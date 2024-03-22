Spotlight: Velma Johnson

Learn more about Mama J’s legendary matriarch

Velma Johnson (Illustration by Carson McNamara)

Eat&Drink_Spotlight_JamesBeardAward_WIKI_0324.jpg

Photo via Wikimedia Commons

Eat&Drink_Spotlight_CoopersHawk_COURTESY_0324.jpg

Photo courtesy Cooper’s Hawk Winery & Restaurant

Eat&Drink_Spotlight_Catish_COURTESYMAMAJS_0324.jpg

Photo courtesy Mama J’s

Kitchen Essentials: “I’m old school. No food processors or fancy kitchen tools, just old pots and pans like my mama used.”

Accolades: “It felt good to be nominated for the James Beard Foundation [Outstanding Service] award. I was so proud to have my name on the list with so many other talented people, and I wasn’t disappointed that I didn’t win.”

Night Out: “Cooper’s Hawk Winery & Restaurant. I love that I can go there by myself and feel comfortable; just chill out, sip some wine and watch football on the TVs.”

Catfish or Fried Chicken?: “Catfish — I mean, have you tasted our catfish? Our chicken is good, too. But our catfish is everyone’s favorite. I think part of it is you can get fried chicken anywhere but not catfish; it’s special.”

Now Playing: “I’m listening to down-home blues — I love blues music right now, but I also love gospel and jazz.”

Second City: “I love to visit Baltimore — it’s the first place I went when I left home after high school, and it’s where my oldest son was born. I have a lot of friends there.”