCU Health, Short Pump Pavilion, 11958 W. Broad St., 804-828-9341
Tammy R. Spring
Premier HealthCare Associates, 7702 E. Parham Road, Suite 101, 804-288-7901
Huzaefah Syed
VCU Health, Stony Point 9000, 9000 Stony Point Parkway; Ambulatory Care Center, 417 N. 11th St.; Adult Outpatient Pavilion, 1001 E. Leigh St., 804-828-9341
Christopher M. Wise
VCU Health, Short Pump Pavilion, 11958 W. Broad St., 804-828-9341; Adult Outpatient Pavilion 1001 E. Leigh St. 804-828-9341
Sleep Medicine
Michael Polsky
Pulmonary Associates of Richmond, 1000 Boulders Parkway, Suite 101, 804-320-4243
Douglas W. Puryear
Pulmonary Associates of Richmond, 13551 Waterford Place, Midlothian, 804-320-4243
Subhendu Rath
VCU Health, Ambulatory Care Center, 417 N. 11th St., 804-828-9350
Cecilia Santos
Bon Secours Sleep Disorders Center, 8266 Atlee Road, Suite 229, Mechanicsville, 804-764-7491
Alan E. Schulman
Neurological Associates of Richmond, 7607 Forest Ave., Suite 300, 804-288-2742
Samuel Taylor
VCU Health, Ambulatory Care Center, 417 N. 11th St.; Stony Point 9105, 9105 Stony Point Drive, 804-828-9350
Sports Medicine
TIE Mary Caldwell
VCU Health, Short Pump Pavilion, 11958 W. Broad St., 804-828-0713
TIE Seth Cheatham
VCU Health, Sports Medicine, 1300 W. Broad St., Suite 113, 804-828-0713
Doug Cutter
VCU Health, Stony Point 9000, 9000 Stony Point Parkway, 804-828-0713
Aaron Ferro
OrthoVirginia, 4710 Puddledock Road, Suite 100, Prince George, 804-732-0095
Steven Reece
OrthoVirginia, 7858 Shrader Road, 804-270-1305
Surgery (Bariatric)
Matthew L. Brengman
Advanced Surgical Partners of Virginia, 7702 E. Parham Road, MOB III, Suite 304, 804-360-0600
Guilherme Campos
VCU Health, Stony Point 9109, 9109 Stony Point Drive; Adult Outpatient Pavilion, 1001 E. Leigh St., 804-827-8000
Lindsey Ferro
Richmond VA Medical Center, 1201 Broad Rock Blvd., 804-675-5000
Nathan Lee
Bon Secours Surgical Specialists, St. Mary’s Hospital, 5855 Bremo Road, MOB North, Suite 506, 804-893-8676
Jennifer Salluzzo
VCU Health, Stony Point 9109, 9109 Stony Point Drive; Adult Outpatient Pavilion, 1001 E. Leigh St., 804-827-8000
Surgery (Breast)
Ruth Felsen
Women’s Cancer and Wellness Institute, HCA Johnston-Willis Hospital,1401 Johnston Willis Drive, Suite 1100, North Chesterfield, 804-323-5040
Amelia Grover
VCU Massey Comprehensive Cancer Center, Adult Outpatient Pavilion, 1001 E. Leigh St.; Mayland Medical Center, 3470 Mayland Court, 804-628-3111
Kandace McGuire
VCU Massey Comprehensive Cancer Center, Adult Outpatient Pavilion, 1001 E. Leigh St.; Stony Point 9000, 9000 Stony Point Parkway; Short Pump Pavilion, 11958 W. Broad St., 804-628-3111
James Pellicane
Bon Secours Virginia Breast Center, 601 Watkins Centre Parkway, Suite 200, Midlothian; 5875 Bremo Road, MOB South, Suite G11, 804-594-3130
Misti Wilson
Bon Secours Virginia Breast Center, 8266 Atlee Road, MOB 2, Suite 219, Mechanicsville; 5875 Bremo Road, MOB South, Suite G11, 804-594-3130
Surgery (Cardiac)
Mark Bladergroen
Bon Secours Cardiac Surgery, St. Mary’s, 5875 Bremo Road, MOB South, Suite 400B; Memorial Regional, 8220 Meadowbridge Road, MOB I Suite 311, Mechanicsville, 804-287-7840
Josue (Josh) Chery
VCU Health, Ambulatory Care Center, 417 N. 11th St., 804-828-2775
Chiwon Hahn
Cardiothoracic Surgical Associates, HCA Henrico Doctor’s Hospital, 7611 Forest Ave., Suite 250, 804-282-8777
