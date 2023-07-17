Top Dentists 2023

Here are the 2023 Top Dentists winners, as selected by their peers in our annual survey, which was conducted online in April and May. Winners are listed in alphabetical order, with the top vote-getter’s name in each category highlighted .

Cosmetic Dentistry

Molly Adler

River Run Dental

7820 Shrader Road, 804‑262‑1060

Catherine P. Crichton

Virginia Family Dentistry

1612 Huguenot Road, Midlothian, 804‑794‑9789

Graham Forbes

Capital Dental Design

6946 Forest Ave., Suite 205, 804‑320‑8894

Clint Meadows

Commonwealth Dentistry

2373 Colony Crossing Place, Midlothian, 804‑739‑3131

Gloria E. Ward

Advanced Dentistry of Virginia

3701 Westerre Parkway, Suite D, 804‑270‑7940

Endodontics

Adrianne Castro

Virginia Family Dentistry

10140 Staples Mill Road, Glen Allen, 804‑672‑4900

Tim Finkler

Commonwealth Endodontics

3107 Hungary Spring Road, 804‑501‑0501

Jesse Harris

East Coast Endodontics

3400 Haydenpark Lane, Suite 202, Henrico, 804-506-3636; 9102 Rutland Greens Way, Suite A, Mechanicsville, 804‑559‑3636

Trisha Krause

Endodontic Partners

5318 Patterson Ave., Suite B, 804‑285‑0400

Harold J. Martinez

Commonwealth Endodontics

12320 W. Broad St., Suite 209, Henrico, 804‑501‑0501

Adam Sarnowski

East Coast Endodontics

3400 Haydenpark Lane, Suite 202, Henrico, 804‑506‑3636

General Dentistry

Carlo DeLeon

Peachtree Dentistry

3920 W. Broad St., Suite 104, 804‑282‑4646

Graham Forbes

Capital Dental Design

6946 Forest Ave., Suite 205, 804‑320‑8894

Olivia Hart

Virginia Biological Dentistry

4932 Dominion Blvd., Suite C, Glen Allen, 804‑740‑4485

Shrineel Patel

River Run Dental

5001 Libbie Mill East Blvd., Suite 125, 804‑390‑7133

Afia Rasul

Commonwealth Dentistry

6750 Forest Hill Ave., 804‑272‑7040

Erik C. Roper

Virginia Family Dentistry

7391 Market Place Drive, Quinton, 804‑932‑4537

Hospital Dentistry

Gregory Cole

Drs. Stenger, Cole, Gupta & Associates

7017 Old Jahnke Road, 804‑320‑7147

Holly Lewis

Sparkle Pediatric Dentistry

11934 W. Broad St., Suite 120, Henrico; 8203 Center Path Lane, Mechanicsville, 804‑746‑7382

Danielle Miller

Commonwealth Dentistry

456 Charles H. Dimmock Parkway, Suite 9, Colonial Heights, 804-520-7292; 6750 Forest Hill Ave., 804‑272‑7040

Shital N. Patel

Midlothian Children’s Dentistry

305 Schofield Drive, Midlothian, 804‑601‑3139

Alex Simon

Virginia Center for Advanced Dentistry

2330 Colony Crossing Place, Midlothian, 804‑639‑8338

Cassidy Turner

Central Virginia Healthcare System VA Hospital

1201 Broad Rock Blvd., 804‑675‑5000

Implant Surgeon

Andy R. Estill

Virginia Family Dentistry

6510 Harbour View Court, Midlothian, 804‑739‑6500

Kanyon R. Keeney

Virginia Oral and Facial Surgery

130 Towne Center West Blvd., Henrico, 804‑270‑5028

Ben T. Overstreet

Drs. Richardson, Overstreet, Glazier & White

4909 Grove Ave., 894‑355‑6593

Chris R. Richardson

Drs. Richardson, Overstreet, Glazier & White

4909 Grove Ave., 894‑355‑6593

Ammar A. Sarraf

Commonwealth Oral & Facial Surgery

1807 Huguenot Road, Suite 120, Midlothian; 8503 Patterson Ave., Suite A, Henrico, 804‑354‑1600

Bryan Wheeler

Virginia Oral and Facial Surgery

11319 Polo Place, Midlothian, 804‑794‑0794

Nicholas Yesbeck

Commonwealth Dentistry

6750 Forest Hill Ave., 804‑272‑7040

Oral and Maxillofacial Pathology

Sarah H. Glass

VCU School of Dentistry

520 N. 12th St., 804‑828‑9190

Ammar A. Sarraf

Commonwealth Oral & Facial Surgery

1807 Huguenot Road, Suite 120, Midlothian, 804‑354‑1600

