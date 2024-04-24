Top Docs 2024

Here are the 440 top vote recipients, as selected by the 1,444 professionals who took part in our online survey. The top five are listed in each category. Some categories may have more than five doctors because of ties; others may have fewer than five because there were insufficient votes in that category.

Gray highlight denotes top vote-getter in category.

Addiction Medicine

Megan Lemay

VCU Health Ambulatory Care Center, 417 N. 11th St., 804-828-9357

Caitlin E. Martin

VCU Health Adult Outpatient Pavilion, 1001 E. Leigh St.; Jackson Center, 501 N. Second St., 804-828-4409

F. Gerard Moeller

VCU Health, VCU Medical Center North Hospital, 1300 E. Marshall St., 804-828-2000

Vincent Nardone

Foundation Medical Group, 1807 Huguenot Road, Suite 117, Midlothian, 804-506-0526

Brandon Wills

VCU Health Jackson Center, 501 N. Second St., 804-628-6777

Allergy and Immunology

Kelley von Elten

RVA Allergy, 7229 Forest Ave., Suite 104, 804-285-5000

William Hark

Richmond Allergy & Asthma Specialists, 9920 Independence Park Drive, Suite 100, Henrico, 804-285-7420

Santhosh Kumar

Children’s Hospital of Richmond at VCU, Children’s Pavilion, 1000 E. Broad St.; VCU Health at Chesterfield Meadows, 6433 Centralia Road, Chesterfield, 804-828-CHOR (2467)

Patrick Powers

Allergy Partners of Richmond, 8485-B Bell Creek Road, Mechanicsville, 804-369-9269

Wei Zhao

Children’s Hospital of Richmond at VCU Children’s Pavilion, 1000 E. Broad St.; VCU Health at Chesterfield Meadows, 6433 Centralia Road, Chesterfield, 804-828-CHOR (2467)

Anesthesiology

Alice Coombs

VCU Health, VCU Medical Center Main Hospital, 1250 E. Marshall St.; Adult Outpatient Pavilion, 1001 E. Leigh St., 800-762-6161

Ronsard Daniel

VCU Health, VCU Medical Center Main Hospital, 1250 E. Marshall St.; Adult Outpatient Pavilion, 1001 E. Leigh St., 800-762-6161

Premjit Sarangi

HCA Henrico Doctors Hospital, 1602 Skipwith Road, 804-289-4500

James (Jay) Stone Jr.

Dogwood Anesthesia Providers, 1401 Johnston Willis Drive, 804-483-0745

Janine L. Thekkekandam

HCA Johnston-Willis Hospital, 1401 Johnston Willis Drive, 804-483-5214

Matthew Douglas Wood

West End Anesthesia Group, 5801 Bremo Road, 804-288-6258

Cardiac Electrophysiology

Kenneth Ellenbogen

VCU Health Pauley Heart Center, 1200 E. Marshall St., 804-628-4327

David Gilligan

Virginia Cardiovascular Specialists, 8700 Stony Point Parkway, Suite 120, 804-288-4827

Jordana Kron

VCU Health Pauley Heart Center, 1200 E. Marshall St., 804-628-4327

Matthew Ngo

Bon Secours Cardiology, 7001 Forest Ave., Suite 200; 13710 St. Francis Blvd., Suite 600, Midlothian, 804-288-3123

Daniel A. Schneider

Virginia Cardiovascular Specialists, 7505 Right Flank Road, Suite 700, Mechanicsville, 804-288-4827

Saumil R. Shah

Virginia Arrhythmia Consultants, 1001 Boulders Parkway, Suite 110, 804-410-9749

Richard Shepard

VCU Health Pauley Heart Center, 1200 E. Marshall St., 804-628-4327

Cardiology

William Coble

Virginia Cardiovascular Specialists, 6120 Harbourside Centre Loop, Midlothian, 804-288-4827

Barnett T. Gibbs

Henrico Cardiology Associates, 7603 Forest Ave, Suite 202; 7702 E. Parham Road, Suite 106, 804-346-2070

Mark Johns

Cardiology of Virginia, 13572 Waterford Place, Midlothian, 804-560-8782

Vipal Sabharwal

Bon Secours Cardiology, 7001 Forest Ave., Suite 200, 804-288-3123

Jeremy Turlington

VCU Health Pauley Heart Center, 1200 E. Marshall St., 804-628-4327

Cardiology (Interventional)

Minh Bui

Henrico Cardiology Associates, 7603 Forest Ave., Suite 202; 7702 E. Parham Road, Suite 106, 804-346-2070

Zachary Gertz

VCU Health Pauley Heart Center, 1200 E. Marshall St., 804-628-4327

Manu Kaushik

Bon Secours Cardiology, 7001 Forest Ave., Suite 200, 804-288-3123

Barbara Lawson

VCU Health Pauley Heart Center, 1200 E. Marshall St., 804-628-4327

Deepak P. Thomas

VCU Health Pauley Heart Center, Colonial Square, 2905 Boulevard, Colonial Heights, 804-628-4327

Chiropractic (Doctor of Chiropractic)

Anna Bender

Atlee Chiropractic Center, 9173 Atlee Road, Mechanicsville, 804-730-7010

Robert Green

Active Chiropractic Recovery + Performance, 2900 Polo Parkway, Suite 101, Midlothian, 804-378-6035

Carmen Johanning

Chiropractic Health and Wellness Center, 5412 Glenside Drive, Suite E, 804-359-6999

Joshua McCreadie

Airrosti Libbie Mill, 4900 Libbie Mill E. Blvd., Suite 166, 804-902-9004

Michael P. Placide

Hope Chiropractic and Wellness Center; 5102 W. Village Green Drive, Suite 101, Midlothian, 804-924-4673

Dermatology

Victoria Gross

Richmond Dermatology, 9816 Mayland Drive, 804-282-8510

Justin Haught

VCU Health, Nelson Clinic, 401 N. 11th St.; Stony Point 9109, 9109 Stony Point Drive, 804-828-9361

Patricia O’Connor

Absolute Dermatology, 5207 Hickory Park Drive, Suite A, Glen Allen; 7300 Ashlake Parkway, Suite 102, Chesterfield, 804-326-4448

Suzanne Peck

Richmond Dermatology, 9816 Mayland Drive, 804-282-8510

Kimberly Salkey

VCU Health, Nelson Clinic, 401 N. 11th St.; Stony Point 9109, 9109 Stony Point Drive; 804-828-9361

Emergency Medicine

Daniel Angeli

HCA Henrico Doctors’ Hospital, 1602 Skipwith Road, 804-289-4500

Charles Deverna

HCA CJW Medical Center, 1401 Johnston Willis Drive, North Chesterfield, 804-483-6000

Harinder Dhindsa

VCU Health, VCU Medical Center Critical Care Hospital, 1213 E. Clay St., 800-762-6161

Lawrence (Paddy) Fannon

TeamHealth, HCA Henrico Doctors’ Hospital, 1602 Skipwith Road, 804-289-4500

Peter Moffett

VCU Health, VCU Medical Center Critical Care Hospital, 1213 E. Clay St., 800-762-6161

Shannon Walsh

VCU Health, VCU Medical Center Main Hospital, 1250 E. Marshall St., 800-762-6161

Endocrinology, Diabetes and Metabolism

Pablo Bedoya

Virginia Diabetes & Endocrinology, 7650 E. Parham Road, Medical Office Building II, Suite 210, 804-272-2702

Douglas Johnson

Bon Secours Richmond Diabetes and Endocrinology, 8266 Atlee Road; Medical Office Building II, Suite 332, Mechanicsville, 804-764-7686

Ben Phillips

Virginia Endocrinology, 2384 Colony Crossing Place, Midlothian, 804-423-3636

Angeliki Stamatouli

VCU Health Ambulatory Care Center, 417 N. 11th St.; Adult Outpatient Pavilion, 1001 E. Leigh St., 804-828-2161

Edmond (Trey) Wickham

Children’s Hospital of Richmond at VCU, Children’s Pavilion, 1000 E. Broad St.; Center for Endocrinology, Diabetes and Metabolism, 2305 N. Parham Road, Suite 1, 804-828-CHOR (2467)

Family/General Practice

Arpita Aggarwal

Commonwealth Primary Care, Wyndham, 5360 Twin Hickory Road, Glen Allen, 804-346-3200

James A. Bush

Appomattox River Primary Care, 3512 Boulevard, Colonial Heights, 804-520-1110

Richard L. Gergoudis

Commonwealth Primary Care, Glen Forest, 1800 Glenside Drive, Suite 110, 804-288-1800

Giancarlo Pierantoni

VCU Health, Mayland Medical Center, 3470 Mayland Court, 804-527-4540

Michael E. Pitzer

VCU Health, Mayland Medical Center, 3470 Mayland Court, 804-527-4540

Gastroenterology

Stephen Bickston

VCU Health, Ambulatory Care Center, 417 N. 11th St.; VCU Medical Center Gateway Building, 1200 E. Marshall St., 804-828-4060

Doumit BouHaidar

VCU Health, Stony Point 9109, 9109 Stony Point Drive, 804-828-4060

Ramy Eid

Gastrointestinal Specialists Inc., Wadsworth Medical Clinic, 201 Wadsworth Drive, 804-285-8206

Omer Khalid

Gastrointestinal Specialists Inc., Wadsworth Medical Clinic, 201 Wadsworth Drive, 804-285-8206