Vigneshwar Kasirajan
VCU Health, Ambulatory Care Center, 417 N. 11th St., 804-828-2775
Paul B. Wehman
Bon Secours Cardiac Surgery, St. Mary’s Hospital, 5875 Bremo Road, MOB South, Suite 400B; Memorial Regional 8220 Meadowbridge Road, MOB I, Suite 311, Mechanicsville; 804-287-7840
Surgery (Colon and Rectal)
Jaime Bohl
VCU Health, VCU Massey Comprehensive Cancer Center, Stony Point 9109, 9109 Stony Point Drive; Stony Point 9105, 9105 Stony Point Drive; Adult Outpatient Pavilion, 1001 E. Leigh St., 804-827-0049
Christine M. Bouchard
Virginia Surgical Institute, 10710 Midlothian Turnpike, North Chesterfield, Suite 138, 804-348-2814
Cary L. Gentry
Colon and Rectal Specialists, 7605 Forest Ave., Suite 308, 804-288-7077
Andrew J. Vorenberg
Colon and Rectal Specialists, 8700 Stony Point Parkway, Suite 270, 804-415-8994; 7504 Right Flank Road, Mechanicsville, 804-559-3400
Nicole Wieghard
VCU Health, VCU Massey Comprehensive Cancer Center, Adult Outpatient Pavilion, 1001 E. Leigh St.; Stony Point 9109, 9109 Stony Point Drive, 804-827-0049
Surgery (General)
David J. Dougherty
Bon Secours Surgical Specialists at Memorial Regional Medical Center, 8262 Atlee Road, MOB III, Suite 205, 804-559-0194
Ralph E. Layman
General Vascular & Transplant Consultants of Virginia, 7611 Forest Ave., Suite 206, 804-968-4435
Levi Procter
VCU Health, Adult Outpatient Pavilion, 1001 E. Leigh St.; Stony Point 9109, 9109 Stony Point Drive; Short Pump Pavilion, 11958 W. Broad St., 804-828-7748
Amy T. Rose
Virginia Surgical Institute, 10710 Midlothian Turnpike, North Chesterfield, Suite 138, 804-348-2814
Clifford Smith
Richmond Surgical at HCA Henrico Doctors’ Hospital, 7607 Forest Ave., Suite 220, 804-285-9416
Surgery (Hand)
John E. Blank
Bon Secours— Tuckahoe Orthopedics, 1501 Maple Ave. Suite 200; 3400 Haydenpark Lane Suite 100, Henrico, 804-285-2300
Jessica Frankenhoff
VCU Health, Stony Point 9000, 9000 Stony Point Parkway; Short Pump Pavilion, 11958 W. Broad St.; Adult Outpatient Pavilion, 1001 E. Leigh St., 804-828-7069
C. Tate Hepper
OrthoVirginia, 5899 Bremo Road, Suite 100A, 804-915-1910
Jonathan Isaacs
VCU Health, Stony Point 9000, 9000 Stony Point Parkway; Adult Outpatient Pavilion, 1001 E. Leigh St., 804-828-7069
Morgan Swanstrom
OrthoVirginia, Hanover Memorial, 8200 Meadowbridge Road, Mechanicsville, 804-730-2121
Surgery (Moh’s, Skin Cancer)
Nikoo Cheraghi
Dermatology Associates of Virginia, 10800 Midlothian Turnpike, Suite 309, 804-549-4040
Algin B. Garrett
Forefront Dermatology, 5201 Hickory Park Drive Suite A, Glen Allen, 804-262-6060
William S. Gillen
Absolute Dermatology, 5207 Hickory Park Drive, Suite A, Glen Allen; 7300 Ashlake Parkway, Suite 102, Chesterfield; 804-326-4448
Julia Padgett
Dermatology Associates of Virginia, 10800 Midlothian Turnpike, Suite 309, 804-549-4040
Christine Rausch
Skin Surgery Center of Virginia, 2510 Gaskins Road, Suite A, Henrico, 804-282-4940
Surgery (Orthopedic)
Greg Golladay
VCU Health, Short Pump Pavilion, 11958 W. Broad St. Henrico; Stony Point 9000, 9000 Stony Point Parkway; Adult Outpatient Pavilion, 1001 E. Leigh St., 804-828-7069
Jason Hull
Bon Secours — Tuckahoe Orthopedics, 1501 Maple Ave., Suite 200, 804-285-2300
Stephen L. Kates
VCU Health, Short Pump Pavilion, 11958 W. Broad St.; Adult Outpatient Pavilion, 1001 E. Leigh St., 804-828-7069
