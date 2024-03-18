7 Days of Cafes

Coffee shops double as community hubs and remote-work HQs

by

The Inclusive Newcomer 

Gold Lion Community Cafe

1012 Hull St. 

  • Vibe: Spacious, queer-friendly refuge with a plant wall, a stage for open mic nights and an adjacent cocktail bar dubbed Duke’s Den (named for the owners’ beagle). Spouses Matthew and Nafis Narsinghani introduced Gold Lion in 2023. 
  • Plus: A menu of Indian-influenced vegan bites that extends beyond typical cafe fare, from housemade samosas to comforting desi lo mein.  
  • Good to Know: Drag brunch goes down every Sunday  
  • Try: Golden milk latte with turmeric, cinnamon and jaggery  
  • Best For: Group or late-afternoon meetings, vegans

The Familiar Friend 

Lift Coffee Shop & Cafe

218 W. Broad St.

  • Vibe: The casual, bright Arts District Cafe in action for over 20 years stays busy with regulars from college students to longtime residents. It’s also home to a heavily pinned community board. 
  • Plus: Three options for posting up: tables or a window nook inside the cafe, sidewalk seats along Broad Street and the low-key, back patio. 
  • Good to Know: They carry Cupertino’s NY Bagels and also serve mimosas  
  • Try: The Baby Breve, an 8-ounce mini latte with two espresso shots and steamed half-and-half 
  • Best For: A buzzy atmosphere with a view

The Hometown Hero

Lamplighter Coffee Roasters

116 S. Addison St. 

  • Vibe: There’s a very Richmond, punky/artist persona that pumps through the no-frills Fan standby owned by Noelle Forest, from the company’s tall bike branding (also its Wi-Fi password) to its well-adorned chalkboard wall.  
  • Plus: A heated patio lounge and a roomy outdoor area  
  • Good to Know: They bottle and sell 24-hour cold-brewed iced coffee concentrate. Open 7 days a week.  
  • Try: The Turbo Coke, cane sugar Coca-Cola poured over ice and topped with a double shot of Swiftwalker espresso —hello, caffeine. 
  • Best For: Classics done right, vegan bites, running into someone you know

The Weekday Haunt

Sefton Coffee Co.

24 N. Eighth St. 

  • Vibe: A quaint downtown work spot (open M-F) with soft, airy energy. Operated by Jennie Skinner, the charming decade-old cafe is named after her great-grandmother. Pull up to the bar or, on days when the sun is shining, at two-tops outside.  
  • Plus: Pastries from local purveyors Up All Night Bakery and Axelsdotter Bakery, and market-style goods from wine to tinned fish  
  • Good to Know: They roast their beans in-house. Lunch is bustling, so don’t expect a quiet visit during those hours.  
  • Try: An affogato — they are one of the few cafes that offers the vanilla ice cream-espresso combo. 
  • Best For: Early-morning meet-ups, grabbing a gift

The Casual Charmer

Brick Road Coffee Company

8055 Shrader Road

  • Vibe: Visiting this multiroom cafe inside repurposed train cars feels like hanging at Mom’s house. The main space looks as if a living room — complete with couches, bookshelves and a fireplace — was plopped directly inside, while the Richmond room, tucked toward the back, is a more secluded area.  
  • Plus: They have a huge parking lot and power sources aplenty. Be sure to peep the old phone booth out front. 
  • Good to Know: In warmer months, they host live jazz outside on the deck and patio  
  • Try: The Bee Sting Latte, a double shot of espresso with honey and cardamom shaken over ice and topped with almond milk 
  • Best For: Extended hangs in a quiet space

The Suburban Sleeper

Surrounding Counties

8801 Three Chopt Road  

  • Vibe: The space embraces eccentric, dotted with thrift store flair, tchotchkes galore, local pottery and a record player that spins everything from Taylor Swift to The Clash. Leading the charge is Lamplighter co-owner Zach Archibald, a firm believer in specialty coffee.  
  • Plus: Ample nosh, including Chewy’s Bagel sammies, grit bowls and daily specials 
  • Good to Know: Inside tables are limited, so don’t expect to roll up with a posse and dine in. On Mondays, gluten-free cream puffs grace the menu. 
  • Try: The 1-Fish Bread, which features smoked salmon, cream cheese, butter and pickled onions on a chunky slice of Sub Rosa toast 
  • Best For: A solo work session, coffee and breakfast

The Trailblazer

Blanchard’s Coffee

26 N. Morris St., 3121 W. Broad St., 4930 Forest Hill Ave.

  • Vibe: Clean, modern, hip aesthetic that says, “We’re pros at the craft.” Roasting for over two decades, Blanchard’s is a top-five coffee producer in the state. 
  • Plus: Grab a bag of beans from their selection that ranges from dynamic single-origins to beloved blends like Black Dog or Dark as Dark  
  • Good to Know: Snagging a seat can differ at each location — Broad Street is continuously the most bustling, Forest Hill closes at noon during the week, and Morris Street has a spacious patio adjacent to a park.  
  • Try: A brewed to order cup of their featured coffee, such as the Oaxacan Lomo Bonita 
  • Best For: Slowly enjoying a cup while typing on your laptop 