Robert Mitchell

Mitchell Endoscopy Center, 7605 Forest Ave., Suite 211, 804-282-3114

Genetics

Hind Al Saif

Children’s Hospital of Richmond at VCU, Children’s Pavilion, 1000 E. Broad St., 804-828-CHOR (2467)

Jennifer B. Humberson

UVA Pediatric Specialty Care Richmond, 5875 Bremo Road, Suite 500, 804-297-3055

John Quillin

VCU Health and VCU Massey Comprehensive Cancer Center, VCU Medical Center North Hospital, 1300 E. Marshall St., 804-828-9632

Geriatric Medicine

Peter Boling

VCU Health Center for Advanced Health Management, 2116 W. Laburnum Ave., 804-254-3500

Kristina Fernandez

VCU Health Ambulatory Care Center, 417 N. 11th St., 804-254-3500

Sarah Hobgood

VCU Health Ambulatory Care Center, 417 N. 11th St., 804-254-3500

Kathryn Rackson

VCU Health Center for Advanced Health Management, 2116 W. Laburnum Ave., 804-254-3500

Michael Weissberger

VCU Health, Center for Advanced Health Management, 2116 W. Laburnum Ave., 804-254-3500

Geriatric Mental Health Professional

TIE Ashvin Patel

Dominion Behavioral Health, 2301 N. Parham Road, Suite 5, 804-270-1124

TIE Robert Seward

Tucker Psychiatric Clinic, 1000 Boulders Parkway, Suite 202, 804-320-7881

Gynecologic Oncology

Cecelia H. Boardman

Virginia Gynecologic Oncology, Sarah Cannon Cancer Institute, 7607 Forest Ave., Suite 410, 804-200-7062

Jori Carter

Women’s Cancer & Wellness Institute, 9101 Stony Point Drive, Suite 3300, 804-323-5040

Johnny Hyde Jr.

Bon Secours Commonwealth Gynecologic Oncology, 5875 Bremo Road, MOB South, Suite G-7, 804-288-8900

Leslie Randall

VCU Massey Comprehensive Cancer Center, Adult Outpatient Pavilion, 1001 E. Leigh St.; Stony Point 9105, 9105 Stony Point Drive; GreenGate, 3400 Haydenpark Lane, 804-828-9080

Randal J. West

Women’s Cancer and Wellness Institute, HCA Johnston-Willis Hospital,1401 Johnston Willis Drive, Suite 1100, North Chesterfield, 804-323-5040

Gynecology/Obstetrics (General)

Shannon Brim

Virginia Physicians for Women, 5875 Bremo Road, Suite 201, 804-897-2100

Alice J. Hirata

Bon Secours Richmond OB-GYN, 1501 Maple Ave., Suite 100, NW Bldg. 1, 804-320-2483

Christine Isaacs

VCU Health, Stony Point 9105, 9105 Stony Point Drive; Adult Outpatient Pavilion, 1001 E. Leigh St., 804-828-4409

Nicole Karjane

VCU Health, Stony Point 9105, 9105 Stony Point Drive; Adult Outpatient Pavilion, 1001 E. Leigh St., 804-828-4409

Amanda Ritter

VCU Health, Stony Point 9105, 9105 Stony Point Drive; Adult Outpatient Pavilion, 1001 E. Leigh St., 804-828-4409

Hematology and Oncology

Erin Alesi

VCU Health, VCU Massey Comprehensive Cancer Center, Adult Outpatient Pavilion, 1001 E. Leigh St.; North Hospital, 1300 E. Marshall St., 804-828-5116

Elke K. Friedman

Virginia Cancer Institute, 8007 Discovery Drive, 804-287-3000

Rachna Raman

Bon Secours Cancer Institute, 5875 Bremo Road, Suite 209, 804-287-7804

Purvi Shah

Virginia Cancer Institute, 8007 Discovery Drive, 804-287-3000

Will Voelzke

Virginia Cancer Institute, 1401 Johnston Willis Drive, Suite 100, 804-330-7990

Hepatology

Scott Matherly

VCU Health, VCU Stravitz-Sanyal Institute for Liver Disease and Metabolic Health, 1200 E. Marshall St., 804-828-4060

Arun Sanyal

VCU Health, VCU Stravitz-Sanyal Institute for Liver Disease and Metabolic Health, VCU Medical Center Gateway Building, 1200 E. Marshall St.; Mayland Medical Center, 3470 Mayland Court; 804-828-4060

Mitchell L. Shiffman

Bon Secours Liver Institute of Richmond, 5855 Bremo Road, Suite 509, 804-977-8920

Mohammad S. Siddiqui

VCU Health, VCU Stravitz-Sanyal Institute for Liver Disease and Metabolic Health, 1200 E. Marshall St., 804-828-4060

Richard Sterling

VCU Health, VCU Stravitz-Sanyal Institute for Liver Disease and Metabolic Health, VCU Medical Center Gateway Building, 1200 E. Marshall St.; Mayland Medical Center, 3470 Mayland Court, 804-828-4060

Hospice Care

Erin Alesi

VCU Health, VCU Massey Comprehensive Cancer Center, Adult Outpatient Pavilion, 1001 E. Leigh St.; North Hospital, 1300 E. Marshall St., 804-828-5116

Abdul Latif Amir

Suncrest Hospice, 7301 Forest Ave., Suite 110, 804-905-6740

Marc William Flickinger

Bon Secours Mercy Health Hospice, 2603 Nine Mile Road, Suite 220, 804-627-5360

Danielle Noreika

VCU Health, VCU Massey Comprehensive Cancer Center, North Hospital, 1300 E. Marshall St., 804-828-7999

Meghan Townsend

VCU Health, VCU Massey Comprehensive Cancer Center, Adult Outpatient Pavilion, 1001 E. Leigh St., 804-828-7999

Hospitalist—Adult

Aimee Collins

VCU Health, VCU Medical Center North Hospital, 1300 E. Marshall St.; VCU Medical Center Main Hospital, 1250 E. Marshall St., 804-828-2161

Margaret Guy

VCU Health, VCU Medical Center North Hospital, 1300 E. Marshall St., 804-828-2161

Leo F. Kenzakowski

TeamHealth, HCA Henrico Doctors’ Hospital, 1602 Skipwith Road, 804-289-4500

Muktak Mathur

Vituity Hospital Medicine, Bon Secours St. Mary’s Hospital, 5801 Bremo Road, 804-285-2011

Bogdan Paraschiv

TeamHealth, HCA Johnston-Willis Hospital, 1401 Johnston Willis Drive, 804-483-6493

Philip Rizk

HCA Henrico Doctors’ Hospital, 1602 Skipwith Road, 804-289-4500

Hyperbaric Medicine

Joseph V. Boykin Jr.

Richmond VA Medical Center, 1201 Broad Rock Blvd., 804-675-5000

Infectious Diseases

Gonzalo Bearman

VCU Health, VCU Medical Center West Hospital, 1200 E Broad St., 804-828-2161

Julie E. Reznicek

VCU Health, Ambulatory Care Center, 417 N. 11th St., 804-828-2161

David M. Rowles

Infectious Diseases Specialists P.C., 7605 Forest Ave., 804-285-1833

Diane S. Sinnatamby

Bon Secours Laburnum Medical Center, 8220 Meadowbridge Road, Suite 203, Mechanicsville, 804-764-2200

Sarika Tripathi

Commonwealth Infectious Diseases, 1405 Johnston Willis Drive, North Chesterfield, 804-833-5765

Intensivist

Lisa Brath

VCU Health, Stony Point 9000, 9000 Stony Point Parkway; Adult Outpatient Pavilion, 1001 E. Leigh St.; Mayland Medical Center, 3470 Mayland Court, 804-828-2161

Timothy Darnauer

Chippenham Hospital, 7101 Jahnke Road, 804-483-0000

Feras Khan

HCA Henrico Doctors’ Hospital, 1602 Skipwith Road, 804-289-4500

Sarah K. Kilbourne

Chippenham Hospital, 7101 Jahnke Road, 804-483-0000

Kristin B. Miller

VCU Health, Ambulatory Care Center, 417 N. 11th St.; Stony Point 9000, 9000 Stony Point Parkway, 804-828-4360

Internal Medicine

Amanda George

VCU Health, Ambulatory Care Center, 417 N. 11th St., 804-828-9357

Sidney Jones

Bon Secours West End Internal Medicine, 7001 Forest Ave., Suite 2500, 804-282-7857

Jeff Kushinka

VCU Health, Ambulatory Care Center, 417 N. 11th St., 804-828-9357

Anand Lothe

Virginia Physicians Inc., Innsbrook Primary Care, 4900 Cox Road, Suite 150, Glen Allen, 804-346-1780

John Port

Bon Secours Internal Medicine Associates of Chesterfield, 611 Watkins Centre Parkway, Suite 250, 804-423-8470

Maternal—Fetal Medicine/High-Risk Pregnancy

James Taylor Christmas

Commonwealth Perinatal Services, 7601 Forest Ave., MOB Suite 336; 1051 Johnston Willis Drive, Suite 110, 804-483-5862

Jessica DeMay

Virginia Women’s Center, 12129 Graham Meadows Drive, Short Pump, 804-288-4084

Susan Lanni

VCU Health, Stony Point 9105, 9105 Stony Point Drive; Adult Outpatient Pavilion, 1001 E. Leigh St., 804-828-4409

