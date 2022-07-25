Dealer’s Choice

× Expand Restaurant Adarra (Photo by Justin Chesney)

Madison Pere

Little Nickel

Go-to watering holes: Riverside Tavern, O’Toole’s, Bamboo Cafe

Favorite bar ingredient: Pepper, whether Thai chile, Fresno pepper or peppercorns

Standing drink order: Every day, it's Tito's and soda with a lemon.

Previous stomping grounds: Mojo's, Racine and Weezie’s Kitchen — RIP.

Industry predictions: Wellness shot cocktails, CBD/THC cocktails, more themed pop-ups and competitions

Biggest industry shift: Being able to do to-go drinks has been an absolute game changer, and I hope it's here to stay.

Paul Kirk

Fuzzy Cactus

Go-to watering holes: Lately, my go-to bar would be Cobra Cabana.

Standing drink order: The old-fashioned and daiquiri will never get old. Give me a pour of Angostura, and I’ll take it down with joy.

Drink you are most proud of: The Zombie Bird, a mix between two of my favorite Tiki drinks: The zombie and the jungle bird.

Favorite bar ingredient: Spirits aside, one of my all-time favorites would have to be falernum (a Caribbean liqueur).

Industry thoughts: The world of bars and cocktailing is ever-growing. With that growth, there should come a deep-rooted acknowledgment and strong foundation with the past — just like life.

× Expand Cobra Cabana (Photo by Justin Vaughan)

Nasim Saifullah

En Su Boca, Get Tight Lounge

Go-to watering holes: The Village Cafe, it’s my favorite neighborhood dive, affectionately referred to as “the Villagio” by me and my friends.

Standing drink order: Naked and Famous (mezcal, chartreuse, Aperol, and lime juice)

Drink you are most proud of: A cocktail I made while working at Aloi named “What the (Dill)io.” It was the result of a happy accident when I grabbed dill instead of fennel from the garden.

Favorite ingredient: Amaro Montenegro

Chrissie Griffith

Bamboo Cafe

Years at Bamboo: 20

Go-to watering holes: City Beach, Sidewalk Cafe, Joe’s Inn — anywhere I can walk to.

Standing drink order: Beer and a shot. I drink a lot of Espolon [tequila].

Behind the bar: Every brunch shift, I line up glasses all the way down the bar and pour bloody marys. On Friday we sing, “Bourbon ginger, gin and tonic, PBR.”

Bamboo effect: A lot of people feel like it’s theirs. Everybody kind of fits in here. There’s no shame at the Bamboo.

Biggest industry shift: Everything is more elevated. It's fun to be like, “Oh, make me a martini with Japanese gin.”

Domenick Giannelli

The Jasper

Go-to watering holes: Cobra Cabana most nights. Adarra and Grisette have amazing drinks and hospitality.

Standing drink order: Funky daiquiris are always wonderful, and Trinidad sours are exceptionally refreshing.

Industry predictions: “Super juice" versions of the traditional lemon and lime juice have caught on. Innovations that expand upon flavors.

The view from behind the wood: There will always be endless terrible first dates, therapy sessions and people thinking I'm their true love from across the bar.