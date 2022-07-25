Drinks Through the Decades

× Expand 2022 Drink of the Summer: The Dirty Shirley, The Continental Manchester — Recently touted by both The New York Times and the grandmotherly grocery checker who found her recipe in Southern Living, I can’t stop bumping into this nostalgic giggle water. It’s a 180-degree turn from the anti-saccharine, no-vodka movement of the 2010s. Sprite, grenadine and jarred, waxy cherries, all hit hard with rail vodka, may be sweet, but this drink is no child’s play.

1940s: Daiquiri

Virago Spirits

Limey rum drinks, a hallmark of island culture, were adopted as grog by the British navy. In 1896, American Jennings Cox christened his rum-lime-sugar tipple the daiquiri, after a Cuban port, but it was writer Ernest Hemingway who put the drink on the cocktail map. Virago’s rotating monthly creations steer toward local collabs, such as Black Heath Meadery’s dark berry-filled “Farmer’s Friend,” made with Virago’s Four-Port rum.

1950s: Martini

Heritage, Southbound

A classic martini synthesizes well-stirred gin with James Bondian style, even if, as in the case of “Mad Mens’” Don Draper, the fashioning veers louche. At Southbound and Heritage, bar master Jess Bevenour expertly drapes her favorite Japanese gin, Roku, with a lemon twist, dry vermouth and a dash of orange bitters, though the more traditional options — London Dry gin and olives — are always on the table.

1960s: Island Inspiration

The Jungle Room

Backyard luaus and Tiki mugs ushered in the swinging ’60s, when mai tais were made with multiple rums and fresh ingredients, including homemade almond syrup. The Jungle Room proves that island escapism never goes out of style, with serious decor and a killer Million-dollar Mai Tai mixed with Guyanan, Martinique and Brazilian sugarcane spirits, house-made orgeat and lime — $2 off during “Jungle Hour.”

1970s: Creme de la Creme

Cobra Cabana

Rattan and psychedelic, maximalist interiors have reemerged in 2022, alongside creamy-sweet boozy drinks such as the grasshopper. One vintage constant is Cobra Cabana’s white Russian, sluiced into a pint glass and dubbed the Dolph Lundgren after the Swedish “Rocky IV” actor for its extra-largeness. Try it in vegan form, too, with Belle Isle Moonshine Cold Brew, vodka, Kahlua and almond milk.

1980s: Shooters

Little Nickel

Nothing screams ’80s more than rolling into Little Nickel and tossing back one of their juicy shots — yes, they have a dedicated shooter menu! The throw-it-back El Camino mashes up anise-scented Greek mastiha, rum, blue Curacao and pineapple juice. Need further proof that bartender Madison Pere stays ahead of the curve? Chain restaurant/shooter bar Bennigan’s has relaunched.

1990s: Espresso Martini

The Jasper

Like many a la modes, this drink was first shaken in London a decade prior to climaxing behind Richmond sticks in the mid-’90s. Granted hall-of-fame status by The Jasper, bar tsar and co-owner Brandon Peck’s keeps his version of the cold brew coffee ’tini stays au courant via house-made espresso liqueur, Carpano Antica Formula vermouth, creme de cacao, brandy, Demerara sugar and freshly pulled espresso.

2000s: Cosmopolitan

Black Lodge

By the turn of the millennium, the hoi polloi — not just upwardly mobile New Yorkers — had cell phones. And just like that, both cells and Cosmopolitans have been updated. Rather than adding cranberry juice, Black Lodge’s Damn Fine Cosmo shakes vodka infused with whole, fresh cranberries clarified to remove any haziness, with lime and Cointreau, resulting in a lighter, crisper cocktail than the original.

2010s: Vodka-free

Saison

Created by beverage nerds over a decade ago, Saison’s cocktail menu undergoes frequent and seasonal reboots, yet its iteration of a classic G&T has remained a keeper. Made with herbal dry gin and bitter, house-hopped tonic over chunky ice cubes, it’s the grapefruit peel’s citrus essence that lifts this refreshing, highball to Richmond’s best-of lists.

2020s: Frozen

Sergio's

Slushies, blender drinks and spiked soft-serve were en vogue pre-pandemic, when a frozen drink machine behind the bar meant bragging rights. Sergio’s, the family-owned pizza parlor, cyclones soft-serve margarita flavors in watermelon, mango, cherry and classic lime, available in house or to go. Cheerwine slushies and frozen mudslides mean this Midlothian eatery has the trend on lock.