Rodrick Love

Commonwealth Perinatal Services, 7601 Forest Ave., Suite 336, 804-289-4972

Ronald Ramus

VCU Health, Stony Point 9105, 9105 Stony Point Drive; Adult Outpatient Pavilion, 1001 E. Leigh St., 804-828-4409

Edward Springel

VCU Health, Stony Point 9105, 9105 Stony Point Drive; Adult Outpatient Pavilion, 1001 E. Leigh St., 804-828-4409

Neonatal-Perinatal Medicine

Jenny Fox

Children’s Hospital of Richmond at VCU, 1213 E. Clay St., 804-828-9956

Ann Heerens

Bon Secours Richmond; Pediatrix Medical Group of Richmond; Bon Secours St. Mary’s Hospital NICU, Director of Neonatology, 5801 Bremo Road, Third Floor, 804-282-8082

Karen Hendricks-Munoz

Children’s Hospital of Richmond at VCU, 1213 E. Clay St., 804-828-9956

Joseph Khoury

Children’s Hospital of Richmond at VCU, 1213 E. Clay St., 804-828-9956

Russell Moores

Children’s Hospital of Richmond at VCU, 1213 E. Clay St., 804-828-9956

Nephrology

Walid Abou-Assi

Nephrology Specialists, 8400 North Run Medical Drive, Suite 200, 804-559-6980

Todd Gehr

VCU Health Adult Outpatient Pavilion, 1001 E. Leigh St.; Mayland Medical Center, 3470 Mayland Court, 804-828-2161

Ari Hirsch

Richmond Nephrology Associates, 671 Hioaks Road, Suite B, 804-673-2722

Jason Kidd

VCU Health at Mayland Medical Center, 3470 Mayland Court; Ambulatory Care Center, 417 N. 11th St., 804-828-2161

Srikanth R. Kunaparaju

Richmond Nephrology Associates, 7001 W. Broad St., Suite A, 804-673-2722

Neurology

Jonathan Bekenstein

Neurological Associates, 1011 Johnston Willis Drive, Suite 200, Midlothian, 804-288-2742

Matthew Boyce

Neurological Associates, 1011 Johnston Willis Drive, Suite 200, Midlothian, 804-288-2742

Mary Beth Ramsey

Neurological Associates, 7607 Forest Ave., Suite 300, 804-288-2742

Mary Ransom

Bon Secours Neurology Clinic at St. Mary’s, 5855 Bremo Road, Suite 207, 804-285-2011

Alan E. Schulman

Neurological Associates, 7607 Forest Ave., Suite 300, 804-288-2742

Thomas Smith

Bon Secours Neurology Clinic, 8266 Atlee Road, MOB II, Suite 330, Mechanicsville, 804-325-8720

Scott A. Vota

Bon Secours Neurology Clinic, 8266 Atlee Road, MOB II, Suite 330, Mechanicsville, 804-325-8720

Neurosurgery

Peter A. Alexander

Neurosurgical Associates, 1600 Wilkes Ridge Road, Henrico, 804-288-8204

R. Scott Graham

VCU Health, Ambulatory Care Center, 417 N. 11th St.; Short Pump Pavilion, 11958 W. Broad St., 804-828-9165

Matthew T. Mayr

Neurosurgical Associates, 1600 Wilkes Ridge Road, Henrico, 804-288-8204

Richard Singleton

Neurosurgical Associates, 1011 Johnston Willis Drive, Suite 100, 804-330-4990

Gary Tye

Children’s Hospital of Richmond at VCU, 1000 E. Broad St., 804-828-CHOR (2467)

Occupational Medicine

TIE Alan Thurman

Bon Secours Occupational Health, Hanover County, 8200 Meadowbridge Road Suite 301, Mechanicsville, 804-442-3750

TIE Frank J. Tortorella

VCU Employee Health Services, medical director, Employee Health Services, 1200 E. Broad St., 804-828-0584

Oncologic Surgery

Leopoldo Fernandez

VCU Massey Comprehensive Cancer Center, Adult Outpatient Pavilion, 1001 E. Leigh St.; Waterside Commons, 2035 Waterside Road, Suite 100, 804-628-3111

Amelia Grover

VCU Massey Comprehensive Cancer Center, Adult Outpatient Pavilion, 1001 E. Leigh St.; North Hospital, 1300 E. Marshall St.; Mayland Medical Center, 3470 Mayland Court; VCU Health at Stony Point, 9000 Stony Point Parkway, 804-628-3111

Raphael Louie

VCU Massey Comprehensive Cancer Center, Stony Point 9000, 9000 Stony Point Parkway; Short Pump Pavilion, 11958 W. Broad St.; Adult Outpatient Pavilion, 1001 E. Leigh St., 804-628-3111

D. Michael Rose

Virginia Surgical Institute, 10710 Midlothian Turnpike, North Chesterfield, Suite 138, 804-348-2814

Michael White

Bon Secours Surgical Specialists, St. Mary’s Hospital, 5855 Bremo Road, MOB North, Suite 506, 804-893-8676

Ophthalmology and Ophthalmologic Surgery

William Benson

VCU Health; Stony Point Medical Office Building, 8700 Stony Point Parkway; Nelson Clinic, 401 N. 11th St., 804-828-9315

Vikram Brar

Children’s Hospital of Richmond at VCU, Children’s Pavilion, 1000 E. Broad St.; Stony Point Medical Office Building, 8700 Stony Point Parkway, 804-828-CHOR (2467)

Joseph D. Iuorno

Commonwealth Eye Care Associates, 3855 Gaskins Road, Henrico, 804-217-6363

Jessica Randolph

VCU Health, Stony Point Medical Office Building, 8700 Stony Point Parkway; Nelson Clinic, 401 N. 11th St., 804-828-9315

Evan Silverstein

Children’s Hospital of Richmond at VCU, Children’s Pavilion 1000 E. Broad St.; Stony Point Medical Office Building, 8700 Stony Point Parkway, 804-828-CHOR (2467)

Optometry

Shawn H. Hobbs

Commonwealth Eye Care Associates, 3855 Gaskins Road, Henrico, 804-217-6363

Donald Lumpkin

Richmond Eye Associates, 4600 Cox Road, Suite 120, Glen Allen, 804-270-0330

Jeff Michaels

Family Vision Care of Richmond, 4114 Innslake Drive, Glen Allen, 804-217-9883

Melissa Moeller

Richmond VA Medical Center, 1201 Broad Rock Blvd., 804-675-5000

Lenna Walker

Richmond VA Medical Center, 1201 Broad Rock Blvd., 804-675-5000

Orthopedics—General

Greg Golladay

VCU Health, Short Pump Pavilion, 11958 W. Broad St.; Adult Outpatient Pavilion, 1001 E. Leigh St.; Stony Point 9000, 9000 Stony Point Parkway, 804-828-7069

Marion Herring

OrthoVirginia, 7858 Shrader Road, 804-915-1910

Mark M. Jones

OrthoVirginia, 1400 Johnston Willis Drive, Suite A, 804-379-8088

Stephen L. Kates

VCU Health, Adult Outpatient Pavilion, 1001 E. Leigh St.; Short Pump Pavilion, 11958 W. Broad St., 804-828-7069

Colin Mudrick

Bon Secours—Tuckahoe Orthopedics, 1501 Maple Ave., Suite 200, 804-285-2300

William E. Nordt

OrthoVirginia, 7650 E. Parham Road, Suite 100, 804-288-3136

Otolaryngology and Otolaryngologic Surgery

Daniel H. Coelho

VCU Health, Adult Outpatient Pavilion.; Stony Point 9109, 9109 Stony Point Drive, 804-628-4368

Laurence DiNardo

VCU Health, VCU Massey Comprehensive Cancer Center, Adult Outpatient Pavilion, 1001 E. Leigh St.; VCU Medical Center North Hospital, 1300 E. Marshall St.; Nelson Clinic, 401 N. 11th St.; VCU Health at Stony Point 9109, 9109 Stony Point Drive, 804-828-7999

Brian Fishero

Commonwealth Ear Nose and Throat Specialists, 1501 Maple Ave., Suite 205, 804-525-4231

James T. May IV

Virginia Ear Nose & Throat, 161 Wadsworth Drive, North Chesterfield, 804-484-3700

Evan Reiter

VCU Health, VCU Massey Comprehensive Cancer Center, Adult Outpatient Pavilion, 1001 E. Leigh St.; Nelson Clinic, 401 N. 11th St.; Medical Center North Hospital, 1300 E. Marshall St.; VCU Health at Stony Point 9109, 9109 Stony Point Drive, 804-828-7999

Pain Management

John Barsanti

Commonwealth Spine & Pain Specialists, Medical Office Building Northwest, 1501 Maple Ave., Suite 301, 804-288-7246

Andrew W. Chapman

VCU Health, Short Pump Pavilion, 11958 W. Broad St.; Ambulatory Care Center 417 N. 11th St.; Adult Outpatient Pavilion 1001 E. Leigh St., 800-762-6161

Justin Dumont

OrthoVirginia, 1115 Boulders Parkway, Suite 100, 804-320-1339

Yaoming Gu

National Spine & Pain Centers, 1630 Wilkes Ridge Parkway, Suite 203, Henrico, 804-270-7262

