On the Rocks

A jigger of Richmond bar and beverage lore

by

Members Only  

In the 19th century, prominent Richmonders such as John Marshall were members of the Quoit Club, a social club that gathered during the summer months to play the ring toss game and imbibe. The drink of choice: Quoit Club punch, made by freed slave and mixologist Jasper Crouch. Find the the revered barkeep's creation on menu at The Jasper.

Mix It Up 

Locally made mixers to elevate the home bar 

Mother Shrub

Owner Meredyth Archer’s grandmother firmly believed that homemade sweetened drinking vinegars were the cure for just about everything. After her grandmother's death, Archer stumbled across a recipe in one of her old cookbooks and in 2016 started bottling her own. The mixers are ideal for taking spirits or nonalcoholic drinks up a notch.  

Navy Hill Tonic

Part tonic, part soda, the small-batch mixer was created by friends and UVA alumni Jenny Luvas and Katie Williams. Today, Navy Hill’s lineup includes the original tonic in addition to juniper, ginger, a grapefruit club soda and a sparkling blood orange beverage. 

Back Pocket Provisions

Will Gray has been perfecting the family bloody mary recipe since the ripe age of 8. Back Pocket sources misfit ’maters that are otherwise unfit for market from farmers across the state, rescuing 50,000 pounds of fruit annually. Mixes are available in flavors ranging from the flagship Bloody Brilliance to Southwestern-inspired Bloody Baja (vegetarian).  

Cask and Barrels

Area tasting rooms and their spirits of choice  

Belle Isle Moonshine 

615 Maury St.  

Sip on: Moonshine and canned cocktails 

Cirrus Vodka 

1603 Ownby Lane 

Sip on: Vodka 

Reservoir Distillery 

1800 Summit Ave. 

Sip on: Whiskey 

Sleepy Fox Distillery  

250 N. Washington Highway, Ashland  

Sip on: Moonshine and bourbon  

Trial & Error Distillery  

1606 W. Main St.  

Sip on: Everything from sloe gin to limoncello  

Virago Spirits 

1727 Rhoadmiller St. 

Sip on: Rum, gin, and coffee and chocolate liqueurs 

In the Can

Hometown spirit hounds Belle Isle Moonshine hopped on the national trend of canned cocktails locally, introducing its first drinks on the go in late 2019. Flavors range from honey habanero  to the most recent, cherry limeade, crafted in partnership with the Richmond Flying Squirrels.

Safe Bars RVA 

Founded in 2019 by longtime bartender Kailie Smith, Safe Bars RVA aims to address sexual assault and harassment in establishments that serve alcohol. Working with sexual violence prevention professionals, the nonprofit comprising hospitality workers hosts training sessions that focus on how to recognize unwanted sexual aggression and how to respond to it.

Dive Bars

With no frills, these establishments keep it approachable

Last Call

These bars may no longer be pouring, but their memories live on

Cous Cous  

Former address: 900 W. Franklin St. 

So nice, they named it twice. This beloved Richmond spot was known for tapas, karaoke and DJ sets where people from all crowds could imbibe and boogie. Open from 2006 to 2013, the space housed a number of tenants before its current concept, Mochinut.  

Portrait House 

Former address: 2907 W. Cary St.  

Owned by Don’t Look Back’s Hamooda Shami, Portrait House was where a bevy of local bartenders including The Jasper’s Brandon Peck and Katy Best of Kismet Cocktail, had their humble beginnings. Short-lived (2013-15), it’s currently home to Citizen Burger Bar.  

Pie 

Former address: 214 N. Lombardy St. 

Time stood still when walking the stairs to the second level of the Fan watering hole Pie, currently where Westray’s Finest Ice Cream resides. Like a cramped frat house, it was dimly lit and tightly packed, with the lingering scent of stale cigarette smoke and popcorn from the pre-COVID-era machine that sat on the bar. 

Bogart’s 

Former address: 1903 W. Cary St.   

Two-dollar rail drinks on Tuesdays were every college student’s kryptonite when Bogart’s was open, especially with the added bonus of live music. The almost 40-year-old jazz club and restaurant, which shuffled locations, shuttered in 2008, and the Cary Street space now houses Shyndigz. 

The Forest 

Former address: 5057 Forest Hill Ave. 

“Light it up and and throw it back” was the undeclared motto of this judgement-free dive bar, where everyone knew your name and cigarettes and shots were celebrated. Riding steady for 16 years, The Forest closed at the end of 2020 due to pandemic struggles, with Riverside Tavern stepping in its place.