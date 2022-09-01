A Home Away From Home

| SPONSORED CONTENT |

Kerry Blumberg first witnessed inequity as she was growing up and knew she had to do something about it. “I grew up with every opportunity, but when traveling to other places with my family, I saw those opportunities weren’t available to everyone,” she says.

Throughout her career, she’s tried to level the playing field, whether working in education, for the YMCA or in health care, serving people with more needs than resources. When the position for executive director of Ronald McDonald House Charities (RMHC) of Richmond became available nine years ago, Blumberg knew she had to apply.

Families with children in area hospitals can be referred to stay at the RMHC Monument Avenue home or may be eligible to access special family room spaces at the Children’s Hospital of Richmond at VCU and St. Mary’s Hospital.

“Richmond is an epicenter for health care where specialists and subspecialists have the right equipment and operating rooms to give the best care,” Blumberg says. “We host many families traveling from rural areas who don’t need the financial burden or additional stress of finding a place to stay. We want to mimic a home-like atmosphere for families going through medical challenges so they can be their best self for their child.”

While guests are encouraged to donate $15 per night, no family is turned away because of inability to pay. If the Monument Avenue house is full, RMHC helps place families hotels and in Airbnbs. In addition, RMHC's "Lunches With Love" program delivers meals to family caregivers at hospitals during the week and weekends.

Since starting at RMHC, Blumberg has grown the organization from two full-time employees to 13 and has tripled the budget, allowing RMHC to serve more families than ever. Currently, they’re looking for additional space.

Blumberg says the role is a dream come true, allowing her to have a career, help people and be available to her 14-year-old. “My husband and I want to instill the importance of giving back into our son,” she says. “We’re passionate about helping people who don’t have a voice, are working through a challenging situation or feel they have no control.”

She says the mission of RMHC aligns with Richmond’s welcoming nature. “Taking care of our neighbors and showing Southern hospitality is part of our culture.”