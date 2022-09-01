Fostering a Culture of Opportunity

| SPONSORED CONTENT |

× Expand Photo by Jay Paul

Anna king was a young law student at William & Mary when she discovered her passion for corporate law. She later taught the corporate counsel clinic at the University of Richmond law school for five years. “I just really love the craft of it and everything involved,” she says.

During her job interview at Markel more than 13 years ago, King knew the role was a perfect fit, but she really fell in love with the company culture.

“Our employees live by the ‘Markel Style,’ the statement of what our values are,” she says. “One of the things I love most about it is that employees are empowered to find a better way of doing things. We’re encouraged to have ideas and come up with innovative ways to solve problems.”

King now oversees the U.S. and Bermuda legal team for the company’s multibillion-dollar insurance, investments and ventures businesses throughout the United States. She also serves as a member of Markel’s D&I (diversity and inclusion) global steering committee. “We’ve been strategic in our efforts to increase the diversity of our workforce and ensure all employees feel included,” she says. “I’m proud to be part of this journey. The committee’s work is another reflection of our company’s culture of openness and its willingness to accept others and hear new, diverse ideas to help propel us forward.”

Markel also offers a 3-to-1 match on charitable donations and encourages employees to volunteer in the community. “External involvement makes you a better employee because it gives you better ideas for how to do things day-to-day,” says King, who has served meals at Ronald McDonald House and is a new board member at St. Catherine’s School, where her youngest daughter is enrolled.

“This year, Markel rolled out a program where each employee can take a day off to do volunteer work,” she says. “Our legal team had a lot of discussions about what charities mean the most to us, and the theme of food insecurity kept rising to the top of everyone’s list.”

King’s team volunteers at Feed More and has participated in Feed More’s Legal Food Frenzy, an annual fundraising competition among lawyers across the state.

She looks forward to helping Markel continue to grow. “Our team came up with the tagline ‘navigating challenges and enabling opportunities,’ ” King says. “We are here to help the various businesses within Markel walk the road ahead.”