Stephen Long

Commonwealth Spine & Pain Specialists, Medical Office Building Northwest, 1501 Maple Ave., Suite 301, 804-288-7246

Peyman Nazmi

Richmond Spine Interventions and Pain Center, 14404 Sommerville Court, Midlothian, 804-378-1800

Benjamin G. Seeman

Integrative Pain Specialists, 6900 Forest Ave., Suite 310, 804-249-8888

Brad Stovall

OrthoVirginia, 7858 Shrader Road, 804-915-1910

Palliative Care

Abdul Latif Amir

Suncrest Hospice, 7301 Forest Ave., Suite 110, 804-905-6740

Elizabeth (Whitney) Brawner

Richmond VA Medical Center, 1201 Broad Rock Blvd., 804-675-5000

Cara Jennings

Bon Secours Palliative Medicine, 5855 Bremo Road, MOB North, Suite 403, 804-288-COPE (2673)

Mary Lucchesi

Bon Secours Palliative Medicine, 5855 Bremo Road, MOB North, Suite 403, 804-288-COPE (2673)

Danielle Noreika

VCU Health, VCU Massey Comprehensive Cancer Center, VCU Medical Center North Hospital, 1300 E. Marshall St., 804-828-7999

Pathology

Clifton Lee Bridges

Monument Pathologists; Bon Secours St. Mary’s Hospital, Department chair for Pathology, 5801 Bremo Road, 804-281-8224

Dharam M. Ramnani

Virginia Urology, 9101 Stony Point Drive, 804-330-9105

Hope Richard

VCU Health, VCU Medical Center Gateway Building, 1200 E. Marshall St., 804-828-9739

Susan Roseff

VCU Health, VCU Medical Center Gateway Building, 1200 E. Marshall St., 804-828-9739

Steven Smith

VCU Health, VCU Medical Center Gateway Building, 1200 E. Marshall St., 804-828-9739

Pediatric Adolescent Medicine

Richard Brookman

Children’s Hospital of Richmond at VCU, Children’s Pavilion, 1000 E. Broad St.; VCU Health at Maryland Medical Center, 3470 Mayland Court, 804-828-CHOR (2467)

Stephanie Crewe

Children’s Hospital of Richmond at VCU, Children’s Pavilion, 1000 E. Broad St.; VCU Health at Mayland Medical Center, 3470 Mayland Court, 804-828-CHOR (2467)

Nicole Karjane

VCU Health, Stony Point 9105, 9105 Stony Point Drive; Adult Outpatient Pavilion, 1001 E. Leigh St., 804-828-4409

An Pham

Children’s Hospital of Richmond at VCU, Children’s Pavilion, 1000 E. Broad St., 804-828-CHOR (2467)

Pediatric Allergy/Immunology

Kelley von Elten

RVA Allergy, 7229 Forest Ave., Suite 104, 804-285-5000

Lawrence E. Gelber

Richmond Allergy & Asthma Specialists, 9920 Independence Park Drive, Suite 100, Henrico, 804-285-7420

Santhosh Kumar

Children’s Hospital of Richmond at VCU, Children’s Pavilion, 1000 E. Broad St.; VCU Health at Chesterfield Meadows, 6433 Centralia Road, 804-828-CHOR (2467)

Wei Zhao

Children’s Hospital of Richmond at VCU, Children’s Pavilion 1000 E. Broad St.; Chesterfield Meadows 6433 Centralia Road, 804-828-CHOR (2467)

Pediatric Cardiology

Douglas Allen

UVA Pediatric Specialty Care Richmond, 5875 Bremo Road, Suite 500, 804-297-3055

Dilli Bhurtel

Children’s Hospital of Richmond at VCU, Children’s Pavilion 1000 E. Broad St.; Ridgefield Medical, 2200 Pump Road; VCU Health at Bremo Road, 5855 Bremo Road, 804-828-CHOR (2467)

Kerri Carter

Children’s Hospital of Richmond at VCU, Children’s Pavilion, 1000 E. Broad St., 804-828-CHOR (2467)

Samuel L. Casella

Children’s Hospital of Richmond at VCU, Children’s Pavilion, 1000 E. Broad St., 804-828-CHOR (2467)

Mary L. Falterman

Children’s National Cardiology of Richmond, 7603 Forest Ave., Suite 401, 804-285-1611

Bradford McQuilkin

Children’s Hospital of Richmond at VCU, Children’s Pavilion, 1000 E. Broad St.; VCU Health at Bremo Road, 5855 Bremo Road, Suite 606-A, 804-828-CHOR (2467)

Pediatric Emergency Medicine

Robin Foster

Children’s Hospital of Richmond at VCU, Children’s Pavilion, 1000 E. Broad St., 804-828-CHOR (2467)

Frank Petruzella

Children’s Hospital of Richmond at VCU, Children’s Tower, Children’s Emergency Entrance, 1001 E. Marshall St., 804-828-CHOR (2467)

Jonathan Silverman

Children’s Hospital of Richmond at VCU, Children’s Tower, Children’s Emergency Entrance, 1001 E. Marshall St., 804-828-CHOR (2467)

Chris Woleben

Children’s Hospital of Richmond at VCU, Children’s Tower, Children’s Emergency Entrance, 1001 E. Marshall St., 804-828-CHOR (2467)

Rashida Woods

Children’s Hospital of Richmond at VCU, Children’s Tower, Children’s Emergency Entrance, 1001 E. Marshall St., 804-828-CHOR (2467)

Pediatric Endocrinology

Anshu Gupta

Children’s Hospital of Richmond at VCU, Children’s Pavilion 1000 E. Broad St.; Center for Endocrinology, Diabetes and Metabolism, 2305 N. Parham Road, Suite 1, 804-828-CHOR (2467)

Sarah G. Hensley

Children’s Hospital of Richmond at VCU, Children’s Pavilion 1000 E. Broad St.; Center for Endocrinology, Diabetes and Metabolism, 2305 N. Parham Road, Suite 1, 804-828-CHOR (2467)

Bryce Nelson

Children’s Hospital of Richmond at VCU, Children’s Pavilion 1000 E. Broad St.; Center for Endocrinology, Diabetes and Metabolism, 2305 N. Parham Road, Suite 1, 804-828-CHOR (2467)

Mareen Thomas

Children’s Hospital of Richmond at VCU, Center for Endocrinology, Diabetes and Metabolism, 2305 N. Parham Road, Suite 1, 804-828-CHOR (2467)

Apoorva Ravindranath Waikar

Children’s Hospital of Richmond at VCU, Children’s Pavilion 1000 E. Broad St.; Center for Endocrinology, Diabetes and Metabolism, 2305 N. Parham Road, Suite 1, 804-828-CHOR (2467)

Edmond (Trey) Wickham

Children’s Hospital of Richmond at VCU, Children’s Pavilion 1000 E. Broad St.; Center for Endocrinology, Diabetes and Metabolism, 2305 N. Parham Road, Suite 1, 804-828-CHOR (2467)

Pediatric Gastroenterology

Gisela Chelimsky

Children’s Hospital of Richmond at VCU, Children’s Pavilion, 1000 E. Broad St., 804-828-CHOR (2467)

Carl B. Rountree Jr.

Bon Secours Pediatric Gastroenterology Associates, 5855 Bremo Road, MOB North, Suite 605, 804-281-8303

Praveen K.C. Selvakumar

Bon Secours Pediatric Gastroenterology Associates, 5855 Bremo Road, MOB North, Suite 605, 804-281-8303

Narendra Vadlamudi

Children’s Hospital of Richmond at VCU, Children’s Pavilion, 1000 E. Broad St., 804-828-CHOR (2467)

Juan Villalona

Pediatric Gastroenterology of Richmond, HCA Henrico Doctors Hospital, 7605 Forest Ave., Suite 316, 804-888-7337

Pediatric Hematology/Oncology

Frances Austin

Children’s Hospital of Richmond at VCU, VCU Massey Comprehensive Cancer Center, Children’s Pavilion, 1000 E. Broad St., 804-828-CHOR (2467)

Madhu Gowda

Children’s Hospital of Richmond at VCU, VCU Massey Comprehensive Cancer Center, Children’s Pavilion, 1000 E. Broad St., 804-828-CHOR (2467)

Jordyn Griffin

Children’s Hospital of Richmond at VCU, VCU Massey Comprehensive Cancer Center, Children’s Pavilion, 1000 E. Broad St., 804-828-CHOR (2467)

Gita V. Massey

Children’s Hospital of Richmond at VCU, VCU Massey Comprehensive Cancer Center, Children’s Pavilion, 1000 E. Broad St., 804-828-CHOR (2467)

India Y. Sisler

Children’s Hospital of Richmond at VCU, VCU Massey Comprehensive Cancer Center, Children’s Pavilion, 1000 E. Broad St., 804-828-CHOR (2467)

Pediatric Hospitalist

Clifton C. Lee

Children’s Hospital of Richmond at VCU, Children’s Tower, 1000 E. Broad St., 804-828-CHOR (2467)

David Marcello

Children’s Hospital of Richmond at VCU, Children’s Tower, 1000 E. Broad St., 804-828-CHOR (2467)

Matthew Schefft

Children’s Hospital of Richmond at VCU, Children’s Tower, 1000 E. Broad St., 804-828-CHOR (2467)

