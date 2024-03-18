7 Days of Cafes

Matthew and Nafis Narsinghani, spouses and owners of Gold Lion Community Cafe (Photo by Eileen Mellon)
The Inclusive Newcomer
1012 Hull St.
- Vibe: Spacious, queer-friendly refuge with a plant wall, a stage for open mic nights and an adjacent cocktail bar dubbed Duke’s Den (named for the owners’ beagle). Spouses Matthew and Nafis Narsinghani introduced Gold Lion in 2023.
- Plus: A menu of Indian-influenced vegan bites that extends beyond typical cafe fare, from housemade samosas to comforting desi lo mein.
- Good to Know: Drag brunch goes down every Sunday
- Try: Golden milk latte with turmeric, cinnamon and jaggery
- Best For: Group or late-afternoon meetings, vegans
Lift Coffee Shop & Cafe (Photo by Eileen Mellon)
The Familiar Friend
218 W. Broad St.
- Vibe: The casual, bright Arts District Cafe in action for over 20 years stays busy with regulars from college students to longtime residents. It’s also home to a heavily pinned community board.
- Plus: Three options for posting up: tables or a window nook inside the cafe, sidewalk seats along Broad Street and the low-key, back patio.
- Good to Know: They carry Cupertino’s NY Bagels and also serve mimosas
- Try: The Baby Breve, an 8-ounce mini latte with two espresso shots and steamed half-and-half
- Best For: A buzzy atmosphere with a view
Lamplighter Coffee Roasters (Photo by Jay Paul)
The Hometown Hero
116 S. Addison St.
- Vibe: There’s a very Richmond, punky/artist persona that pumps through the no-frills Fan standby owned by Noelle Forest, from the company’s tall bike branding (also its Wi-Fi password) to its well-adorned chalkboard wall.
- Plus: A heated patio lounge and a roomy outdoor area
- Good to Know: They bottle and sell 24-hour cold-brewed iced coffee concentrate. Open 7 days a week.
- Try: The Turbo Coke, cane sugar Coca-Cola poured over ice and topped with a double shot of Swiftwalker espresso —hello, caffeine.
- Best For: Classics done right, vegan bites, running into someone you know
Sefton Coffee Co. (Photo by Eileen Mellon)
The Weekday Haunt
24 N. Eighth St.
- Vibe: A quaint downtown work spot (open M-F) with soft, airy energy. Operated by Jennie Skinner, the charming decade-old cafe is named after her great-grandmother. Pull up to the bar or, on days when the sun is shining, at two-tops outside.
- Plus: Pastries from local purveyors Up All Night Bakery and Axelsdotter Bakery, and market-style goods from wine to tinned fish
- Good to Know: They roast their beans in-house. Lunch is bustling, so don’t expect a quiet visit during those hours.
- Try: An affogato — they are one of the few cafes that offers the vanilla ice cream-espresso combo.
- Best For: Early-morning meet-ups, grabbing a gift
Brick Road Coffee Company (Photo by Eileen Mellon)
The Casual Charmer
8055 Shrader Road
- Vibe: Visiting this multiroom cafe inside repurposed train cars feels like hanging at Mom’s house. The main space looks as if a living room — complete with couches, bookshelves and a fireplace — was plopped directly inside, while the Richmond room, tucked toward the back, is a more secluded area.
- Plus: They have a huge parking lot and power sources aplenty. Be sure to peep the old phone booth out front.
- Good to Know: In warmer months, they host live jazz outside on the deck and patio
- Try: The Bee Sting Latte, a double shot of espresso with honey and cardamom shaken over ice and topped with almond milk
- Best For: Extended hangs in a quiet space
Surrounding Counties (Photo by Eileen Mellon)
The Suburban Sleeper
8801 Three Chopt Road
- Vibe: The space embraces eccentric, dotted with thrift store flair, tchotchkes galore, local pottery and a record player that spins everything from Taylor Swift to The Clash. Leading the charge is Lamplighter co-owner Zach Archibald, a firm believer in specialty coffee.
- Plus: Ample nosh, including Chewy’s Bagel sammies, grit bowls and daily specials
- Good to Know: Inside tables are limited, so don’t expect to roll up with a posse and dine in. On Mondays, gluten-free cream puffs grace the menu.
- Try: The 1-Fish Bread, which features smoked salmon, cream cheese, butter and pickled onions on a chunky slice of Sub Rosa toast
- Best For: A solo work session, coffee and breakfast
Blanchard’s Coffee on Broad Street (Photo by Cameron Lewis courtesy Blanchard’s Coffee)
The Trailblazer
26 N. Morris St., 3121 W. Broad St., 4930 Forest Hill Ave.
- Vibe: Clean, modern, hip aesthetic that says, “We’re pros at the craft.” Roasting for over two decades, Blanchard’s is a top-five coffee producer in the state.
- Plus: Grab a bag of beans from their selection that ranges from dynamic single-origins to beloved blends like Black Dog or Dark as Dark
- Good to Know: Snagging a seat can differ at each location — Broad Street is continuously the most bustling, Forest Hill closes at noon during the week, and Morris Street has a spacious patio adjacent to a park.
- Try: A brewed to order cup of their featured coffee, such as the Oaxacan Lomo Bonita
- Best For: Slowly enjoying a cup while typing on your laptop