5 Faves: All for Family

× Expand Photo by Derek Bennion courtesy Tazza Kitchen

1. Taco Kit

$35 at Tazza Kitchen Short Pump

After seeing increased takeout demand, Tazza Kitchen tweaked its online menus. While the frozen pizza and burritos are popular, it’s the fresh tacos that always end up in my cart. The kit is stuffed with corn tortillas, pulled chicken or pork, rice and black beans, guacamole, salsa ranchera, crema, slaw, and lime wedges.

2. Fried Chicken Dinner

$40 at Town Hall Tavern

When the pandemic hit, Belmont Food Shop owner Mike Yavorsky was in the process of taking over the former Weezie’s Kitchen space. Flipping his original script, the chef landed on Sunday Supper, two whole fried chickens served with baked pasta, green beans, rolls and an entire pie — it fed us for days.

3. Vegan Hot Sampler Platter for 2

$13.99 at Lebanese Bakery

Lebanese Bakery’s counter is hunger transformative. Order the hot sampler, a collection of stuffed squash, grape leaves, cabbage rolls, moussaka, mudardara and vegetarian kibbeh (seven secret spices with bulgur wheat). Be sure to sip a thick Lebanese coffee and peruse the deli case while waiting.

4. Sunday Supper Club

$33/serves two, $55/serves four, $77/serves six at Ray's Other Place

Sent out in reheatable containers, this dinner party on the fly is reflective of Ray's broad, stuffed menu, with choice of homemade breads, an entree — Shepherd's pie and eggplant Parmesan welcome fall — plus two sides. Hearty creamed spinach makes it hard to save room for dessert, but you'll want to, because that's included.

5. Dinner Package

$50/serves two, $100/serves four at The Westover

Pitmaster Tuffy Stone grills wings and ribs outside of his South Side cafe on Saturdays, but on the regular he offers three-course menus with beer or wine included. One way to go: antipasto arugula salad, and the Chesapeake blue crabcakes with apple slaw and succotash for the main.