Ashlie Tseng

Children’s Hospital of Richmond at VCU, Children’s Tower, 1000 E. Broad St., 804-828-CHOR (2467)

Allison Young

Children’s Hospital of Richmond at VCU, Children’s Tower, 1000 E. Broad St., 804-828-CHOR (2467)

Pediatric Infectious Disease

David J. Friedel

Children’s Hospital of Richmond at VCU, Children’s Pavilion, 1000 E. Broad St., 804-828-CHOR (2467)

TIE William C. Koch

Children’s Hospital of Richmond at VCU, Children’s Pavilion, 1000 E. Broad St., 804-828-CHOR (2467)

TIE Suzanne R. Lavoie

Children’s Hospital of Richmond at VCU, Children’s Pavilion, 1000 E. Broad St., 804-828-CHOR (2467)

Jose Munoz

Children’s Hospital of Richmond at VCU, Children’s Pavilion, 1000 E. Broad St., 804-828-CHOR (2467)

Pediatric Intensivist

Nikki Miller Ferguson

Children’s Hospital of Richmond at VCU, Children’s Tower, 1000 E. Broad St., 804-828-CHOR (2467)

Mark Marinello

Children’s Hospital of Richmond at VCU, Children’s Tower, 1000 E. Broad St., 804-828-CHOR (2467)

Michael Miller

Bon Secours St. Mary’s Hospital PICU, Pediatrix Critical Care of Virginia, 5801 Bremo Road, 804-282-8082

Christopher Ray

Children’s Hospital of Richmond at VCU, Children’s Tower, 1000 E. Broad St., 804-828-CHOR (2467)

Duane C. Williams

Children’s Hospital of Richmond at VCU, Children’s Tower, 1000 E. Broad St., 804-828-CHOR (2467)

Pediatric Mental Health Professional

Laura Caccavale

Children’s Hospital of Richmond at VCU, Healthy Lifestyles Center, 2303 N. Parham Road, Suite 1, 804-828-CHOR (2467)

Melissa Nelson

Summit Emotional Health, 8921 Three Chopt Road, Suite 300, 804-562-6557

Parna Prajapati

Children’s Hospital of Richmond at VCU, Virginia Treatment Center for Children, 1308 Sherwood Ave., 804-828-3129

Neil Sonenklar

Children’s Hospital of Richmond at VCU, Virginia Treatment Center for Children, 1308 Sherwood Ave., 804-828-3129

Bela Sood

Children’s Hospital of Richmond at VCU, Virginia Treatment Center for Children, 1308 Sherwood Ave., 804-828-3129

Ekaterina Stepanova

Children’s Hospital of Richmond at VCU, Virginia Treatment Center for Children, 1308 Sherwood Ave., 804-828-3129

Pediatric Nephrology

Timothy Bunchman

Children’s Hospital of Richmond at VCU, Children’s Pavilion, 1000 E. Broad St., 804-828-CHOR (2467)

Megan Lo

Children’s Hospital of Richmond at VCU, Children’s Pavilion, 1000 E. Broad St., 804-828-CHOR (2467)

Pediatric Neurodevelopment/Behavioral

Jennifer Accardo

Children’s Hospital of Richmond at VCU, Children’s Pavilion, 1000 E. Broad St.; Brook Road Pavilion, 2924 Brook Road, 804-828-CHOR (2467)

Chad Johnson

Children’s Hospital of Richmond at VCU, Children’s Pavilion, 1000 E. Broad St., 804-828-CHOR (2467)

Katlyne Lubin

Children’s Hospital of Richmond at VCU, 1000 E. Broad St.; Brook Road Pavilion, 2924 Brook Road, 804-828-CHOR (2467)

Melissa Nelson

Summit Emotional Health, 8921 Three Chopt Road, Suite 300, 804-562-6557

Pediatric Neurology

TIE Amy Harper

Children’s Hospital of Richmond at VCU, Children’s Pavilion, 1000 E. Broad St., 804-828-CHOR (2467)

David Jaffe

Children’s Hospital of Richmond at VCU, Children’s Pavilion, 1000 E. Broad St., 804-828-CHOR (2467)

TIE Lawrence D. Morton

Children’s Hospital of Richmond at VCU, Children’s Pavilion, 1000 E. Broad St., 804-828-CHOR (2467)

Donald Taylor

Pediatric Neurology Associates, 5875 Bremo Road, MOB South, Suite 310, 804-288-9898

Ewa Way

Children’s Hospital of Richmond at VCU, Children’s Pavilion, 1000 E. Broad St., 804-828-CHOR (2467)

Pediatric Otolaryngology

Kelley Dodson

Children’s Hospital of Richmond at VCU, Children’s Pavilion 1000 E. Broad St., VCU Health at Stony Point 9109, 9109 Stony Point Drive, 804-828-CHOR (2467)

Brian Fishero

Commonwealth Ear, Nose and Throat Specialists, 1501 Maple Ave., Suite 205, 804-525-4231

Jin Lim

Virginia Ear Nose & Throat, 161 Wadsworth Drive, North Chesterfield, 804-484-3700

Rajanya S. Petersson

Children’s Hospital of Richmond at VCU, Children’s Pavilion, 1000 E. Broad St.,

VCU Health at Stony Point 9109, 9109 Stony Point Drive, 804-828-CHOR (2467)

Pediatric Palliative and Hospice Care

Daniel Cannone

Children’s Hospital of Richmond at VCU, Children’s Pavilion, 1000 E. Broad St., 804-828-CHOR (2467)

Kelly Lastrapes

Children’s Hospital of Richmond at VCU, Children’s Pavilion 1000 E. Broad St., 804-828-CHOR (2467); Bon Secours Noah’s Children (medical director), 1501 Maple Ave., Suite 105, 804-287-7918

Pediatric Pulmonology

Andrew (Drew) Barber

Children’s Hospital of Richmond at VCU, 1000 E. Broad St., 804-828-CHOR (2467)

Jonathan Ma

Children’s Hospital of Richmond at VCU, Children’s Pavilion, 1000 E. Broad St., 804-828-CHOR (2467)

Michael Schechter

Children’s Hospital Richmond at VCU, Children’s Pavilion, 1000 E. Broad St., 804-828-CHOR (2467)

Judith Voynow

Children’s Hospital of Richmond at VCU, Children’s Pavilion, 1000 E. Broad St., 804-828-CHOR (2467)

Pediatric Rheumatology

Sarah E. Hoffmann

Children’s Hospital of Richmond at VCU, Children’s Pavilion, 1000 E. Broad St., 804-828-CHOR (2467)

Aarat Patel

Bon Secours Rheumatology Center, 9602 Patterson Ave., 804-217-9601

Pediatric Sports Medicine

Chad Aarons

Bon Secours Tuckahoe Orthopedics, 1501 Maple Ave., Suite 200, 804-285-2300

Joanna Horstmann

Children’s Hospital of Richmond at VCU, Children’s Pavilion, 1000 E. Broad St., 804-828-CHOR (2467)

Christopher K. Kim

OrthoVirginia, 1115 Boulders Parkway, Suite 100, 804-915-1910

Victoria G. Kuester

Children’s Hospital of Richmond at VCU, Children’s Pavilion, 1000 E. Broad St., 804-828-CHOR (2467)

Bill Shaw

Children’s Hospital of Richmond at VCU, Children’s Pavilion, 1000 E. Broad St., 804-828-CHOR (2467)

Pediatric Surgery (General)

Laura A. Boomer

Children’s Hospital of Richmond at VCU, Children’s Pavilion, 1000 E. Broad St., 804-828-3500

Jeffrey H. Haynes

Children’s Hospital of Richmond at VCU, Children’s Pavilion, 1000 E. Broad St., 804-828-CHOR (2467)

Patricia Lange

Children’s Hospital of Richmond at VCU, Children’s Pavilion, 1000 E. Broad St., 804-828-3500

David A. Lanning

Children’s Hospital of Richmond at VCU, Children’s Pavilion, 1000 E. Broad St., 804-828-CHOR (2467)

Jason Sulkowski

Children’s Hospital of Richmond at VCU, Children’s Pavilion, 1000 E. Broad St., 804-828-3500

Pediatric Surgical Specialist

Sharline Aboutanos

Richmond Plastic Surgeons, 1630 Wilkes Ridge Parkway, Suite 201, 804-585-3420

Laura A. Boomer

Children’s Hospital of Richmond at VCU, Children’s Pavilion, 1000 E. Broad St., 804-828-3500

Victoria G. Kuester

Children’s Hospital of Richmond at VCU, Children’s Pavilion, 1000 E. Broad St., 804-828-CHOR (2467)

David A. Lanning

Children’s Hospital of Richmond at VCU, Children’s Pavilion, 1000 E. Broad St., 804-828-CHOR (2467)

Jennifer Rhodes

Children’s Hospital of Richmond at VCU, Children’s Pavilion, 1000 E. Broad St., 804-828-CHOR (2467)

Gary Tye

Children’s Hospital of Richmond at VCU, Children’s Pavilion, 1000 E. Broad St., 804-828-CHOR (2467)

Pediatric Urology

John Edmondson

Children’s Hospital of Richmond at VCU, Children’s Pavilion, 1000 E. Broad St.; Stony Point Medical Office Building, 8700 Stony Point Parkway, 804-272-2411

