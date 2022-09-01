Readying Students for Jobs

| SPONSORED CONTENT |

Elizabeth Redford has worked in special education for 13 years. Her childhood best friend was born deaf and inspired her to get into the profession.

“I saw her struggle in a learning environment that wasn’t designed to support her and saw how much she had to advocate for herself,” Redford recalls.

Before starting The Next Move, Redford taught special education in the school system and managed a program for employees with disabilities at a biotech company. “I’ve seen so many members of this community graduate high school and then just sit at home,” she says. “They haven’t had the opportunity to get meaningful work experience and job training skills.”

According to Redford, 22,000 students with disabilities graduate high school in Virginia every year, and the unemployment rate among that population is a staggering 70%. Working to reverse that trend since 2015, The Next Move has provided on-the-job training, externships and partnerships with prominent Richmond companies. Redford’s latest initiative is Tablespoons Bakery, a business run by students and young adults. Tablespoons Bakery began as a pop-up at the South of the James Farmers Market and with corporate support has moved into its own brick-and-mortar store in Westover Hills.

“Being close to where we started is a dream come true, and I’m fortunate to live and work in the same area,” Redford says. “It’s a really inclusive neighborhood.”

Each year, 50 student interns receive high school credit for working at the bakery. The shop also employs five young adults. Tablespoons Bakery is open to the public and provides catering and a monthly cookie club.

“They’re learning so much, from inventory, packaging, e-commerce and customer service to important social and life skills, all while baking treats that make people happy,” Redford says. “It’s a joyful place to be.”

She adds that the Richmond community has been very supportive. “Businesses are becoming more aware of the benefits of hiring people with disabilities,” Redford says. “This population adds so much to the culture and is embraced by fellow employees. Customers are also aware of companies that are inclusive and want to spend their money supporting them.”

Nothing makes Redford happier than getting a text or a phone call from a past student or employee sharing news that they’ve gotten a job. “It’s hugely meaningful,” she says. “We’re changing the trajectory of what their life could be.”