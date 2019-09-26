Richmond Food News: Week of Sept. 23-27

× Expand I didn't know I was ready for fall until this autumnal beaut of a dish came along at the third annual Birdhouse Farmers Market Dinner last weekend. Cool fact? Instead of each chef preparing their own course, they all worked together to craft the menu. Even cooler fact? The dinner raised $3,000 for the weekly market. (Photo by Eileen Mellon)

Summits and Spelunking

Travel can be enlightening, to say the least, and the owners of Metzger Bar & Butchery experienced this firsthand when they recently embarked on a field trip to Germany. Although the schnitzel, foie gras pretzel, Schneider Weisse brews and other German specialties at the Union Hill eatery can transport diners abroad, the team's trip allowed them to truly get in touch with the culture and cuisine that inspired their concept. They also returned to Richmond with news of expansion. (Richmond magazine)

A New Deal

Church Hill's The Roosevelt, among the first restaurants to bring national spotlight on the Richmond dining scene, is well known for its Southern cuisine and solid cocktail list. But after almost a decade, the restaurant has undergone some roster changes, including a new co-owner, bar manager and executive chef. Reviewer Sarah Geroux explores the new lay of the land at the Church Hill mainstay and gauges its potential to maintain its reputation. (Richmond magazine)

Secret Sauce

Ian Boden, executive chef and co-owner of The Shack in Staunton, is the chef to see about the ancient grain sorghum. He's such a fan that he created his own line of sorghum-based sauces. Find out why he's so excited by trying Boden's recipe for short ribs braised with sorghum and chili. (Richmond magazine)

Cheese, Please

Growing up in Hampton, Falynne Couron never thought she would become a connoisseur of cheese. Prior to working at the Murray’s Cheese counter at the Carytown Kroger, Couron was only familiar with sliced American cheese. Today, at 23, she is one of the youngest Certified Cheese Professionals and a font of knowledge on the topic. Learn more about Couron's journey in this sneak peek at the October issue of Dine, featuring the ultimate wine and cheese guide. (Richmond magazine)

A Virginia Mashup

Manchurian Crab apple, meet Petit Manseng grape. Blue Bee Cider, meet Early Mountain Vineyards. The two libation leaders put on their thinking caps and joined forces to pour a cider-wine hybrid. The result? Petit Manchurian, a silky, slightly effervescent concoction that tiptoes between summer and fall but, to me, screams fireside sipper. (Richmond magazine)

Glasses at the Ready

In other boozy news, local distiller Virago Spirits has unveiled the first products from its Experimental Series lineup. Make room at the home bar for Modern Gin, an Asian-inspired spirit distilled with Szechuan peppercorns, lemongrass and Oolong tea, and a new coffee liqueur made with Blanchard’s chocolatey Dark as Dark blend.

Movin' On

Chef Craig Perkinson, a Johnson & Wales graduate and three-time Elby nominee for Rising Chef, bid farewell to Southbound last week after serving as chef de cuisine since the venture from owners Lee Gregory (also of Alewife) and Joe Sparatta (also of Heritage) opened in 2014. Where can diners find Perkinson next? He says he’s “figuring out the future, one dough ball at a time.” If you’re on the ‘gram, you may already be familiar with Perkinson’s love for pizza, hence hashtags like #ilovethedoughmorethanyouknow. Stay tuned.

Fresh on the Scene

The area’s first 100% organic eatery, Organic Krush, will debut this Saturday, Sept. 28, at 3406 Pump Road. The venture from a University of Richmond alum and partner will offer build-your-own bowls, tacos and wraps, along with smoothies, cold-pressed juices and gluten-free baked goods. (News release)

Libbie Mill-Midtown welcomed a new neighbor last week, Crafted. The 6,000-square-foot restaurant from Marty’s Grill and Riverbound Cafe owner Michael Cohan opened its doors on Sept. 20, dishing out breakfast, lunch and dinner daily. The menu is a smattering of sammies, salads, pork shanks and fried chicken sprinkled with a Southern touch, along with craft beer and cocktails.

ICYMI

The annual State Fair of Virginia returns Sept. 27 through Oct. 6, which means all the meats on a stick, powdered sugar and deep-fried goodness your heart desires. Last year I ventured to The Meadow Event Park in Doswell, rode the swings and ate my way through the fare at the fair. (Richmond magazine)

The next time you get a craving for a towering dessert masterpiece, perhaps in the form of a milkshake from Mabel’s, be sure to head to their new digs. The Powhatan eatery is moving to a larger space at South Creek One shopping center and is set to reopen on Sept. 30. (News release)

Upcoming Events

In Other Food News …