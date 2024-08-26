Best & Worst 2024

Here’s to the home team.

The pageantry. The competition. The community. Soaring successes, inside stories and surprising upsets. Once again, all eyes are on Richmond magazine’s Best & Worst survey.

Every year since 1987, businesses have genially jockeyed for support while fans and friends rally ’round their favorites in a competition bigger than any bracket. The top locally owned spots for eating, shopping, recreation and a slew of services take the podium in these pages.

Rather than the thrill of victory or the agony of defeat, we like to think we’re channeling the Olympic values of excellence, respect and friendship as we present your picks for the best local businesses across 190 categories, including a highlight reel’s worth of entrepreneurs, entertainers and activists worth knowing. And, of course, we offer a few training tips, including trends that should end, elected officials we’d rather avoid and other opportunities for improvement.

Now, without further ado, we’re proud to introduce the 2024 winners!

Contributors: Nicole Cohen, Bird Cox, Stephanie Ganz, Tharon Giddens, Kevin Johnson, Mindy Kinsey, Harry Kollatz Jr., Mandy Loy, Eileen Mellon, Sriyutha Morishetty, Mark Newton, Caleb Ogilvie, Genevelyn Steele, Alyssa Trull

*Our editorial team compiled and vetted the survey results before sharing them with the advertising staff.