Stellar Sips

× Expand A latte from Rostov’s Coffee & Tea (Photo by Jay Paul)

Straight Up: Drip

Buna Kurs Ethiopian Cafe

402 ½ N. Second St., Suite A

Ethiopia is the birthplace of coffee, and those origins come to life inside this Jackson Ward cafe. Every day, they brew their signature Buna Kurs blend, a single-origin medium roast of Yirgacheffe beans. It’s a bright start to the morning or a pick-me-up in the afternoon, bursting with fruity floral notes.

Creamy Comfort: Latte

Rostov’s Coffee & Tea

1618 W. Main St.

They’ve been in the biz for nearly five decades, so it’s no surprise that Richmond’s first roaster and family-owned venture has mastered the art of a latte. Located in the Fan, this underrated, uber aromatic gem also keeps prices affordable.

Low and Slow: Pour-over

The Lab by Alchemy Coffee

814 W. Broad St.

The crew at Alchemy are firm believers that coffee is chemistry, so let the pros guide you through a pour-over. Whether it’s from a V60, Kalita or AeroPress device (if these sound like another language, baristas will happily get nerdy with you), the result is a totally-worth-the-wait, nuanced cup of coffee. Bonus: They use beans from Lakeside-based pals Recluse Roasting Project.

1-to-1: Cortado

Paix

407 Cleveland St.

Paix is helmed by 20-somethings Danny Hodges and Seth McDaniel, who represent the new wave of coffee in the city. With their roaster and setup tucked inside vintage store Rexco, the pair boast a traditional, no-fuss menu, which means classics, including a smooth and robust cortado, are crafted with care.

Refreshing: Espresso Tonic or Cold Brew

Afterglow Coffee Cooperative

1719 Summit Ave.

Pull up to the plant-adorned cafe and plop down at the bar — windows open, weather permitting — to watch the wizardry unfold. Tonic is poured over ice then topped with two shots of espresso to create a bitter, bubbly and bright sipper. A twist of lemon on top awakens the senses. If you’re on the go, cold brew is the move.

Beyond the Bean

Earthy and Bright: Matcha

Ironclad Coffee Roasters

1805 E. Grace St.

Matcha is finicky and requires attention to detail in its preparation, and Ironclad does justice to the delicate, deep-green delight. Its expert aeration comes from careful whisking, and it features a well-balanced ratio of steamed milk to matcha power so the milk doesn’t obliterate its subtle, floral essence.

Sweet and Spicy: Dirty Chai

Soul N’ Vinegar

2910 Q St.

Whether hot or iced (made with superior crushed cubes), the chai latte at this East End food shop is deliciously craveable. While the beverage can often teeter into cloyingly sweet territory, Soul N’ Vinegar’s housemade blend is heavy on ginger, with hints of clove, black pepper and cinnamon.

Modern and Fun: Seasonal Specialties

Blanchard’s Coffee

26 N. Morris St., 3121 W. Broad St., 4930 Forest Hill Ave.

Blanchard’s excels in the specialty drink realm by keepingthe menu brief — they’re all certified bangers. Of the three to four new drinks introduced each season, standouts have included the luscious ube and cream, the holiday hit, salted maple, and an autumn cold brew with pumpkin foam.

In the Bag

RVA coffee to keep in the cupboard

Recluse Roasting Project, Kenya Kiamabara, $19

Origin: Kenya

Kenya Process: Washed — coffee cherries are de-pulped then fermented and cleaned, which results in beans with bright acidity and clarity of flavors.

Washed — coffee cherries are de-pulped then fermented and cleaned, which results in beans with bright acidity and clarity of flavors. Taste: Complex and clean, with bursts of green apple, grapefruit and black tea

Blanchard’s Coffee, Madre Laura, $19.50

Origin: Colombia

Colombia Process: Natural (72-hour anaerobic) — coffee cherries are fermented without oxygen, resulting in distinctive, rare flavors.

Natural (72-hour anaerobic) — coffee cherries are fermented without oxygen, resulting in distinctive, rare flavors. Taste: Funky and fruit-forward, with notes of grape juice, pomegranate and dark chocolate

Roastology, Honduras Finca Las Delicias, $19.76

Origin: El Salvador

El Salvador Process: Natural — coffee cherries are dried in the sun without using water or machines, resulting in deep, intense flavors.

