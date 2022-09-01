| SPONSORED CONTENT |

× Expand Photo by Jay Paul

Leah Coleman wears many hats, but one she especially loves is serving as leader of Boss Babes RVA, a prominent Facebook group for women in business.

“One of our founding team moderators, Brandi Bovell, says this group is where some of the best, most brilliant business minds in Richmond gather online,” Coleman says. “And Anne Biedryki was also just reminding me that she has been able to provide employee benefit packages, streamline HR, and make payroll simple, too.”

Boss Babes RVA was founded in 2014 by Christine Haines-Greenburg, and Coleman took over just before the pandemic, helping area business leaders navigate uncharted waters, share best practices and offer encouragement. The highly engaged group has grown to more than 10,200 representing a diverse cross-section of the city, from executives to those who are self-employed, or starting a business.

“We have an incredible team of eight business owners in the role of moderators and administrators who volunteer their time to make us a 24x7 brain trust,” says Coleman. “Coming out of everything in the past few years, we want to build our people back up. Our current theme is rise, reposition and rebuild.”

Besides offering a safe space online, Boss Babes RVA hosts in-person events like a new sponsored monthly series by Richmond City Parks & Recreation called Sunset Soirees. “It’s put on by women for women but anyone is welcome,” she says. One focus of this programming is on well-being. “[We call] the wellness babes to the forefront to carry us through meditation, reflection, journaling, and sharing how they are making moves in a challenging climate.” Boss Babes RVA is also planning its first Glamping Retreat for CEOs in October.

Originally from Hanover, Coleman has lived and worked in the Richmond area for the past 20 years. With a background in retail management and banking, she got into real estate in 2008 and represents residential and small commercial clients. Her business acumen and flair for design has also made her successful in creating short-term rental or executive stay properties for her clients.

“We help individuals and small companies leverage real estate to invest in their business, renovate properties for strong returns and create a suite of rental properties,” says Coleman. “I work with a great team of minority-owned contractors, vendors and artists. … I get to live a life of supporting local. It’s been very fulfilling.”

Through Coleman’s work at Boss Babes RVA, she’s investing in the future of Richmond. A strong, supportive business climate is paying dividends to thousands of women now, and for the next generation. “Moderator Dakia Knight told me how amazing it is to see how at some junction many of our businesses have intertwined or aligned and the support system is beautiful.”