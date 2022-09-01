Caring for the Community

| SPONSORED CONTENT |

× Expand Photo by Jay Paul

While studying biology at Adelphi University in Garden City, New York, Janine Randazzo knew she wanted to go into the medical field, but she wasn’t sure what direction to take. Working as a dental assistant during college inspired her to pursue dentistry as her chosen field. She went on to attend dental school at Tufts University in Boston, and after graduating in 1998, she joined the Army.

“I did a military residency that was invaluable to my education,” says Randazzo, who was named the Honor Resident during the Advanced Education in General Dentistry residency at Fort Benning, Georgia. “We did rotation work with different specialists, honing our skills and learning from them. I got to travel to different parts of the country, and when I left active duty, I kept working as a contractor for the military and traveled internationally as well.”

After traveling for eight years while her husband was on active duty, the couple decided to settle in Richmond. In 2008, Randazzo bought a dentistry practice in Midlothian from a retiring dentist and opened Randazzo Dentistry. “I was working in a contract dental office before I opened my practice, and I was fortunate to have met some people in that job that eventually came and helped me with the new business,” she says.

Randazzo enjoys her career because it gives her the ability to directly impact the health and well-being of all types of people. “Over the past few years, I’ve really found joy in helping older adults and senior citizens,” she says. “I love hearing about their grandchildren and their lives overall. They’re just a great population to work with.”

Having well-trained staff is key to a positive patient experience, Randazzo says, so she makes sure to provide ongoing professional development and education opportunities for her team and herself. She is currently training to become an executive dental coach for Fortune Management, a national health-care practice-management company.

“I’m halfway through the nine-month program,” she says. “I hope to branch out into coaching and mentoring so I can help young dentists become successful.” She also previously served as president of Network of Enterprising Women, a Richmond nonprofit organization aimed at supporting and encouraging young women in business. She is still involved today.

Traveling continues to be one of Randazzo’s greatest passions; she hopes to visit Argentina next year for her 50th birthday. “I tell my patients that I work to travel,” she says. “They always ask, ‘When’s your next trip?’ I love to see new places and visit favorite places.”