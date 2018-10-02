Fair Fare

The State Fair of Virginia returns to showcase classic fair food, along with Virginia-made products and agriculture | Photos by Eileen Mellon

Meat on a stick, a plethora of powdered sugar, any and all forms of potatoes, and everything deep-fried make annual appearances at the State Fair of Virginia. As the food and agricultural scene in the state continues to grow, so does the fair’s focus on culinary offerings and its efforts to highlight Virginia farmers and Virginia-grown products.

At this year's fair, hungry and thirsty folks can look forward to The Great American Spam Championship, an all-ages cooking competition featuring the potted meat, on Saturday, Oct. 6 — a new addition this year — as well as the Blue Ribbon Craft Beer Festival, presented in partnership with the Virginia Craft Brewers Guild, featuring several Richmond-area breweries including Ardent Craft Ales, Basic City Brewing, Kindred Spirit Brewing, Lickinghole Creek Craft Brewery, Rock Bottom, Steam Bell, Strangeways and Hardywood. 

I recently ventured to the Meadow Event Park in Doswell, excitedly rode the swings and ate my way through the 164th edition of the fair, expected to draw over 250,000 people this year. Here is a roundup of fair fare to feast upon while the event is in town through Sunday, Oct. 7.

