Encouraging Economic Independence

When Shantell Chambliss was working in corporate HR, she wanted to follow up and assist candidates who had gotten everything wrong.

“I found myself reaching out to them and counseling them on why they didn’t get the job,” Chambliss says. “At job fairs, I’d see the same thing — women completely unprepared for the workplace, either wearing inappropriate attire or handing in a poorly written resume.”

While trying to find a resource for these job applicants, she discovered Dress for Success, a nonprofit organization with 144 offices worldwide that helps women achieve economic independence. But the Richmond franchise had closed several years before.

“So I called the corporate office, and after a long conversation, they ended up offering me a job,” she recalls. “I hadn’t anticipated leaving my corporate job, but these women just weighed heavily on my heart. So I started the Central Virginia chapter of Dress for Success.”

In the past 10 years, the local affiliate has assisted 3,000 women, not just with professional attire, but with interview readiness, resume building, negotiation skills, leadership advice, etiquette and more.

According to Chambliss, the majority of women they serve are single moms with at least two children and very low incomes. But it takes financial resources to get a job. In order to interview for a job, a mother needs reliable day care. In addition, many employers, from retailers to restaurant chains to hospitals, require a uniform yet don’t provide one. Chambliss says Dress for Success is always in need of basic black pants, black shoes and scrubs.

“The livable wage is $18 an hour to support a three-person family,” Chambliss says. “Not only is there a wage gap between men and women, there’s a gap in the societal norms. Young men are taught to follow their dreams, while single mothers take jobs for necessity to support their family. They rarely get to put their own needs first. When small children are around, it’s difficult even to take a shower.”

While she’s helped thousands of women in the Richmond area, Chambliss also wants to inspire her daughter, who’s almost 2. “My goal is to teach her the value of creating her own economy and supporting the lifestyle she wants to have,” she says. “I want her to be passionate, but she needs to learn how to make her passions profitable.”