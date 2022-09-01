Enchancing the Client Investment Experience

| SPONSORED CONTENT |

× Expand Photo by Jay Paul

During financial market turbulence, Oscarlyn Elder and her team serve as a steadying presence for Truist’s clients and advisors. “It’s during challenging markets that clients need us most. And we have a heightened responsibility as a trusted advisor,” she says.

Following the merger that created Truist, Elder envisioned the future of client investment experiences. She was named Co-Chief Investment Officer in 2021 and started implementing impactful strategies. “In addition to selecting investment strategies for client portfolios, my team is intensely focused on the industry-leading diverse asset manager practice we’ve created, sustainability and ESG, as well as digital assets,” she says.

Elder reveals, “We know that clients want to reflect their personal values through their investment portfolio.” Looking to 2023, she says her team is developing the framework to effectively identify a client’s sustainability goals and corresponding investments. “Our priority remains to give clients the high-quality advice and investment solutions they need to achieve their wealth goals.”

She describes her style as “purpose-driven leadership — it plays a significant role in my life.” Elder earned a doctorate of education in leadership from the University of Lynchburg, in addition to her MBA from Duke and investment-focused professional designations. Her team describes her as an authentic and caring leader. For her part, Elder says she feels aligned with Truist’s purpose to “inspire and build better lives and communities”.

She’s passionate about benefiting her local community in Richmond, where she applies her leadership skills and expertise to support nonprofits. Elder was previously on the board of directors at The Doorways, she currently serves as board treasurer for the MCV Foundation, and she’s also on the board and executive committee for the Virginia Council on Economic Education (VCEE). “Truist has been a longtime supporter of VCEE,” she says. “The board is doing lots of deeply strategic work to shape where we’re going in the future. We’re excited to have Kate Scott as VCEE’s vice president of programs — she has the right vision and skillset to take what we’re doing for Virginia’s students and teachers to the next level.”

In her free time, Elder enjoys vacationing at the John H. Kerr Reservoir/Buggs Island Lake with her husband and teenage daughter. “We spend a lot of time there in the summer and early fall,” she says. “It’s a place where I can take a deep breath, relax and disconnect.”