Putting Innovation and Safety First

| SPONSORED CONTENT |

× Expand Photo by Jay Paul

Alison Holt-Fuller began her undergraduate years at The University of Texas at Arlington as an art major, but she decided to pursue finance. And one professor referred Holt-Fuller for her first job out of college at Fiserv, a global technology provider serving the financial services industry. “I knew that this [field] was where I wanted to be,” she says. “Eventually I left the consulting world and moved to the other side of the desk into banking.”

After six years at Regions Bank in Birmingham, Alabama, and nearly three years at Santander Bank in Boston, Holt-Fuller was referred by a friend for her current position at Atlantic Union Bank. “I learned that John Asbury was the CEO, and I became really interested because I worked with John previously at Regions, and I love his leadership style,” she says.

As head of product management, Holt-Fuller oversees a group of managers and administrators to ensure the delivery of top-quality banking products and services. In her risk management role, she manages a group of teammates aligned to the different business areas to build defenses against risks that can negatively impact customers and shareholders.

“Everything we do touches the customers, helping to make their lives better,” Holt-Fuller says. “We’re not just giving a home equity loan. We’re giving them the means to create their dream home. We’re not just a savings account — we’re a mechanism to pay for that big vacation. That’s what drives me.”

Her team just released a new bank product, PRISM Checking, that offers the option of a low-cost checking account — and companion savings account — with no overdraft fees and easy-to-use digital services. “The idea is to benefit individuals who are new to banking or aren’t in need of robust services,” Holt-Fuller says. “So think of minors and college students, or older clientele who just need a base product. PRISM will help them build on their financial health.”

Holt-Fuller is committed to engaging with the local community. She is on the board of directors at Thrive Birth to Five, and she is an advisory committee member for the University of Richmond’s Customer Experience Certificate Program. She also volunteers at Hire Heroes USA, a national organization that supports veterans through career change.

When she’s not working, Holt-Fuller can be found outdoors kayaking or paddle boarding the James River, playing golf, or running. “Starting during the pandemic, I began running virtual runs for charities such as Girls on the Run and the SPCA. And the artsy side is still there. I love to paint and knit.”