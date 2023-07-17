Top Dentists 2023

Here are the 2023 Top Dentists winners, as selected by their peers in our annual survey, which was conducted online in April and May. Winners are listed in alphabetical order, with the top vote-getter’s name in each category highlighted.
Cosmetic Dentistry
Molly Adler
River Run Dental
7820 Shrader Road, 804‑262‑1060
Catherine P. Crichton
Virginia Family Dentistry
1612 Huguenot Road, Midlothian, 804‑794‑9789
Graham Forbes
Capital Dental Design
6946 Forest Ave., Suite 205, 804‑320‑8894
Clint Meadows
Commonwealth Dentistry
2373 Colony Crossing Place, Midlothian, 804‑739‑3131
Gloria E. Ward
Advanced Dentistry of Virginia
3701 Westerre Parkway, Suite D, 804‑270‑7940
Endodontics
Adrianne Castro
Virginia Family Dentistry
10140 Staples Mill Road, Glen Allen, 804‑672‑4900
Tim Finkler
Commonwealth Endodontics
3107 Hungary Spring Road, 804‑501‑0501
Jesse Harris
East Coast Endodontics
3400 Haydenpark Lane, Suite 202, Henrico, 804-506-3636; 9102 Rutland Greens Way, Suite A, Mechanicsville, 804‑559‑3636
Trisha Krause
Endodontic Partners
5318 Patterson Ave., Suite B, 804‑285‑0400
Harold J. Martinez
Commonwealth Endodontics
12320 W. Broad St., Suite 209, Henrico, 804‑501‑0501
Adam Sarnowski
East Coast Endodontics
3400 Haydenpark Lane, Suite 202, Henrico, 804‑506‑3636
General Dentistry
Carlo DeLeon
Peachtree Dentistry
3920 W. Broad St., Suite 104, 804‑282‑4646
Graham Forbes
Capital Dental Design
6946 Forest Ave., Suite 205, 804‑320‑8894
Olivia Hart
Virginia Biological Dentistry
4932 Dominion Blvd., Suite C, Glen Allen, 804‑740‑4485
Shrineel Patel
River Run Dental
5001 Libbie Mill East Blvd., Suite 125, 804‑390‑7133
Afia Rasul
Commonwealth Dentistry
6750 Forest Hill Ave., 804‑272‑7040
Erik C. Roper
Virginia Family Dentistry
7391 Market Place Drive, Quinton, 804‑932‑4537
Hospital Dentistry
Gregory Cole
Drs. Stenger, Cole, Gupta & Associates
7017 Old Jahnke Road, 804‑320‑7147
Holly Lewis
Sparkle Pediatric Dentistry
11934 W. Broad St., Suite 120, Henrico; 8203 Center Path Lane, Mechanicsville, 804‑746‑7382
Danielle Miller
Commonwealth Dentistry
456 Charles H. Dimmock Parkway, Suite 9, Colonial Heights, 804-520-7292; 6750 Forest Hill Ave., 804‑272‑7040
Shital N. Patel
Midlothian Children’s Dentistry
305 Schofield Drive, Midlothian, 804‑601‑3139
Alex Simon
Virginia Center for Advanced Dentistry
2330 Colony Crossing Place, Midlothian, 804‑639‑8338
Cassidy Turner
Central Virginia Healthcare System VA Hospital
1201 Broad Rock Blvd., 804‑675‑5000
Implant Surgeon
Andy R. Estill
Virginia Family Dentistry
6510 Harbour View Court, Midlothian, 804‑739‑6500
Kanyon R. Keeney
Virginia Oral and Facial Surgery
130 Towne Center West Blvd., Henrico, 804‑270‑5028
Ben T. Overstreet
Drs. Richardson, Overstreet, Glazier & White
4909 Grove Ave., 894‑355‑6593
Chris R. Richardson
Drs. Richardson, Overstreet, Glazier & White
4909 Grove Ave., 894‑355‑6593
Ammar A. Sarraf
Commonwealth Oral & Facial Surgery
1807 Huguenot Road, Suite 120, Midlothian; 8503 Patterson Ave., Suite A, Henrico, 804‑354‑1600
Bryan Wheeler
Virginia Oral and Facial Surgery
11319 Polo Place, Midlothian, 804‑794‑0794
Nicholas Yesbeck
Commonwealth Dentistry
