Spotlight: Kendra Feather

× Expand Illustration by Em Roberts

Spaghetti at Joe’s Inn (Photo by Rob Hendricks)

Night Out: “This will forever either be Kuba Kuba or Joe’s Inn. These are both neighborhood spots that do comfort food and down-to-earth service so well. I know right now what I would order at either of them.”

Community: “What I love about the food community here, and Richmond itself, is the scale of things. The city is big enough that there is physical and cultural space for a lot of different things to happen, but the city and community are also small enough that it all feels connected.”

Time Off: “All I can do right now is play Animal Crossing. I’ve never been a video game person, but my son, Calvin, got me hooked. I also love, love, love to walk the Buttermilk trail, it’s my ‘at peace’ place.”

× Expand Fish tacos from Hueya (Photo courtesy Hueya)

To-do List: “For my birthday I've dropped hints that we should go to Eduardo Silva-Martinez’ Hueya pop-up at Quirk rooftop. We also get delivery from Chamo’s Arepa House way too often to not make the pilgrimage out to Hull Street.”

Stroop's (Photo by Stephanie Breijo)

Memory Lane: “We used to go to Stroop’s in Church Hill when my boy was little. It was great to sit at the counter window and have hot dogs and fries and watch the neighborhood go by.”

Pantry Must-Haves: “Olive oil, vinegar, greens of some kind ... with these as a place to get started, you can make anything into a good salad, and that’s been the key at our house to eating healthy.”

Time for a Drink: “Ah, it’s coffee these days. Used to be bourbon and ginger, my favorite drink that I don't get to have anymore.”

× Expand Photo courtesy Outpost

Special Shops: “Stella’s Grocery and BOHO QUAD on Forest Hill are two of my regular spots. One to indulge and one to work it off. Outpost probably gets more of our money than anywhere — I mean, it’s a bike shop with wine and good ice cream.”

Inspiration: “This is a mish-mash of lots of people, good and bad. I've always just been looking for my own way, really. Not sure if it's inspiration or lack of impulse control.”

Jammin’ Out: “I'm old enough now that I get most of my new music from my employees. Really enjoying Juan Wauters these days. I'd love to see an Eric Bachmann living room show one day.”