William E. Nordt
OrthoVirginia, 7650 E. Parham Road, Suite 100, 804-288-3136
Julious (Jody) Smith
OrthoVirginia, 5899 Bremo Road, Suite 100A, 804-915-1910
Surgery (Spine)
Brian Cameron
VCU Health, Ambulatory Care Center, 417 N. 11th St.; Short Pump Pavilion, 11958 W. Broad St., 804-828-9165
Adam Crowl
OrthoVirginia, 13801 St. Francis Blvd., Suite 200, Midlothian, 804-379-2414
Matthew T. Mayr
Neurosurgical Associates, 1600 Wilkes Ridge Road, Suite 210, Henrico, 804-288-8204
Ricky J. Placide
VCU Health, Adult Outpatient Pavilion, 1001 E. Leigh St., 804-828-7069
Jed Vanichkachorn
Bon Secours — Tuckahoe Orthopedics, 1501 Maple Ave., Suite 200, 804-285-2300
Surgery (Thoracic)
Graham Bundy
Cardiothoracic Surgical Associates — HCA Henrico Doctor’s Hospital, 7611 Forest Ave., Suite 250, 804-282-8777
Anthony Cassano
VCU Health, Stony Point 9000, 9000 Stony Point Parkway; Ambulatory Care Center, 417 N. 11th St., 804-828-2775
Carlos Puig Gilbert
VCU Health, Ambulatory Care Center, 417 N. 11th St., 804-828-2775
Rachit Shah
VCU Health, Ambulatory Care Center, 417 N. 11th St.; Stony Point 9000, 9000 Stony Point Parkway, 804-828-2775
Daniel Woolley
Cardiothoracic Surgical Associates — Chippenham Hospital, 7101 Jahnke Road, Suite 500, 804-320-2751
Surgery (Transplant)
Amanda Bailey
General Vascular & Transplant Consultants of Virginia, 7611 Forest Ave., Suite 206, 804-968-4435
David Bruno
VCU Health Hume-Lee Transplant Center, VCU Medical Center Gateway Building, 1200 E. Marshall St; Stony Point 9109, 9109 Stony Point Drive, 804-828-4104; Children’s Hospital of Richmond at VCU Children’s Pavilion, 1000 E. Broad St., 804-828-CHOR (2467)
Adrian Cotterell
VCU Health, Hume-Lee Transplant Center, 1200 E. Marshall St.; Stony Point 9109, 9109 Stony Point Drive, 804-828-4104; Children’s Hospital of Richmond at VCU Children’s Pavilion, 1000 E. Broad St., 804-828-CHOR (2467)
Ralph E. Layman
General Vascular & Transplant Consultants of Virginia, 7611 Forest Ave., Suite 206, 804-968-4435
Amit Sharma
VCU Health, Hume-Lee Transplant Center VCU Medical Center Gateway Building, 1200 E. Marshall St.; Stony Point 9109, 9109 Stony Point Drive, 804-828-4104
Surgery (Trauma-Critical Care)
Michel Aboutanos
VCU Health, Ambulatory Care Center, 417 N. 11th St., 804-828-7748
Jonathan Bennett
VCU Health, Ambulatory Care Center, 417 N. 11th St., 804-828-7748
Ralph E. Layman
General Vascular & Transplant Consultants of Virginia, 7611 Forest Ave., Suite 206, 804-968-4435
Levi Procter
VCU Health, Ambulatory Care Center, 417 N. 11th St.; Stony Point 9109, 9109 Stony Point Drive, 804-828-7748
Edgar Rodas
VCU Health, Ambulatory Care Center, 417 N. 11th St.; Stony Point 9109, 9109 Stony Point Drive, 804-828-7748
Surgery (Urology and Urological)
Sundeep Deorah
Virginia Urology, 6900 Forest Ave., Suite 200; 1700 Mills Road, Suite B, Goochland, 804-330-9105
David B. Glazier
Virginia Urology, 9101 Stony Point Drive; 2025 Waterside Road, Suite 105, Prince George, 804-330-9105
Lance Hampton
VCU Health, VCU Massey Comprehensive Cancer Center; Adult Outpatient Pavilion, 1001 E. Leigh St., 804-828-7999
Blake W. Moore
Virginia Urology, 9101 Stony Point Drive; 2025 Waterside Road, Suite 105, Prince George, 804-330-9105
Jeff Rebman
Urology Associates of Richmond, 1401 Johnston Willis Drive, Suite 4500, 804-320-1355
