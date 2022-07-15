Ingredient: Blueberries

× Expand Photo by Nadeykina Evgeniya via Unsplash

BLUEBERRY BASICS

Buying: Pick blueberries that are smooth, plump and dark blue in color. Look for a whitish coating called the bloom, which protects the berries and indicates freshness.

Cooking: Fresh blueberries are one of life’s simple pleasures, and cooking the fruit amplifies its sweet, mildly floral flavor. Transform an abundance of summer berries into compote to extend the season.

BRING ON THE BLOOBS

Blueberries are abundant at farmers markets and can be found growing in the wild from June to August. Consider pickling them for a sweet and tangy addition to your next cheese plate.

AROUND RVA

Fat Rabbit: Dark chocolate cozies up to blueberry compote in the moody Dark + Bluesy layer cake that features sweet vermouth buttercream and chocolate ganache.

Ninja Kombucha: Blueberry and lavender join forces in a fizzy selection from Ninja Kombucha that is available on tap at their North Side tasting room or in stores.

Pizza Bones: Pockets of bright blueberries pop throughout Pizza Bones’ craggy cornmeal scone, making it the ideal treat to enjoy with Saturday morning coffee.

“Blueberries are the perfect fruit to cook and bake with. Make an adventure out of it by picking them yourself.” —Justin Ross, owner of JC Desserts

COOK LIKE A LOCAL

Justin Ross, owner of JC Desserts (Photo courtesy JC Desserts)

Blueberry Trifle

By Justin Ross, owner of JC Desserts

A contestant on season eight of Food Network's "Spring Baking Championship," Justin Ross says he developed the recipe for his blueberry trifle and mascarpone cream with versatility in mind. “Baking is experimental, and this recipe is a catalyst for you to experiment with,” he says. “To spice things up, add in a bit of citrus zest to the mix or coconut extract to the cream.”

Blueberry Filling

1/3 cup and 1/2 cup sugar

1 tablespoon cornstarch

3 tablespoons lemon juice

3 3/4 cups blueberries

1 teaspoon cinnamon

1 tablespoon butter

In a small bowl, whisk thoroughly 1/3 cup sugar and cornstarch, then add the lemon juice and set aside. (This is called a slurry). In a saucepan on medium heat, cook berries, 1/2 cup sugar and cinnamon until berry juices have released and start to simmer, stirring every two minutes or so to avoid burning, about five to 10 minutes. Once at a simmer, add in the slurry, stirring with a spatula or wooden spoon. Cook until mixture has thickened and is no longer cloudy in appearance, two to five minutes. For a more liquid mixture, stop cooking immediately; for a firmer mixture, cook for another three to five minutes. Once cooked to desired consistency, remove from heat and stir in butter. Portion while mixture is still warm for easy spreading. Makes one medium-sized bowl or multiple small cups, two to six servings.

Mascarpone Whipped Cream

3/4 cup mascarpone cheese

1/2 cup and 2 3/4 cup heavy cream

1 tablespoon vanilla

2/3 cup powdered sugar

In a mixing bowl using a hand mixer or stand mixer using the whip attachment, slowly mix all ingredients except the 2 3/4 cup heavy cream until combined. Once completely combined, on medium speed add in the remaining cream and whip until fluffy and pillowy soft. (If you’ve whipped it too long, it’ll begin to look grainy, and you’ll eventually start to make butter.) Spoon cream on top of chilled blueberry mix.