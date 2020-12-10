Richmond Food News: Week of Dec. 7-11

× Expand ’Tis the season for baked goods and giving — head below to find out details about the upcoming Richmond Bakers Against Racism bake sale, with proceeds benefiting local nonprofits. (Photo by Eileen Mellon)

Like Bubbe Used to Make

Growing up, Susie & Esther co-founder Yael Cantor connected with her grandmothers through food — cous cous, challah and matzo ball soup. In August, she and her husband debuted their Jewish-American and Mediterranean pop-up at The Jasper in Carytown, serving dishes that honor heritage and family. Kicking off tomorrow, the pop-up presents a four-night celebration of Hanukkah featuring special menu additions from potato latkes to jelly doughnuts. (Richmond magazine)

Naughty or Nice?

Shopping time is coming down to the wire, but writer Stephanie Ganz and I have tracked down 10 local gift ideas for all the hop heads, cheese lovers and oenophiles in your life, including a local wine delivery service and a cookie club subscription. P.S.: It’s throwback Thursday, so check out a food- and astrology-themed gift guide Ganz and I created last year. (Richmond magazine)

Fa la la la la

We are smack dab in the middle of the holidays, with strands of lights adorning trees and homes and cookies experiencing their shining seasonal moment. Searching for a little sense of normalcy and some ways to celebrate? Whether cognac-spiked eggnog from a Christmas pop-up bar is your love language or spiced brisket with caramelized onion kugel is more your style, we’ve got a collection of delicious ways to get in the holiday spirit. (Richmond magazine)

Peace, Joy and Baked Goods

Saffron snickerdoodles, cookie butter cupcakes, pfeffernusse and more seasonal treats will fill the forthcoming Richmond Bakers Against Racism “Box Full of Cheer.” The local chapter of the global initiative featuring will launch its final bake sale of the year on Friday, Dec. 11, with proceeds benefiting Richmond nonprofits Mutual Aid Distribution and NoLefTurns. Large-format desserts from a Champagne cake to a buche de noel from RBAR will be available the day of the sale.

ICYMI

The Main Course, a culinary competition awarding Richmond-region food truck vendors, restaurateurs, catering companies and other minority-owned food ventures free rent for two years at The Valentine, is officially underway. (Richmond magazine)

The answer to the age-old question “What’s for dinner?” just got a little easier. Writer Genevelyn Steele has ways to feed the whole fam from a fried chicken feast to three courses from pitmaster Tuffy Stone’s latest venture. (Richmond magazine)

When Hampton’s 1865 Brewing Co. opens next month, it will be one of the few Black-owned breweries in the state. (Richmond magazine)

During their first pop-up the husband-and-wife team behind Beaunuts sold 1,000 buttermilk doughnuts — Southern-inspired cake-like creations with flavors from banana pudding to peppermint — in less than 30 minutes. Fast-forward months later, and the duo is graduating to brick-and-mortar status in Petersburg. (Richmond magazine, Style Weekly)

After debuting Northside Gourmet Market in Barton Heights a few weeks ago, the owners of the venture have already been approached about expanding the neighborhood market to a location in Manchester. (Richmond BizSense)

Hundreds of Richmonders bundled up to wait in line for the grand opening Tuesday of Ukrop’s Market Hall, a dine-in and carryout venture at 7250 Patterson Ave. stocked with the bygone supermarket chain’s beloved rainbow cookies, breakfast pizza and fried chicken.

Carytown is now home to another grocer after the new Publix officially opened its doors on Dec. 9. (Richmond Times-Dispatch)

RVA Love

Matthew Korfhage of The Virginian-Pilot recently described Jackson Ward’s Restaurant Adarra as “its own little world" and a "place where the problems of the pandemic seemed to recede." The Basque-inspired escape also recently made Esquire magazine’s list of best new restaurants in America.

Upcoming Events

We strongly encourage everyone to make safe and smart decisions and adhere to municipal and business guidelines related to the pandemic.

