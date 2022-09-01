Bold Women of Richmond 2022

- Page 1 (Results 1-10)
A Home Away From Home
Kerry Blumberg, Executive Director, Ronald Mcdonald House Charities of Richmond
Advancing Young Women
Danielle G. Koger, vice president of the Network of Enterprising Women and a lawyer
Bolstering Community
Jane Ferrara, executive director, LISC Virginia
Caring for the Community
Janine Randazzo, owner, Randazzo Dentistry
Empowering Financial Success
Diane Beirne, director of corporate social responsibility, Primis
Enchancing the Client Investment Experience
Oscarlyn Elder, CFA, CAIA, Co-Chief Investment Officer, Truist Wealth
Encouraging Economic Independence
Shantell Chambliss, Executive Director, Dress for Success Central Virginia
Engaging With the Richmond Region
Rohana Meade, founder and CEO, Synergy Technical
Fostering a Culture of Opportunity
Anna King, managing director, U.S. and Bermuda Legal team, Markel
Leading by Example
Melanie Brewer, functional maintenance area leader, DuPont
Preparing the Next Generation
Kate Scott, vice president of programs, Virginia Council on Economic Education
Putting Innovation and Safety First
Alison Holt-Fuller, head of product and enterprise first line risk management, Atlantic Union Bank
Raising Funds to Save Lives
Danette Hodges, Associate Director of Development, American Cancer Society Virginia
Readying Students for Jobs
Elizabeth Redford, executive director and founder, The Next Move
Rise, Reposition and Rebuild
Leah Coleman, Boss Babes RVA
Supporting Black Businesses
Rasheeda N. Creighton, co-founder and director, JWC Foundation