Tony Herndon

Children’s Hospital of Richmond at VCU, 1000 E. Broad St.; Stony Point Medical Office Building, 8700 Stony Point Parkway, Suite 250, 804-272-2411

Eric Nelson

Children’s Hospital of Richmond at VCU, Children’s 1000 E. Broad St.; Stony Point Medical Office Building, 8700 Stony Point Parkway, 804-272-2411

Rebecca Zee

Children’s Hospital of Richmond at VCU, Children’s 1000 E. Broad St.; Stony Point Medical Office Building, 8700 Stony Point Parkway, 804-272-2411

Pediatrics — Child Abuse

Robin Foster

Children’s Hospital of Richmond at VCU, Children’s Pavilion, 1000 E. Broad St., 804-828-CHOR (2467)

Pediatrics (General)

Scott Iwashyna

Acorn Pediatrics, 2610-B Gaskins Road, 804-548-4700

Tiffany Kimbrough

Children’s Hospital of Richmond at VCU, Children’s Pavilion, 1000 E. Broad St., 804-828-CHOR (2467)

Sean McKenna

Children’s Hospital of Richmond at VCU, Children’s Pavilion, 1000 E. Broad St., 804-828-CHOR (2467)

Melani de Silva

RVA Pediatrics, 10410 Ridgefield Parkway, 804-754-3776; 7000 Patterson Ave., 804-282-9706; 14400 Sommerville Court, Midlothian, 804-379-5437

N. Romesh Wijesooriya

Children’s Hospital of Richmond at VCU, Children’s Pavilion, 1000 E. Broad St., 804-828-CHOR (2467)

Physical Medicine and Rehabilitation

Mary Caldwell

VCU Health, Short Pump Pavilion, 11958 W. Broad St., 804-828-0713

David Cifu

VCU Health, VCU Medical Center Main Hospital, 1250 E. Marshall St., 800-762-6161

Jessica Hupe

VCU Health, Short Pump Pavilion, 11958 W. Broad St., 800-762-6161

Eugenio A. Monasterio

Children’s Hospital of Richmond at VCU, Children’s Pavilion, 1000 E. Broad St., 804-828-CHOR (2467)

William Robbins

Richmond VA Medical Center, 1201 Broad Rock Blvd., 804-675-5000

Olivier Rolin

Children’s Hospital of Richmond at VCU, Children’s Pavilion, 1000 E. Broad St., 804-828-CHOR (2467)

Plastic/Cosmetic Surgery

Sharline Aboutanos

Richmond Plastic Surgeons, 1630 Wilkes Ridge Parkway, Suite 201, 804-585-3420

Nadia Blanchet

Nadia Blanchet, 9210 Forest Hill Ave., Suite B-1, 804-320-8545

Stephen M. Chen

Richmond Plastic Surgeons, 1630 Wilkes Ridge Parkway, Suite 201, 804-585-3420

Jennifer Rhodes

Children’s Hospital of Richmond at VCU, Children’s Pavilion, 1000 E. Broad St., 804-828-CHOR (2467)

Neil Zemmel

Richmond Aesthetic Surgery, 11934 W. Broad St., Suite 200, 804-729-5588

Plastic/Reconstructive Surgery

Nadia Blanchet

9210 Forest Hill Ave., Suite B-1, 804-320-8545

Michael Feldman

VCU Health, VCU Medical Center Critical Care Hospital, 1213 E. Clay St., 804-828-3060

Darrin Hubert

Richmond Plastic Surgeons, 14401 Sommerville Court Suite 1A, Midlothian, 804-585-3420

Paschalia Mountziaris

VCU Health, Stony Point 9109, 9109 Stony Point Drive; Adult Outpatient Pavilion, 1001 E. Leigh St., 804-327-8122

Jennifer Rhodes

Children’s Hospital of Richmond at VCU, 1000 E. Broad St., 804-828-3030

Podiatry

Justin Phillingane

Bon Secours Southside Podiatry and Foot Surgery, 40 Medical Park Blvd., Suite A, Petersburg, 804-732-6000

James E. Shadbolt

Capital Foot Care, 2200 Pump Road, Suite 227, Henrico, 804-754-7400

Scott T. Vantre

Virginia Foot & Ankle Center, 2008 Bremo Road, Suite 100; 8239 Meadowbridge Road, Suite D, Mechanicsville, 804-285-3933

Emily Wehman

VCU Health, Stony Point 9000, 9000 Stony Point Parkway; Adult Outpatient Pavilion, 1001 E. Leigh St., 804-828-7069

David T. Weiss

West End Foot & Ankle, 7650 Parham Road, Suite 215, 804-346-1779

Psychiatry/Adult

Melissa Bui

VCU Health, VCU Medical Center West Hospital, 1200 E. Broad St., 804-828-2000

Martin N. Buxton

Private practice, appointments by referral only

Walid I. Fawaz

Virginia South Psychiatric & Family Services, 13901 Coalfield Commons Place, Suite 102, Midlothian, 804-378-0800

James Levenson

VCU Health, VCU Medical Center Main Hospital, 1250 E. Marshall St.; Jackson Center, 501 N. Second St., 804-828-2000

John Russell

Private practice, 513 Forest Ave., Suite 206, 804-288-7980

Psychology

Melanie Bean

Children’s Hospital of Richmond at VCU, co-director, Healthy Lifestyles Center, 2303 N. Parham Road, Suite 1, 804-828-0951

Matt Bitsko

Summit Emotional Health, founder and director, 8921 Three Chopt Road, Suite 300, 804-562-6557

Laura Caccavale

Children’s Hospital of Richmond at VCU, Healthy Lifestyles Center, 2303 N. Parham Road, Suite 1, 804-828-0951

Rashelle Hayes

VCU Health, Jackson Center, 501 N. Second St.; VCU Medical Center West Hospital, 1200 E. Broad St.; 804-828-9357

Leila Islam

VCU Health, Jackson Center, 501 N. Second St., 804-828-9357

Stephan Weinland

VCU Health, VCU Medical Center Main Hospital, 1250 E. Marshall St.; Jackson Center, 501 N. Second St., 804-827-0053

Pulmonology

Cecilia (Cia) Bergh

Pulmonary Associates of Richmond, 13551 Waterford Place, Midlothian, 804-320-4243

Nauman Chaudary

VCU Health, Ambulatory Care Center, 417 N. 11th St.; VCU Medical Center West Hospital, 1200 E. Broad St.; Mayland Medical Center, 3470 Mayland Court, 804-828-2161

Jamie Hey

Pulmonary Associates of Richmond, 1000 Boulders Parkway, Suite 200, 804-320-4243

John Sentz

Pulmonary Associates of Richmond, 6600 W. Broad St., Suite 300, 804-320-4243

R. Wes Shepherd

VCU Health, Ambulatory Care Center, 417 N. 11th St., 804-828-2161

Radiation Oncology

Douglas W. Arthur

VCU Massey Comprehensive Cancer Center, Adult Outpatient Pavilion, 1001 E. Leigh St., 804-828-7232

Laurie Cuttino

Sarah Cannon Institute at Henrico Doctors’ Hospital, medical director of oncology, 7607 Forest Ave., 804-287-4340

Emma Fields

VCU Massey Comprehensive Cancer Center, Adult Outpatient Pavilion, 1001 E. Leigh St.; GreenGate, 3400 Haydenpark Lane, 804-828-7232

Lang Robertson Liebman

Virginia Urology Richmond Radiation Oncology Center, 6605 W. Broad St., Suite G201, 804-266-7762

David Randolph Sr.

Virginia Radiation Oncology Associates, 1401 Johnston Willis Drive, 804-483-5164

Radiology—Diagnostic

Lowrey H. Holthaus

Radiology Associates of Richmond, 2602 Buford Road, 804-272-8806

A. John Kuta

Radiology Associates of Richmond, 2602 Buford Road, 804-272-8806

Alan V. Padgett

Commonwealth Radiology, 2810 N. Parham Road, Suite 315, 804-288-8327

Chris Somerville

Commonwealth Radiology, 2810 N. Parham Road, Suite 315, 804-288-8327

Gregory Vorona

Children’s Hospital of Richmond at VCU, 1000 E. Broad St., 804-828-CHOR (2467)

Radiology—Interventional

Jawad Hussain

Commonwealth Interventional Radiology, 8006 Discovery Drive, Suite 301, Henrico, 804-272-7064

Sanjay Paidisetty

Radiology Associates of Richmond, 2602 Buford Road, 804-272-8806

Philip C. Pieters

Radiology Associates of Richmond, 2602 Buford Road, 804-272-8806

Brian Strife

VCU Health, VCU Medical Center Main Hospital,1250 E. Marshall St.; Baird Vascular Institute, 205 N. Hamilton St., 804-827-2329

Malcolm Sydnor

VCU Health, VCU Medical Center Main Hospital, 1250 E. Marshall St.; Baird Vascular Institute, 205 N. Hamilton St., 804-827-2329

Reproductive Endocrinology/Infertility

Michael Edelstein

Shady Grove Fertility, 9030 Stony Point Parkway, Suites 390 and 450; Sarah Cannon Institute Building, 7607 Forest Ave., Suite 400, 888-761-1967

Benjamin Harris

Shady Grove Fertility, 9030 Stony Point Parkway, Suites 390 and 450; Sarah Cannon Institute Building, 7607 Forest Ave., Suite 400, 888-761-1967