Natural — coffee cherries are dried in the sun without using water or machines, resulting in deep, intense flavors. Taste: Clean mouthfeel, with tropical hints of papaya and mango

Decades of Drips

Founded in 1979 by Jay Rostov, Rostov’s Coffee & Tea holds the title of Richmond’s oldest roaster. His daughter, Tammy, took over two decades later and has been operating the business since then.

Bun and Done

Decadent pastries to enhance your espresso

Caffeinated Fate

Located on a triangular block near VCU, the space at 26 N. Morris St. has been the site of various coffee shops for nearly 20 years. Crossroads Coffee & Ice Cream operated a location there from 2007-13, followed by Lamplighter Coffee Roasters from 2014-20 and the current tenant, Blanchard’s Coffee, which took over in 2021.

Second Cup

Most shops tend to close around 2 p.m.; these defy the standard

Step up and Sip

Mobile and walk-up ventures

Coffee With a Backdrop

Fine as a Mug

Kelli Lemon spills the beans on her favorite drinking vessels

Mugs are personal. They’re special. They always hold something we’re excited about, and we adore them because of their look or feel, or because of who gave them to us, a personal memento we use every day. Some of us even have a collection. One of those humans is Kelli Lemon, the owner of Jackson Ward cafe Urban Hang Suite.

“I will never forget that my grandfather had this UVA mug,” she says. “It had Sanka at the bottom all the time. He never washed it. But that was his cup, and I loved him for that. As I got older and started drinking tea (before I got into coffee), I found my mugs, and there was something about the brand or the message on the front.”

When Lemon opened Urban Hang Suite in 2018, she had so many mugs that she simply brought her collection from home for customers to use. More special ones, however, like those that hype up Virginia radio, TV stations and universities, are displayed, rather than in the regular rotation. “The [general manager] did finally tell me not to bring another mug in here,” Lemon says with a laugh.

So, which is her favorite? “My mug of Maggie Walker,” she says. “She cannot go to the Hang Suite. I don’t want her to break. And I still flex on my [U.S. Rep.] Jennifer McClellan mug. I did let my Big Bad Wolf [Busch Gardens roller coaster] mug from the very last ride go to work, and the staff knows that if that one gets broken, they need to go get the super glue.”

Happy Little Vessels

Mug makers in Richmond

Do you slip your hand into the handle of your mug in the morning and grin? Give it a little pat? Maybe you’re already aware that it might be more than just the coffee inside that gives you the feels, or maybe we can help bring your attention to the tactile glory of the perfect ceramic vessel. Local ceramicists know all about it. Find a rundown below of who does what, style-wise.

People Via Plants

Matt Spahr and Val Molnar are masters of the craft, and they work the deliciously heavy, complementary color combo angle. Love your current big honkin’ straight-walled mug? Improve on it by treating yourself to their Gozarian mug with the squared-off handle. PVP creates playful textures on the outer wall, too, including quilting and corrugation. So satisfying.

MADE

MADE mugs are individual works of organic happiness with the brightest, most fun patterns. Flowers, checks, polka dots, neon tones, abstract splatter … seeing the collection all together makes you want one of everything. Touch-wise, some are smooth, and some keep their unglazed clay feel. Organic shaping makes each unique.

Happy Clay

This is the powerful, femme, irreverent fun you need in your mornings. Smaller glazed mugs with two-finger handles feature the radical art and messaging of Niki Crosby: smoking nuns, skulls, an ouroboros, Tarot symbols, tarantulas and slogans such as EAT THE RICH and DO NOT FEAR YOUR OWN POWER.

Life Ware

The sweet, shy beauty of the group, Life Ware cranks out thoughtful, simple designs that become the ultimate go-tos in the kitchen because of their all-around loveliness. They’re just big enough and just light enough; they come in matte and gloss glazes; there are bright corals and yellows as well as neutral tones, and that wonderful speckled look. The puffy cloud and rainy cloud designs are crowd favorites.