Andrew T. Tracey
Virginia Urology, 9101 Stony Point Drive; 2025 Waterside Road, Suite 105, Prince George, 804-330-9105
Surgery (Vascular)
Andrew Leake
Vascular Surgery Associates, 7900 Shrader Road, Henrico, 804-288-1953
Mark Levy
VCU Health, Ambulatory Care Center, 417 N. 11th St.; Waterside Commons, 2035 Waterside Road, Suite 100, Prince George, 804-828-7749
Avik Mukherjee
Vascular Surgery Associates, 7900 Shrader Road, Henrico, 804-288-1953
Daniel Newton
VCU Health, Ambulatory Care Center, 417 N. 11th St.; Stony Point 9000, 9000 Stony Point Parkway; Waterside Commons, 2305 Waterside Road, Prince George, 804-828-7749
William A. Tierney
Bon Secours, Vascular Surgery Associates Hanover, 8237 Meadowbridge Road, Mechanicsville, 804-559-7634
Urgent Care
TIE KidMed Southside, 5021 Craig Rath Blvd., Building IV, Midlothian, 804-592-5437
TIE KidMed West End, 4687 Pouncey Tract Road, Glen Allen, 804-422-5437
TIE Patient First Primary and Urgent Care Short Pump, 3370 Pump Road, 804-360-8061
Urogynecology
Ashley Carroll
VCU Health, Stony Point 9105, 9105 Stony Point Drive; Adult Outpatient Pavilion, 1001 E. Leigh St., 804-323-1180
Boyd Clary
Virginia Physicians for Women, 1212 Koger Center Blvd., North Chesterfield, 804-897-2100
Nathan L. Guerette
Intimate Wellness Institute of Virginia, 2931 Polo Parkway, Midlothian, 804-523-2533
Megan B. Shannon
Virginia Women’s Center, 12129 Graham Meadows Drive, Short Pump; 7515 Right Flank Road, Mechanicsville; 6600 W. Broad St., 804-288-4084
Tovia Smith
Virginia Women’s Center, 12129 Graham Meadows Drive, Short Pump; 7515 Right Flank Road, Mechanicsville; 6600 W. Broad St., 804-288-4084
Related Medical Professionals: Nurse Practitioner
Amber Balzer
VCU Health, VCU Medical Center North Hospital, 1300 E. Marshall St., 800-762-6161
Lauren Cook
Virginia Physicians For Women, 5875 Bremo Road, Suite 201, 804-897-2100
Tim Ford
VCU Health, VCU Medical Center North Hospital, 1300 E. Marshall St., 800-762-6161
Sabrina Hawkins
Richmond Pediatrics Associates, West End Office, 9900 Independence Park Drive, Suite 100, 804-747-1750
Jennifer Reilly
Intimate Wellness Institute of Virginia, 2931 Polo Parkway, Midlothian, 804-523-2533
Charlotte Roberts
VCU Health Pauley Heart Center, 1250 E. Marshall St., 804-628-4327
Related Medical Professionals: Pharmacist
TIE Katie S. Adams
VCU Health, 1250 E. Marshall St., 804-828-2161
TIE Lauren Magee
VCU Health, 1250 E. Marshall St., 804-828-2161
Tammy Nguyen
VCU Health, 1250 E. Marshall St., 804-828-2161
Cady P. Noda
Children’s Hospital of Richmond at VCU, 1000 E. Broad St., 804-828-CHOR (2467)
DaleMarie Vaughan
VCU Health, 1250 E. Marshall St., 804-828-2161
Related Medical Professionals: Physician Assistant
Brian Cromer
VCU Health, VCU Medical Center North Hospital, 1300 E. Marshall St., 800-762-6161
Sarah Hamaker
VCU Health, VCU Medical Center North Hospital, 1300 E. Marshall St., 800-762-6161
Justin W. Latimer
VCU Health, Short Pump Pavilion, 11958 W. Broad St., 804-828-7069
Jennifer Newlin
Children’s Hospital of Richmond at VCU Children’s Pavilion, 1000 E. Broad St., 804-828-CHOR (2467)
Deron Page
VCU Health, VCU Medical Center Main Hospital, 1250 E. Marshall St., 804-828-2161
Aubrey S. Stoll
VCU Health, Stony Point 9000, 9000 Stony Point Parkway, 804-828-7069