6750 Forest Hill Ave., 804‑272‑7040
Oral and Maxillofacial Pathology
Sarah H. Glass
VCU School of Dentistry
520 N. 12th St., 804‑828‑9190
Ammar A. Sarraf
Commonwealth Oral & Facial Surgery
1807 Huguenot Road, Suite 120, Midlothian, 804‑354‑1600
Oral and Maxillofacial Radiology
Sarah H. Glass
VCU School of Dentistry
520 N. 12th St., 804‑828‑9190
Olivia Hart
Virginia Biological Dentistry
4932 Dominion Blvd., Suite C, Glen Allen, 804‑740‑4485
Aniket Jadhav
VCU School of Dentistry
520 N. 12th St., 804‑828‑9190
John E. Truitt
Truitt Oral Surgery
8249 Crown Colony Parkway, #103, Mechanicsville, 804‑789‑0230
Oral and Maxillofacial Surgery
Neil Agnihotri
Virginia Oral and Facial Surgery
130 Towne Center West Blvd., Henrico, 804‑270‑5028
Charles D. Boxx
Commonwealth Oral & Facial Surgery
3811 Westerre Parkway, Suite A, Henrico; 8503 Patterson Ave., Suite A, Henrico, 804‑354‑1600
Michael E. Miller
Commonwealth Oral & Facial Surgery
3811 Westerre Parkway, Suite A, Henrico; 8503 Patterson Ave., Suite A, Henrico, 804‑354‑1600
Ammar A. Sarraf
Commonwealth Oral & Facial Surgery
1807 Huguenot Road, Suite 120, Midlothian; 8503 Patterson Ave., Suite A, Henrico, 804‑354‑1600
Bryan Wheeler
Virginia Oral and Facial Surgery
11319 Polo Place, Midlothian, 804‑794‑0794
Gregory M. Zoghby
Commonwealth Oral & Facial Surgery
1807 Huguenot Road, Suite 120, Midlothian; 5942 Harbour Park Drive, Midlothian, 804‑354‑1600
Oral Cancer
Charles D. Boxx
Commonwealth Oral & Facial Surgery
3811 Westerre Parkway, Suite A, Henrico; 8503 Patterson Ave., Suite A, Henrico, 804‑354‑1600
Sarah H. Glass
VCU School of Dentistry
520 N. 12th St., 804‑828‑9190
Ammar A. Sarraf
Commonwealth Oral & Facial Surgery
1807 Huguenot Road, Suite 120, Midlothian; 8503 Patterson Ave. Suite A, Henrico, 804‑354‑1600
Gregory M. Zoghby
Commonwealth Oral & Facial Surgery
1807 Huguenot Road, Suite 120, Midlothian; 5942 Harbour Park Drive, Midlothian, 804‑354‑1600
Orthodontics
Jeff Beyer
Commonwealth Orthodontics
6657 Lake Harbour Drive, Midlothian, 804‑739‑6600; 456 Charles H. Dimmock Parkway, Suite 9, Colonial Heights, 804‑520‑7292
Kevin Bibona
Richmond Pediatric Dentistry and Orthodontics
8503 Patterson Ave.; 13901 Coalfield Commons Place, Midlothian; 12270 W. Broad St., Short Pump, 804‑740‑7281
Graham Gardner
Gardner & La Rochelle Orthodontics
1206 Willow Lawn Drive; 1129 Gaskins Road, Suite 100, 804‑282‑0505
Gustav Horsey
Horsey Orthodontics
4106 E. Parham Road, Henrico, 804‑672‑3030; 313 Schofield Drive, Midlothian, 804-464-8711; 10446 Ridgefield Parkway, Richmond, 804‑672‑8442
Joseph Jones
Richmond Virginia Orthodontics
3400 Haydenpark Lane, Unit 201, Henrico, 804‑884‑9906
Wyatt Loflin
James River Orthodontics
11934 W. Broad St., Suite 210, 804‑672‑8607
Larry Scarborough
James River Orthodontics
11934 W. Broad St., Suite 210, 804‑672‑8607
Melanie W. Spears
Virginia Family Dentistry
2601 Swiftrun Road, Chester, 804-414-2550; 4710 Puddledock Road, Suite 200, Prince George, 804‑526‑4886
Other Oral Conditions & Diseases
Sarah H. Glass
VCU School of Dentistry
520 N. 12th St., 804‑828‑9190
Ammar A. Sarraf
Commonwealth Oral & Facial Surgery
1807 Huguenot Road, Suite 120, Midlothian; 8503 Patterson Ave., Suite A, Henrico, 804‑354‑1600
Gregory M. Zoghby
Commonwealth Oral & Facial Surgery
