Richmond Food News: July 28-August 3

News surrounding purveyors of cool treats, new openings and edible weekend adventures await below. (Photo by Eileen Mellon)

Spirited Away

With its true-blue dive bars and liquid labs on the cutting edge, the Richmond region’s cocktail and beverage scene is fun, familiar and flourishing. Join us on a trip down memory lane to explore the popular drinks that have defined the decades and discover where to order these classic cocktails around the region. We also hop behind the wood to catch up with leading bar managers and mixologists to discuss everything from current trends to standing orders, explore the burgeoning spirit-free drink movement and recall some favorite watering holes of Richmond’s past. Come thirsty — cheers! (Richmond magazine)

Deeper Roots

Hamid Noori of Afghan restaurant The Mantu plans to open a namesake market, cafe and bakery in mid-August. Dubbed The Mantu Market, the Henrico shop and fast casual eatery will offer a limited menu of appetizers and entrees — including Noori’s famed, pillowy mantu dumplings — in addition to shelves stocked with Afghan spices and ingredients, and a heavy focus on fresh naan. (Richmond magazine)

The Restaurateur Queen

Kendra Feather is synonymous with restaurants, introducing vegetarian institution Ipanema Cafe, the charming sandwich shop Garnett’s, Church Hill’s Southern eatery The Roosevelt, and the modern spin on a fern bar, Laura Lee’s. An integral piece of the Richmond dining scene puzzle, we caught up with the VCU grad and restaurateur to talk fridge essentials, an ideal night out and a video game she can’t get enough of. (Richmond magazine)

RVA Love

Jackson Ward’s Restaurant Adarra was named one of Wine Enthusiast's Forward 50 Restaurants for 2022, the shoutout touting the Basque den for offering Virginia’s largest inventory of organic, bio-dynamic and low-intervention wines.

Showing some love for the classic, pull-back-a-chair, beer bar vibes, Paste magazine recently rolled out a list of sudsy pitstops that provide that nostalgic, old-school flair, including a few honorable mentions. Nods include stalwarts from The Cask Cafe and Capital Ale House to Union Market. (Paste magazine)

ICYMI

Baltimore pit beef, disco balls and an outdoor music venue await at the Fan’s Get Tight Lounge, a retro respite from a duo of seasoned restaurateurs whose resume includes En Su Boca, Beauvine Burger and Fuzzy Cactus. (Richmond magazine)

’Tis the season of throw-it-in-the-bag munchies as we hop from backyard gatherings to river hangs — come prepared with this collection of crunchy local treats. (Richmond magazine)

Blueberries will experience their seasonal exit, but before they bid farewell, check out buying tips, where to snag the summer fruit and a head-turning recipe from JC Desserts. (Richmond magazine)

Shockoe Bottom bakery Whisk is heading west. New owner Billy Bryan — who took over in March — announced that he will unveil a second location at 8308 Staples Mill Road that will double as the company’s production facility and allow them to expand their homemade offerings. (Richmond Bizsense)

Hop heads: HeArt & Soul Brew Fest takes its sudsy soiree to City Stadium for its biggest event yet on July 30. Hosted by Richmond Black Restaurant Experience, the day-long bash blends African cuisine with hip-hop and soul music, local art and the city’s burgeoning craft beer community.

Since its inception, Autumn Olive Farms has earned the title of one of the region’s prime pork purveyors. The family-led Shenandoah Valley operation is now adding to its repertoire. Look for the Traniums to introduce 100% grassfed beef in coming weeks.

Dubbed an “Indoor wonderland” of beer, bowling, food and mini golf, The Park at RVA will introduce the Commonwealth’s largest bar — there will actually be three total — at the entertainment complex. Led by Basim Mansour, president of Michael & Son, the 55,000 square-foot venue near The Diamond has its eyes set on a fall opening. (Richmond Bizsense)

Vegan food truck turned brick-and-mortar Hang Space, which had a four-year-run, has announced that its last day of plant-based service will be Thursday, July 28.

Lakeside residents in search of a hoagie, there’s a new neighbor in the area and they’re looking to satisfy your sandwich needs. Lakeside Deli popped up last week at 5014 Lakeside Ave.

Ato’s Sisig and Grill rings in their second anniversary with an afternoon feast at The Answer. The food truck will be joined by fellow Filipino food businesses including pop-up bakery Amusing Maria, and Auntie Ning’s. P.S.: Catch a sneak peek of these custard flan rolls and ube ensaymada I’m totally snagging for dessert.

Earlier this week, RVA Community Fridges — a volunteer-run organization that aims to address food insecurity— officially introduced its tenth fridge at Black Rabbit Tattoo.

The season-long devotion to heirloom tomatoes and Virginia wine, Summer Supper Somm series, is winding down with the final festivity taking place on Aug. 18. Remaining events include dinners at JewFro, Shagbark, The Kitchen Classroom, No Goodbyes at Line Hotel, Palladio at Barboursville Vineyards, The Lobby Bar at Quirk Hotel, L’Auberge Chez Francis, The Shack and Zoe’s Steakhouse. (Richmond magazine)

Upcoming Events