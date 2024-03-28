Richmond Food News: March 27-April 3

× Expand This week in Food News, fueling fans during Nascar weekend, Yellow Umbrella 2.0, the final days of SB’s, a Susie’s pop-up and more. (Photo by Eileen Mellon)

Food In The Fast Lane

Get ready, set, eat! This weekend the Richmond Raceway will welcome 50,000-plus Nascar fans for a three-day, lap-filled affair, and, it turns out, they’re pretty hungry. We take a peek behind the scenes at one of RR’s largest events of the year to discover how the crews fuel the masses, as well as the raceway's recent shift towards local, aka La Milpa tacos and Cobra Cabana cocktails, on the infield. (Richmond magazine)

New Terroir

Megan Holland has a resume that includes some of the top spots to pull up and pour a glass. With a background in teaching and an adoration for grapes, Holland has combined the two to form a local, LGBTQIA-friendly group that aims to debunk and transform wine culture through fun and approachable events, from exploring aromatized wines to dinner series and out-of-town field trips. (Richmond magazine)

Spotlight: Velma Johnson

In our latest Spotlight feature, we caught up with the legendary Mama J’s matriarch, Velma Johnson. The friendly force behind the Jackson Ward restaurant known for comfort cuisine and all-star hospitality settles the catfish or fried chicken debate, shares her favorite tunes and opens up about her ideal night out — which may or may not include a big screen. (Richmond magazine)

Mark Your Calendar

Bragging rights are up for grabs at one of the most competitive culinary fundraisers in the city. On April 25, The Coaches Cook-off goes down at Willow Oaks Country Club featuring an all-star roster of local talent. The annual event partners some of the Richmond’s top chefs with area basketball coaches. The teams this year include Leah Branch of The Roosevelt and Virginia Commonwealth University Rams head coach Ryan Odom; Chris Morina of Lillian Oyster Hall with an assist from The University of Richmond Spiders head coach Chris Mooney; Oro’s Laine Myers with St. Gertude's coach Robin D’Onofrio; and reigning champ Brittanny Anderson of Brenner Pass and Metzger Bar & Butchery with Coach Nadine Domond from Virginia State University. Yours truly will be a judge.

Dine Adieus

Following two years of glitter-tinged pancakes and pop culture-themed specials, SB’s Main Street Love Shack will shutter at the end of the month. The breakfast-centric eatery from owner Sarabeth Hagen closes on March 31. Fans fear not, the OG Lakeside location, which opened in 2017, plans to keep it rockin’.

Richmond’s first food hall, Hatch Local, will close on March 30. The food hall made its debut in 2022 with an all-star lineup of concepts including Odyssey, Sincero, Fat Kid Sandwiches, Buttermilk & Honey and more. While many current concepts are unsure of their fate, Royal Pig has announced a Cambodian New Year pop-up at The Veil Brewing on Monday, April 15.

ICYMI

Calling all coffee fans (which, it's safe to assume, is nearly everyone reading this), curl up with a cup and get acquainted with our mini RVA coffee guide. From our favorite caffeinated sips and snacks to chatting with local baristas and roasters, pinpointing the important things like where to snag a pick-me-up past five, and embarking on a cafe tour of the city, it’s buzzing with info. (Richmond magazine)

Francophile and iconic chef Julia Child is the star of the latest exhibit at the Virginia Museum of History and Culture. Bonus: A dive into the commonwealth's culinary history. (Richmond magazine)

From potlucks to picnics to snack time, deviled eggs are sunny swirls of joy. We’ve got five places serving ones worth copping. (Richmond magazine)

Although Purim has already passed, there's still time to enjoy writer Stephanie Ganz's piece chronicling her family’s raucous, slightly silly celebration of the holiday. (Richmond magazine)

Chesterfield, your time has come. Feast at over 40 participating spots during the inaugural Chesterfield Restaurant Week from March 29-April 7.

It might be the end of an era for Richmond's oldest OG brewery. Legend Brewing Co. has announced it plans to sell its riverfront building. While director of operations Dave Gott says the brewery absolutely plans on "trying to keep the (Legend) brand out there," its fate remains unknown. (Richmond Bizsense)

If you’re looking for a new Netflix show to binge, I suggest tuning into season 3 of "Is It Cake?". Richmond baker Raina Washington of The Sweet Stop RVA will compete on the series and, bonus, all eight episodes debut March 28. (Richmond Times-Dispatch)

Yellow Umbrella 2.0 has arrived. The Patterson Avenue market and grocer, open since 1979, introduced a second location this week in Libbie Mill. Taking over the former Stable Market space, the outpost is a scaled-back version of its OG store. A grand opening is scheduled for April 20.

Known for sporting a pop of pink and hustling pimento cheese at the West End Farmers Markets, former dancer Larry Davis is introducing a store a at 6786 Forest Hill Ave. in the Stratford Hills Shopping Center. The grand opening of Larry’s Famous High Kick Pimento Cheese is slated for March 30. (Richmond Grid)

The team behind Lost Letter and Lillian is looking to grow their Scott’s Addition portfolio. It has been confirmed that AMP Restaurant Group, helmed by wife-and-husband duo Megan Fitzroy Phelan and Patrick Phelan, purchased a vacant building at 1616 Summit Ave. (Richmond Bizsense)