Erika Johnston-MacAnanny

Shady Grove Fertility, 9030 Stony Point Parkway, Suites 390 and 450; Sarah Cannon Institute Building, 7607 Forest Ave., Suite 400, 888-761-1967

Richard S. Lucidi

VCU Health, Stony Point 9109, 9109 Stony Point Drive, 804-327-8820

Anish Shah

Shady Grove Fertility, 9030 Stony Point Parkway, Suites 390 and 450; Sarah Cannon Institute Building, 7607 Forest Ave., Suite 400, 888-761-1967

Rheumatology

David Carleton

Virginia Physicians Inc. Rheumatology Division, Parham Doctors’ Hospital MOB II, 7650 E. Parham Road, Suite 304, Henrico, 804-346-1551

Steven Maestrello

Virginia Physicians Inc. Rheumatology Division, Parham Doctors’ Hospital MOB II, 7650 E. Parham Road, Suite 304, Henrico, 804-346-1551

Beth Rubinstein

VCU Health, Short Pump Pavilion, 11958 W. Broad St., 804-828-9341

Tammy R. Spring

Premier HealthCare Associates, 7702 E. Parham Road, Suite 101, 804-288-7901

Huzaefah Syed

VCU Health, Stony Point 9000, 9000 Stony Point Parkway; Ambulatory Care Center, 417 N. 11th St.; Adult Outpatient Pavilion, 1001 E. Leigh St., 804-828-9341

Christopher M. Wise

VCU Health, Short Pump Pavilion, 11958 W. Broad St., 804-828-9341; Adult Outpatient Pavilion 1001 E. Leigh St. 804-828-9341

Sleep Medicine

Michael Polsky

Pulmonary Associates of Richmond, 1000 Boulders Parkway, Suite 101, 804-320-4243

Douglas W. Puryear

Pulmonary Associates of Richmond, 13551 Waterford Place, Midlothian, 804-320-4243

Subhendu Rath

VCU Health, Ambulatory Care Center, 417 N. 11th St., 804-828-9350

Cecilia Santos

Bon Secours Sleep Disorders Center, 8266 Atlee Road, Suite 229, Mechanicsville, 804-764-7491

Alan E. Schulman

Neurological Associates of Richmond, 7607 Forest Ave., Suite 300, 804-288-2742

Samuel Taylor

VCU Health, Ambulatory Care Center, 417 N. 11th St.; Stony Point 9105, 9105 Stony Point Drive, 804-828-9350

Sports Medicine

TIE Mary Caldwell

VCU Health, Short Pump Pavilion, 11958 W. Broad St., 804-828-0713

TIE Seth Cheatham

VCU Health, Sports Medicine, 1300 W. Broad St., Suite 113, 804-828-0713

Doug Cutter

VCU Health, Stony Point 9000, 9000 Stony Point Parkway, 804-828-0713

Aaron Ferro

OrthoVirginia, 4710 Puddledock Road, Suite 100, Prince George, 804-732-0095

Steven Reece

OrthoVirginia, 7858 Shrader Road, 804-270-1305

Surgery (Bariatric)

Matthew L. Brengman

Advanced Surgical Partners of Virginia, 7702 E. Parham Road, MOB III, Suite 304, 804-360-0600

Guilherme Campos

VCU Health, Stony Point 9109, 9109 Stony Point Drive; Adult Outpatient Pavilion, 1001 E. Leigh St., 804-827-8000

Lindsey Ferro

Richmond VA Medical Center, 1201 Broad Rock Blvd., 804-675-5000

Nathan Lee

Bon Secours Surgical Specialists, St. Mary’s Hospital, 5855 Bremo Road, MOB North, Suite 506, 804-893-8676

Jennifer Salluzzo

VCU Health, Stony Point 9109, 9109 Stony Point Drive; Adult Outpatient Pavilion, 1001 E. Leigh St., 804-827-8000

Surgery (Breast)

Ruth Felsen

Women’s Cancer and Wellness Institute, HCA Johnston-Willis Hospital,1401 Johnston Willis Drive, Suite 1100, North Chesterfield, 804-323-5040

Amelia Grover

VCU Massey Comprehensive Cancer Center, Adult Outpatient Pavilion, 1001 E. Leigh St.; Mayland Medical Center, 3470 Mayland Court, 804-628-3111

Kandace McGuire

VCU Massey Comprehensive Cancer Center, Adult Outpatient Pavilion, 1001 E. Leigh St.; Stony Point 9000, 9000 Stony Point Parkway; Short Pump Pavilion, 11958 W. Broad St., 804-628-3111

James Pellicane

Bon Secours Virginia Breast Center, 601 Watkins Centre Parkway, Suite 200, Midlothian; 5875 Bremo Road, MOB South, Suite G11, 804-594-3130

Misti Wilson

Bon Secours Virginia Breast Center, 8266 Atlee Road, MOB 2, Suite 219, Mechanicsville; 5875 Bremo Road, MOB South, Suite G11, 804-594-3130

Surgery (Cardiac)

Mark Bladergroen

Bon Secours Cardiac Surgery, St. Mary’s, 5875 Bremo Road, MOB South, Suite 400B; Memorial Regional, 8220 Meadowbridge Road, MOB I Suite 311, Mechanicsville, 804-287-7840

Josue (Josh) Chery

VCU Health, Ambulatory Care Center, 417 N. 11th St., 804-828-2775

Chiwon Hahn

Cardiothoracic Surgical Associates, HCA Henrico Doctor’s Hospital, 7611 Forest Ave., Suite 250, 804-282-8777

Vigneshwar Kasirajan

VCU Health, Ambulatory Care Center, 417 N. 11th St., 804-828-2775

Paul B. Wehman

Bon Secours Cardiac Surgery, St. Mary’s Hospital, 5875 Bremo Road, MOB South, Suite 400B; Memorial Regional 8220 Meadowbridge Road, MOB I, Suite 311, Mechanicsville; 804-287-7840

Surgery (Colon and Rectal)

Jaime Bohl

VCU Health, VCU Massey Comprehensive Cancer Center, Stony Point 9109, 9109 Stony Point Drive; Stony Point 9105, 9105 Stony Point Drive; Adult Outpatient Pavilion, 1001 E. Leigh St., 804-827-0049

Christine M. Bouchard

Virginia Surgical Institute, 10710 Midlothian Turnpike, North Chesterfield, Suite 138, 804-348-2814

Cary L. Gentry

Colon and Rectal Specialists, 7605 Forest Ave., Suite 308, 804-288-7077

Andrew J. Vorenberg

Colon and Rectal Specialists, 8700 Stony Point Parkway, Suite 270, 804-415-8994; 7504 Right Flank Road, Mechanicsville, 804-559-3400

Nicole Wieghard

VCU Health, VCU Massey Comprehensive Cancer Center, Adult Outpatient Pavilion, 1001 E. Leigh St.; Stony Point 9109, 9109 Stony Point Drive, 804-827-0049

Surgery (General)

David J. Dougherty

Bon Secours Surgical Specialists at Memorial Regional Medical Center, 8262 Atlee Road, MOB III, Suite 205, 804-559-0194

Ralph E. Layman

General Vascular & Transplant Consultants of Virginia, 7611 Forest Ave., Suite 206, 804-968-4435

Levi Procter

VCU Health, Adult Outpatient Pavilion, 1001 E. Leigh St.; Stony Point 9109, 9109 Stony Point Drive; Short Pump Pavilion, 11958 W. Broad St., 804-828-7748

Amy T. Rose

Virginia Surgical Institute, 10710 Midlothian Turnpike, North Chesterfield, Suite 138, 804-348-2814

Clifford Smith

Richmond Surgical at HCA Henrico Doctors’ Hospital, 7607 Forest Ave., Suite 220, 804-285-9416

Surgery (Hand)

John E. Blank

Bon Secours— Tuckahoe Orthopedics, 1501 Maple Ave. Suite 200; 3400 Haydenpark Lane Suite 100, Henrico, 804-285-2300

Jessica Frankenhoff

VCU Health, Stony Point 9000, 9000 Stony Point Parkway; Short Pump Pavilion, 11958 W. Broad St.; Adult Outpatient Pavilion, 1001 E. Leigh St., 804-828-7069

C. Tate Hepper

OrthoVirginia, 5899 Bremo Road, Suite 100A, 804-915-1910

Jonathan Isaacs

VCU Health, Stony Point 9000, 9000 Stony Point Parkway; Adult Outpatient Pavilion, 1001 E. Leigh St., 804-828-7069

Morgan Swanstrom

OrthoVirginia, Hanover Memorial, 8200 Meadowbridge Road, Mechanicsville, 804-730-2121

Surgery (Moh’s, Skin Cancer)

Nikoo Cheraghi

Dermatology Associates of Virginia, 10800 Midlothian Turnpike, Suite 309, 804-549-4040

Algin B. Garrett

Forefront Dermatology, 5201 Hickory Park Drive Suite A, Glen Allen, 804-262-6060

William S. Gillen

Absolute Dermatology, 5207 Hickory Park Drive, Suite A, Glen Allen; 7300 Ashlake Parkway, Suite 102, Chesterfield; 804-326-4448

Julia Padgett

Dermatology Associates of Virginia, 10800 Midlothian Turnpike, Suite 309, 804-549-4040

