Devil’s Advocate

× Expand Roe Deviled Eggs at Birdie’s (Photo by Riley Goodman courtesy Common House Richmond)

1. Roe Deviled Eggs

$8 at Birdie’s

Leave it to an oyster bar to add a salty, richly fish-forward touch to their deviled eggs. This plateful of satin-yolked halves is bejeweled with American trout roe and drizzled with warm anchovy sauce. Chervil brightens the hand-held snacks to just-right status.

2. Classic Deviled Eggs

$.89 each at Sally Bell’s Kitchen

These little nuggets — the OG deviled eggs — come individually wrapped in wax paper, so when you pull them out at your desk during lunch, they appear homemade. The filling is a smidge chunky and a touch sweet, from Sally Bell’s “special sauce”; that’s the in-house name for their homemade mayonnaise.

3. Dozen Deviled Eggs

$12.99 at Supper Club

Real talk: Deviled eggs are not as fun to make as they are to eat. If you’re feeding a crowd, or simply craving personal hors d’oeuvres for dinner, Tuckahoe’s Supper Club is where you should source your snacks. There they come six to a dozen per order, offering a slightly chef-y spin on the traditional preparation, meaning there’s a tiny bite to their perfectly balanced mustard-mayo filling.

4. Black Truffle Deviled Eggs

$5 at Revel Market + Bar

With one of the best and most wallet-friendly happy hours around, Lakeside’s Revel specializes in measured decadence when it comes to bar bites. For their deviled eggs, chef Cory Chaney nudges the yolks with black truffle oil, then dusts the firmly set whites with sun-dried paprika and chives.

5. Rotating Deviled Eggs

$6 at Sheppard Street Tavern

Chef-owner David Bender hasn’t escaped his Stupid Hot Wing Challenge from the Travel Channel’s “Man v. Food” (yes, they’re on the menu), but he’s just as legendary for his deviled egg specials — these babies constantly evolve. A sampling of his unique flavor combos: California roll, bloody mary, pimento cheese and fried, a fan favorite.