Oral and Maxillofacial Radiology

Sarah H. Glass

VCU School of Dentistry

520 N. 12th St., 804‑828‑9190

Olivia Hart

Virginia Biological Dentistry

4932 Dominion Blvd., Suite C, Glen Allen, 804‑740‑4485

Aniket Jadhav

VCU School of Dentistry

520 N. 12th St., 804‑828‑9190

John E. Truitt

Truitt Oral Surgery

8249 Crown Colony Parkway, #103, Mechanicsville, 804‑789‑0230

Oral and Maxillofacial Surgery

Neil Agnihotri

Virginia Oral and Facial Surgery

130 Towne Center West Blvd., Henrico, 804‑270‑5028

Charles D. Boxx

Commonwealth Oral & Facial Surgery

3811 Westerre Parkway, Suite A, Henrico; 8503 Patterson Ave., Suite A, Henrico, 804‑354‑1600

Michael E. Miller

Commonwealth Oral & Facial Surgery

3811 Westerre Parkway, Suite A, Henrico; 8503 Patterson Ave., Suite A, Henrico, 804‑354‑1600

Ammar A. Sarraf

Commonwealth Oral & Facial Surgery

1807 Huguenot Road, Suite 120, Midlothian; 8503 Patterson Ave., Suite A, Henrico, 804‑354‑1600

Bryan Wheeler

Virginia Oral and Facial Surgery

11319 Polo Place, Midlothian, 804‑794‑0794

Gregory M. Zoghby

Commonwealth Oral & Facial Surgery

1807 Huguenot Road, Suite 120, Midlothian; 5942 Harbour Park Drive, Midlothian, 804‑354‑1600

Oral Cancer

Charles D. Boxx

Commonwealth Oral & Facial Surgery

3811 Westerre Parkway, Suite A, Henrico; 8503 Patterson Ave., Suite A, Henrico, 804‑354‑1600

Sarah H. Glass

VCU School of Dentistry

520 N. 12th St., 804‑828‑9190

Ammar A. Sarraf

Commonwealth Oral & Facial Surgery

1807 Huguenot Road, Suite 120, Midlothian; 8503 Patterson Ave. Suite A, Henrico, 804‑354‑1600

Gregory M. Zoghby

Commonwealth Oral & Facial Surgery

1807 Huguenot Road, Suite 120, Midlothian; 5942 Harbour Park Drive, Midlothian, 804‑354‑1600

Orthodontics

Jeff Beyer

Commonwealth Orthodontics

6657 Lake Harbour Drive, Midlothian, 804‑739‑6600; 456 Charles H. Dimmock Parkway, Suite 9, Colonial Heights, 804‑520‑7292

Kevin Bibona

Richmond Pediatric Dentistry and Orthodontics

8503 Patterson Ave.; 13901 Coalfield Commons Place, Midlothian; 12270 W. Broad St., Short Pump, 804‑740‑7281

Graham Gardner

Gardner & La Rochelle Orthodontics

1206 Willow Lawn Drive; 1129 Gaskins Road, Suite 100, 804‑282‑0505

Gustav Horsey

Horsey Orthodontics

4106 E. Parham Road, Henrico, 804‑672‑3030; 313 Schofield Drive, Midlothian, 804-464-8711; 10446 Ridgefield Parkway, Richmond, 804‑672‑8442

Joseph Jones

Richmond Virginia Orthodontics

3400 Haydenpark Lane, Unit 201, Henrico, 804‑884‑9906

Wyatt Loflin

James River Orthodontics

11934 W. Broad St., Suite 210, 804‑672‑8607

Larry Scarborough

James River Orthodontics

11934 W. Broad St., Suite 210, 804‑672‑8607

Melanie W. Spears

Virginia Family Dentistry

2601 Swiftrun Road, Chester, 804-414-2550; 4710 Puddledock Road, Suite 200, Prince George, 804‑526‑4886

Other Oral Conditions & Diseases

Sarah H. Glass

VCU School of Dentistry

520 N. 12th St., 804‑828‑9190

Ammar A. Sarraf

Commonwealth Oral & Facial Surgery

1807 Huguenot Road, Suite 120, Midlothian; 8503 Patterson Ave., Suite A, Henrico, 804‑354‑1600

Gregory M. Zoghby

Commonwealth Oral & Facial Surgery

1807 Huguenot Road, Suite 120, Midlothian; 5942 Harbour Park Drive, Midlothian, 804‑354‑1600

Pain Management

Shawn McMahon

VCU School of Dentistry

520 N. 12th St., 804‑828‑9190

Joseph N. Tregaskes

JNT Dental

2008 Bremo Road, Suite 104, 804‑282‑0510

Pediatric Dentistry

Jo Cronly

Children’s Dentistry of Virginia

2400 Colony Crossing Place, Midlothian; 3600 Festival Park Plaza, Chester; 12205 Gayton Road, Suite A, Henrico; 11321 Polo Place Parkway, Midlothian, 804‑639‑6445

