Empowering Financial Success

× Expand Photo by Jay Paul

Diane Beirne doesn’t just talk the talk. From her former position as executive director at The Woman’s Club to her new role as Primis’s director of corporate social responsibility, she has walked the walk her entire career.

Primis, one of the largest local banks in Virginia, operates 30 plus branches in the commonwealth and Maryland. When Primis created a position dedicated to social and economic support for their employees and communities, they didn’t have to look far to find a great fit — one of their banking clients.

“I had a strong banking relationship with Primis for years and was always impressed with the team,” Beirne says. “When it comes to giving back, some companies are just crossing an item off a list, but Primis is different. They understand the long-term impact they can make by doing good and ensuring the bank’s resources are appropriately put to work to enrich the lives of their teammates and those in our community.”

Through her new position at Primis, Beirne is looking to expand the bank’s social and economic outreach, initially focusing on social and philanthropic support, and eventually, environmental impact. “I’m so excited to work with a team of seasoned leaders to develop our outreach plans,” she says. “I crossed over from the nonprofit world because I was excited to help Primis make a real difference. Their passions dovetail with my own — empowering women and girls, and promoting literacy, to name two.”

Primis’s flagship program, Primis Works, is one of Beirne’s top priorities. Last year, Primis launched this paid internship program for single mothers, providing professional and personal development, on-the-job training, and childcare. Primis Works Manager Markeia Johnson and Beirne are actively growing this program semester after semester, giving single mothers an opportunity to work in banking.

The bank’s emphasis on social responsibility is well received in the office and in the community, Beirne says. “Employees today want to work for a company that is making a difference,” she says. “They want to make the world a better place by what they’re doing, and they want to work for an organization that mirrors their beliefs. The same goes for customers and who they choose to bank with.”

Beirne has two grown children and sees them both aligning their careers with personal passions, which she says is very typical of their generation.

Born and raised in Richmond, Beirne received a degree in economics from the University of Virginia. “I can’t think of a more interesting city,” she says.

“There is always so much to do and lots of ways to get involved. There’s a constant push to keep improving the city and the way of doing things. I’m proud to continue to give back through my new role at Primis.”