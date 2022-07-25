Dealer’s Choice

Restaurant Adarra (Photo by Justin Chesney)
Madison Pere
Go-to watering holes: Riverside Tavern, O’Toole’s, Bamboo Cafe
Favorite bar ingredient: Pepper, whether Thai chile, Fresno pepper or peppercorns
Standing drink order: Every day, it's Tito's and soda with a lemon.
Previous stomping grounds: Mojo's, Racine and Weezie’s Kitchen — RIP.
Industry predictions: Wellness shot cocktails, CBD/THC cocktails, more themed pop-ups and competitions
Biggest industry shift: Being able to do to-go drinks has been an absolute game changer, and I hope it's here to stay.
Paul Kirk
Go-to watering holes: Lately, my go-to bar would be Cobra Cabana.
Standing drink order: The old-fashioned and daiquiri will never get old. Give me a pour of Angostura, and I’ll take it down with joy.
Drink you are most proud of: The Zombie Bird, a mix between two of my favorite Tiki drinks: The zombie and the jungle bird.
Favorite bar ingredient: Spirits aside, one of my all-time favorites would have to be falernum (a Caribbean liqueur).
Industry thoughts: The world of bars and cocktailing is ever-growing. With that growth, there should come a deep-rooted acknowledgment and strong foundation with the past — just like life.
Cobra Cabana (Photo by Justin Vaughan)
Nasim Saifullah
En Su Boca, Get Tight Lounge
Go-to watering holes: The Village Cafe, it’s my favorite neighborhood dive, affectionately referred to as “the Villagio” by me and my friends.
Standing drink order: Naked and Famous (mezcal, chartreuse, Aperol, and lime juice)
Drink you are most proud of: A cocktail I made while working at Aloi named “What the (Dill)io.” It was the result of a happy accident when I grabbed dill instead of fennel from the garden.
Favorite ingredient: Amaro Montenegro
Chrissie Griffith
Years at Bamboo: 20
Go-to watering holes: City Beach, Sidewalk Cafe, Joe’s Inn — anywhere I can walk to.
Standing drink order: Beer and a shot. I drink a lot of Espolon [tequila].
Behind the bar: Every brunch shift, I line up glasses all the way down the bar and pour bloody marys. On Friday we sing, “Bourbon ginger, gin and tonic, PBR.”
Bamboo effect: A lot of people feel like it’s theirs. Everybody kind of fits in here. There’s no shame at the Bamboo.
Biggest industry shift: Everything is more elevated. It's fun to be like, “Oh, make me a martini with Japanese gin.”
Domenick Giannelli
Go-to watering holes: Cobra Cabana most nights. Adarra and Grisette have amazing drinks and hospitality.
Standing drink order: Funky daiquiris are always wonderful, and Trinidad sours are exceptionally refreshing.
Industry predictions: “Super juice" versions of the traditional lemon and lime juice have caught on. Innovations that expand upon flavors.
The view from behind the wood: There will always be endless terrible first dates, therapy sessions and people thinking I'm their true love from across the bar.