Christine Rausch

Skin Surgery Center of Virginia, 2510 Gaskins Road, Suite A, Henrico, 804-282-4940

Surgery (Orthopedic)

Greg Golladay

VCU Health, Short Pump Pavilion, 11958 W. Broad St. Henrico; Stony Point 9000, 9000 Stony Point Parkway; Adult Outpatient Pavilion, 1001 E. Leigh St., 804-828-7069

Jason Hull

Bon Secours — Tuckahoe Orthopedics, 1501 Maple Ave., Suite 200, 804-285-2300

Stephen L. Kates

VCU Health, Short Pump Pavilion, 11958 W. Broad St.; Adult Outpatient Pavilion, 1001 E. Leigh St., 804-828-7069

William E. Nordt

OrthoVirginia, 7650 E. Parham Road, Suite 100, 804-288-3136

Julious (Jody) Smith

OrthoVirginia, 5899 Bremo Road, Suite 100A, 804-915-1910

Surgery (Spine)

Brian Cameron

VCU Health, Ambulatory Care Center, 417 N. 11th St.; Short Pump Pavilion, 11958 W. Broad St., 804-828-9165

Adam Crowl

OrthoVirginia, 13801 St. Francis Blvd., Suite 200, Midlothian, 804-379-2414

Matthew T. Mayr

Neurosurgical Associates, 1600 Wilkes Ridge Road, Suite 210, Henrico, 804-288-8204

Ricky J. Placide

VCU Health, Adult Outpatient Pavilion, 1001 E. Leigh St., 804-828-7069

Jed Vanichkachorn

Bon Secours — Tuckahoe Orthopedics, 1501 Maple Ave., Suite 200, 804-285-2300

Surgery (Thoracic)

Graham Bundy

Cardiothoracic Surgical Associates — HCA Henrico Doctor’s Hospital, 7611 Forest Ave., Suite 250, 804-282-8777

Anthony Cassano

VCU Health, Stony Point 9000, 9000 Stony Point Parkway; Ambulatory Care Center, 417 N. 11th St., 804-828-2775

Carlos Puig Gilbert

VCU Health, Ambulatory Care Center, 417 N. 11th St., 804-828-2775

Rachit Shah

VCU Health, Ambulatory Care Center, 417 N. 11th St.; Stony Point 9000, 9000 Stony Point Parkway, 804-828-2775

Daniel Woolley

Cardiothoracic Surgical Associates — Chippenham Hospital, 7101 Jahnke Road, Suite 500, 804-320-2751

Surgery (Transplant)

Amanda Bailey

General Vascular & Transplant Consultants of Virginia, 7611 Forest Ave., Suite 206, 804-968-4435

David Bruno

VCU Health Hume-Lee Transplant Center, VCU Medical Center Gateway Building, 1200 E. Marshall St; Stony Point 9109, 9109 Stony Point Drive, 804-828-4104; Children’s Hospital of Richmond at VCU Children’s Pavilion, 1000 E. Broad St., 804-828-CHOR (2467)

Adrian Cotterell

VCU Health, Hume-Lee Transplant Center, 1200 E. Marshall St.; Stony Point 9109, 9109 Stony Point Drive, 804-828-4104; Children’s Hospital of Richmond at VCU Children’s Pavilion, 1000 E. Broad St., 804-828-CHOR (2467)

Ralph E. Layman

General Vascular & Transplant Consultants of Virginia, 7611 Forest Ave., Suite 206, 804-968-4435

Amit Sharma

VCU Health, Hume-Lee Transplant Center VCU Medical Center Gateway Building, 1200 E. Marshall St.; Stony Point 9109, 9109 Stony Point Drive, 804-828-4104

Surgery (Trauma-Critical Care)

Michel Aboutanos

VCU Health, Ambulatory Care Center, 417 N. 11th St., 804-828-7748

Jonathan Bennett

VCU Health, Ambulatory Care Center, 417 N. 11th St., 804-828-7748

Ralph E. Layman

General Vascular & Transplant Consultants of Virginia, 7611 Forest Ave., Suite 206, 804-968-4435

Levi Procter

VCU Health, Ambulatory Care Center, 417 N. 11th St.; Stony Point 9109, 9109 Stony Point Drive, 804-828-7748

Edgar Rodas

VCU Health, Ambulatory Care Center, 417 N. 11th St.; Stony Point 9109, 9109 Stony Point Drive, 804-828-7748

Surgery (Urology and Urological)

Sundeep Deorah

Virginia Urology, 6900 Forest Ave., Suite 200; 1700 Mills Road, Suite B, Goochland, 804-330-9105

David B. Glazier

Virginia Urology, 9101 Stony Point Drive; 2025 Waterside Road, Suite 105, Prince George, 804-330-9105

Lance Hampton

VCU Health, VCU Massey Comprehensive Cancer Center; Adult Outpatient Pavilion, 1001 E. Leigh St., 804-828-7999

Blake W. Moore

Virginia Urology, 9101 Stony Point Drive; 2025 Waterside Road, Suite 105, Prince George, 804-330-9105

Jeff Rebman

Urology Associates of Richmond, 1401 Johnston Willis Drive, Suite 4500, 804-320-1355

Andrew T. Tracey

Virginia Urology, 9101 Stony Point Drive; 2025 Waterside Road, Suite 105, Prince George, 804-330-9105

Surgery (Vascular)

Andrew Leake

Vascular Surgery Associates, 7900 Shrader Road, Henrico, 804-288-1953

Mark Levy

VCU Health, Ambulatory Care Center, 417 N. 11th St.; Waterside Commons, 2035 Waterside Road, Suite 100, Prince George, 804-828-7749

Avik Mukherjee

Vascular Surgery Associates, 7900 Shrader Road, Henrico, 804-288-1953

Daniel Newton

VCU Health, Ambulatory Care Center, 417 N. 11th St.; Stony Point 9000, 9000 Stony Point Parkway; Waterside Commons, 2305 Waterside Road, Prince George, 804-828-7749

William A. Tierney

Bon Secours, Vascular Surgery Associates Hanover, 8237 Meadowbridge Road, Mechanicsville, 804-559-7634

Urgent Care

TIE KidMed Southside, 5021 Craig Rath Blvd., Building IV, Midlothian, 804-592-5437

TIE KidMed West End, 4687 Pouncey Tract Road, Glen Allen, 804-422-5437

TIE Patient First Primary and Urgent Care Short Pump, 3370 Pump Road, 804-360-8061

Urogynecology

Ashley Carroll

VCU Health, Stony Point 9105, 9105 Stony Point Drive; Adult Outpatient Pavilion, 1001 E. Leigh St., 804-323-1180

Boyd Clary

Virginia Physicians for Women, 1212 Koger Center Blvd., North Chesterfield, 804-897-2100

Nathan L. Guerette

Intimate Wellness Institute of Virginia, 2931 Polo Parkway, Midlothian, 804-523-2533

Megan B. Shannon

Virginia Women’s Center, 12129 Graham Meadows Drive, Short Pump; 7515 Right Flank Road, Mechanicsville; 6600 W. Broad St., 804-288-4084

Tovia Smith

Virginia Women’s Center, 12129 Graham Meadows Drive, Short Pump; 7515 Right Flank Road, Mechanicsville; 6600 W. Broad St., 804-288-4084

Related Medical Professionals: Nurse Practitioner

Amber Balzer

VCU Health, VCU Medical Center North Hospital, 1300 E. Marshall St., 800-762-6161

Lauren Cook

Virginia Physicians For Women, 5875 Bremo Road, Suite 201, 804-897-2100

Tim Ford

VCU Health, VCU Medical Center North Hospital, 1300 E. Marshall St., 800-762-6161

Sabrina Hawkins

Richmond Pediatrics Associates, West End Office, 9900 Independence Park Drive, Suite 100, 804-747-1750

Jennifer Reilly

Intimate Wellness Institute of Virginia, 2931 Polo Parkway, Midlothian, 804-523-2533

Charlotte Roberts

VCU Health Pauley Heart Center, 1250 E. Marshall St., 804-628-4327

Related Medical Professionals: Pharmacist

TIE Katie S. Adams

VCU Health, 1250 E. Marshall St., 804-828-2161

TIE Lauren Magee

VCU Health, 1250 E. Marshall St., 804-828-2161

Tammy Nguyen

VCU Health, 1250 E. Marshall St., 804-828-2161

Cady P. Noda

Children’s Hospital of Richmond at VCU, 1000 E. Broad St., 804-828-CHOR (2467)

DaleMarie Vaughan

VCU Health, 1250 E. Marshall St., 804-828-2161

Related Medical Professionals: Physician Assistant

Brian Cromer

VCU Health, VCU Medical Center North Hospital, 1300 E. Marshall St., 800-762-6161

Sarah Hamaker

VCU Health, VCU Medical Center North Hospital, 1300 E. Marshall St., 800-762-6161

Justin W. Latimer

VCU Health, Short Pump Pavilion, 11958 W. Broad St., 804-828-7069

Jennifer Newlin

Children’s Hospital of Richmond at VCU Children’s Pavilion, 1000 E. Broad St., 804-828-CHOR (2467)

Deron Page

VCU Health, VCU Medical Center Main Hospital, 1250 E. Marshall St., 804-828-2161

Aubrey S. Stoll

VCU Health, Stony Point 9000, 9000 Stony Point Parkway, 804-828-7069