1807 Huguenot Road, Suite 120, Midlothian; 5942 Harbour Park Drive, Midlothian, 804‑354‑1600
Pain Management
Shawn McMahon
VCU School of Dentistry
520 N. 12th St., 804‑828‑9190
Joseph N. Tregaskes
JNT Dental
2008 Bremo Road, Suite 104, 804‑282‑0510
Pediatric Dentistry
Jo Cronly
Children’s Dentistry of Virginia
2400 Colony Crossing Place, Midlothian; 3600 Festival Park Plaza, Chester; 12205 Gayton Road, Suite A, Henrico; 11321 Polo Place Parkway, Midlothian, 804‑639‑6445
Shreya Desai
RVO Pediatric Dentistry
3400 Haydenpark Lane, Suite 204, Henrico, 804‑884‑9906
Justin Edwards
RVA Pediatric Dentistry
7113 Three Chopt Road, Suite 200, 804‑220‑6188
Holly Lewis
Sparkle Pediatric Dentistry
11934 W. Broad St., Suite 120, Henrico; 8203 Center Path Lane, Mechanicsville, 804‑746‑7382
Danielle Miller
Commonwealth Dentistry
456 Charles H. Dimmock Pkwy, Suite 9 Colonial Heights, 804-520-7292; 6750 Forest Hill Ave., Richmond, 804‑272‑7040
David M. Voth
Virginia Family Dentistry
6441 Iron Bridge Road, North Chesterfield, 804‑743‑8189
Periodontics
Jill T. Beitz
Drs. Miller & Beitz
5700 Old Richmond Ave., Suite C-14, 804‑285‑4867
Danielle M. McCormack
Virginia Family Dentistry
2601 Swiftrun Road, Chester, 804‑751‑0300
Benita A. Miller
Drs. Miller & Beitz
5700 Old Richmond Ave., Suite C-14, 804‑285‑4867
Nitya Reddy
River Run Dental
5001 Libbie Mill East Blvd. Suite 125, 804‑390‑7133
Chris R. Richardson
Drs. Richardson, Overstreet, Glazier & White
4909 Grove Ave., 894‑355‑6593
Nicholas Yesbeck
Commonwealth Dentistry
6750 Forest Hill Ave., 804‑272‑7040
Prosthodontics
Catherine Dallow
Commonwealth Prosthodontics
8917 Fargo Road, Suite B, 804‑346‑3366
Debra R. Haselton
Richmond Center for Advanced Dentistry
3721 Westerre Parkway, Suite D, 804‑935‑5631
Ursula Klostermyer
Advanced Dentistry of Richmond
7204 Glen Forest Drive, Suite 203, 804‑282‑7260
Karen S. McAndrew
Karen S. McAndrew, DMD
4097 Ironbound Road, Suite C, Williamsburg, 804‑624‑1067
David Schleider
Commonwealth Prosthodontics
8917 Fargo Road, Suite B, 804‑346‑3366
Gloria E. Ward
Advanced Dentistry of Virginia
3701 Westerre Parkway, Suite D, 804‑270‑7940
Sedation Dentistry
John D. Buhler
Virginia Family Dentistry
10500 Atlee Station Road, Ashland, 804‑550‑3324
Shital N. Patel
Midlothian Children’s Dentistry
305 Schofield Drive, Midlothian, 804‑601‑3139
McKenzie Woodard
Commonwealth Dentistry
6750 Forest Hill Ave., 804‑272‑7040
SPECIAL HONORS
Best Pro Bono Care Dentist
Holly Lewis
Sparkle Pediatric Dentistry
11934 W. Broad St. Suite 120, Henrico; 8203 Center Path Lane, Mechanicsville, 804‑746‑7382
Clint Meadows
Commonwealth Dentistry
2373 Colony Crossing Place, Midlothian, 804‑739‑3131
Best Dental Hygienist
Monica Barnes
Alsamir Family Dentistry
13841 Hull Street Road, Suite 1, Midlothian, 804‑739‑5791
Christine Hedblom
Virginia Biological Dentistry
4932 Dominion Blvd., Suite C, Glen Allen, 804‑740‑4485
Elizabeth Matthews
River Run Dental
5001 Libbie Mill East Blvd., Suite 125, Richmond, 804‑390‑7133
Princess Rhoads
Virginia Family Dentistry
6353 Mechanicsville Turnpike, Mechanicsville, 804‑730‑3400
Kathryn C. Scott
Virginia Family Dentistry
10500 Atlee Station Road, Ashland, 804‑550‑3324
Chelsea Smith
Commonwealth Dentistry
2373 Colony Crossing Place, Midlothian, 804‑739‑3131