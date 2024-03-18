Double Header

× 1 of 6 Expand Timatim Fit Fit from Buna Kurs (Photo by Jay Paul) × 2 of 6 Expand A kolaches from Surrounding Counties (Photo courtesy Surrounding Counties) × 3 of 6 Expand Ricotta scones from Perk! (Photo courtesy Perk! Coffee & Lunchbox) × 4 of 6 Expand Biscuits from Sugar & Twine (Photo courtesy Sugar & Twine) × 5 of 6 Expand Breakfast burrito from The Smoky Mug (Photo by Jay Paul) × 6 of 6 Expand Pan de bono from Cafe & Sabor (Photo by Jay Paul) Prev Next

Buna Kurs Ethiopian Cafe | Timatim Fit Fit

If you love bread-and-salad combinations such as panzanella or fattoush, add Buna Kurs’ timatim fit fit to your list of must-tries. You’ll find fresh tomatoes, onions and peppers mixed with the Ethiopian coffee shop’s injera, a spongy flatbread made in-house using teff flour. The salad is dressed in a mixture of berbere paste with a hint of vinaigrette, leading to a light, refreshing pick-me-up that makes a mighty fine light lunch or leveled-up side dish.

Surrounding Counties | Kolaches

West End quick-stop coffee shop Surrounding Counties fills a void with kolaches, a stuffed pastry of Czech origin with a devoted following in Texas, wherever Czech communities thrive and right here in Richmond. SC bakes breakfast favorites such as egg and cheese with maple-Sriracha glazed sausage or Hatch green chile, as well as brunch-y mashups including sausage gravy-filled and Cuban sandwich-inspired kolaches.

Perk! Coffee & Lunchbox | Ricotta Scone

Ricotta makes Perk!’s scones remarkably fluffy, but the sweet orange glaze makes them irresistible. For $2.50 each, the move is to get one to enjoy on the spot with your iced Perkolater — espresso, cold brew, sweetened condensed milk, maple syrup and milk — and one to share with a friend or, let’s be real, save for later.

Sugar & Twine | Biscuit

Jam and biscuits groove harmoniously at Sugar & Twine. Load up on their craggy handmade biscuits dotted with hearty dollops of sweet yet sophisticated blackberry jam. The combination is unassailable and ideal for noshing with an Americano. Looking for something heftier? Order a bacon, egg and cheese on a cheddar biscuit.

The Smoky Mug | Breakfast Burrito

Small but mighty, Smoky Mug’s breakfast burrito comes with a choice of house-smoked meats, including pulled pork, chorizo and my favorite, suadero — thin and crispy pieces of brisket. The meats are nestled among eggs, potatoes and cheddar cheese, and served with a tangy salsa verde. The result is a protein-filled hand-held breakfast.

Cafe & Sabor | Pan de Bono

You could be forgiven for thinking that a fluffy cloud had fallen to Earth when you bite into Cafe & Sabor’s ethereal pan de bono, a traditional Colombian cheese bread that defies the laws of physics. If you luck out and order well, you may get a complimentary one as a bonus, but I don’t like to take chances. Pro tip: Order a couple of the little cheese pillows to accompany a bracing cup of 100% Colombian coffee.

× Expand The Vibe Vegan Sandwich from Urban Hang Suite (Photo courtesy Urban Hang Suite)

Less Is More

Gluten-free and vegan coffeeheads rejoice

Cafe & Sabor | Gluten-free Chicharron con Arepa

So much of the menu at this Colombian cafe is gluten free, and this crispy pork belly breakfast served with a simple corn cake, a plank of salty white cheese and sweet plantains is one of the most satisfying deals around. If you’re vegetarian, savory huevos and pastry options abound.

Café Zata | Gluten-free Manchester

Zata sammies are hearty and layered with piquant flavor bombs including horseradish or pepper gourmaise — add one to the Manchester sandwich to give the blackened turkey and smoky bacon an extra punch. Muenster gives this bad boy a creamy bite, while lettuce and tomato add a pop of freshness. Pair with housemade spiced potato chips; they’re the best in the city.

Urban Hang Suite | The Vibe Vegan Sandwich

Thank goodness there’s a Big Fat Bagel Sandwich that’s vegan and amazing, because all people deserve a great BFBS. The Hang Suite’s version stacks up Beyond sausage, vegan Just Egg, vegan cheese, arugula, roasted red peppers, red onion and garlic aioli on a Cupertino’s bagel. Good vibes free of charge.

Lamplighter Coffee Roasters | Vegan Breakfast Burrito

Lamplighter has been serving an iconic vegan breakfast burrito for nearly 15 years. It’s fully loaded: tofu scramble, seasoned potatoes, black beans, avocado, Tofutti sour cream, housemade salsa and optional vegan sausage. It is large and in charge, and there is absolutely no reason to only eat it for breakfast.

Harrison Street Cafe | Vegan or Vegetarian Tempeh Zeppelin

Smack dab near VCU campus and in action since 2000, the vegetarian cafe is a refuge for plant-based students and professors alike. A menu mainstay, and for good reason, the toasted Tempeh Zeppelin comes stuffed with seared marinated tempeh with mushrooms, caramelized onions and artichoke hearts, along with a swizzle of chipotle sauce.