Shreya Desai

RVO Pediatric Dentistry

3400 Haydenpark Lane, Suite 204, Henrico, 804‑884‑9906

Justin Edwards

RVA Pediatric Dentistry

7113 Three Chopt Road, Suite 200, 804‑220‑6188

Holly Lewis

Sparkle Pediatric Dentistry

11934 W. Broad St., Suite 120, Henrico; 8203 Center Path Lane, Mechanicsville, 804‑746‑7382

Danielle Miller

Commonwealth Dentistry

456 Charles H. Dimmock Pkwy, Suite 9 Colonial Heights, 804-520-7292; 6750 Forest Hill Ave., Richmond, 804‑272‑7040

David M. Voth

Virginia Family Dentistry

6441 Iron Bridge Road, North Chesterfield, 804‑743‑8189

Periodontics

Jill T. Beitz

Drs. Miller & Beitz

5700 Old Richmond Ave., Suite C-14, 804‑285‑4867

Danielle M. McCormack

Virginia Family Dentistry

2601 Swiftrun Road, Chester, 804‑751‑0300

Benita A. Miller

Drs. Miller & Beitz

5700 Old Richmond Ave., Suite C-14, 804‑285‑4867

Nitya Reddy

River Run Dental

5001 Libbie Mill East Blvd. Suite 125, 804‑390‑7133

Chris R. Richardson

Drs. Richardson, Overstreet, Glazier & White

4909 Grove Ave., 894‑355‑6593

Nicholas Yesbeck

Commonwealth Dentistry

6750 Forest Hill Ave., 804‑272‑7040

Prosthodontics

Catherine Dallow

Commonwealth Prosthodontics

8917 Fargo Road, Suite B, 804‑346‑3366

Debra R. Haselton

Richmond Center for Advanced Dentistry

3721 Westerre Parkway, Suite D, 804‑935‑5631

Ursula Klostermyer

Advanced Dentistry of Richmond

7204 Glen Forest Drive, Suite 203, 804‑282‑7260

Karen S. McAndrew

Karen S. McAndrew, DMD

4097 Ironbound Road, Suite C, Williamsburg, 804‑624‑1067

David Schleider

Commonwealth Prosthodontics

8917 Fargo Road, Suite B, 804‑346‑3366

Gloria E. Ward

Advanced Dentistry of Virginia

3701 Westerre Parkway, Suite D, 804‑270‑7940

Sedation Dentistry

John D. Buhler

Virginia Family Dentistry

10500 Atlee Station Road, Ashland, 804‑550‑3324

Shital N. Patel

Midlothian Children’s Dentistry

305 Schofield Drive, Midlothian, 804‑601‑3139

McKenzie Woodard

Commonwealth Dentistry

6750 Forest Hill Ave., 804‑272‑7040

SPECIAL HONORS

Best Pro Bono Care Dentist

Holly Lewis

Sparkle Pediatric Dentistry

11934 W. Broad St. Suite 120, Henrico; 8203 Center Path Lane, Mechanicsville, 804‑746‑7382

Clint Meadows

Commonwealth Dentistry

2373 Colony Crossing Place, Midlothian, 804‑739‑3131

Best Dental Hygienist

Monica Barnes

Alsamir Family Dentistry

13841 Hull Street Road, Suite 1, Midlothian, 804‑739‑5791

Christine Hedblom

Virginia Biological Dentistry

4932 Dominion Blvd., Suite C, Glen Allen, 804‑740‑4485

Elizabeth Matthews

River Run Dental

5001 Libbie Mill East Blvd., Suite 125, Richmond, 804‑390‑7133

Princess Rhoads

Virginia Family Dentistry

6353 Mechanicsville Turnpike, Mechanicsville, 804‑730‑3400

Kathryn C. Scott

Virginia Family Dentistry

10500 Atlee Station Road, Ashland, 804‑550‑3324

Chelsea Smith

Commonwealth Dentistry

2373 Colony Crossing Place, Midlothian, 804‑739‑3131