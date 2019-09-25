Sorghum Secrets

The following is an online extra from our October 2019 issue, heading to newsstands soon.

× Expand Photo via Getty Images

Beef Short Ribs Braised With Sorghum and Chili

By Ian Boden, executive chef and co-owner of The Shack

2 tablespoons neutral oil, such as corn or canola

4 pounds beef short ribs

1 Spanish onion, diced

2 carrots, peeled and diced

1 head of garlic, halved

2 fresh bay leaves

2 whole star anise

1 whole knob fresh ginger, peeled

1 whole cinnamon stick

5 tablespoons gochujang chile paste

6 cups chicken stock

2 cups sorghum syrup

2 tablespoons fish sauce (we prefer Red Boat)

1/4 cup soy sauce (we prefer Bourbon Barrel Soy)

Sear ribs over high heat with oil in a Dutch oven until deep brown, then remove and set aside. In the remaining fat, add the vegetables and aromatics and cook until lightly browned over medium heat, then add the gochujang and cook, while stirring, for an additional three minutes.

Place the ribs back in the Dutch oven, then pour over the stock, sorghum, fish sauce and soy sauce. Bring to a boil and then reduce to a low simmer with the lid on the pot slightly ajar. Cook until ribs are tender but not falling off the bone, approximately three hours.

When finished, carefully remove the ribs, place them into a dish and strain the cooking liquid over the top. They can be served at this point, but the ribs will be much more flavorful and have a better texture if they’re allowed to rest overnight. In an oven preheated to 350 degrees, reheat the ribs in a covered casserole dish for approximately 20 to 30 minutes or until just heated through.