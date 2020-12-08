5 Faves: In the Spirit

× Expand Photo by Fred + Elliott courtesy Perly's

1. Hanukkah Plate

At Perly’s Restaurant & Delicatessen, call 804-912-1560 for pricing

Rather than offer a three-course meal for the Festival of Lights as in years past, Perly’s celebrates both in house and to go with a heavy plate of Jewish favorites. Spiced brisket with caramelized onion kugel, smoked salmon-dill latkes and chocolate babka are a few of the rotating offerings.

2. Koula’s Greek Breakfast

$8.95 at Nick’s Roman Terrace

The Christmas tree and train set may be up all year, but in December, 40 years of snowmen, reindeer and candy striping are unpacked for Santa’s visits. The old-school Greek/Italian staples such as Koula’s omelet with potatoes, tomato and feta never disappoint.

3. Miracle on Cary

Drinks from $20 to $22, at The Jasper

Although this marks the third year The Jasper has participated in Miracle’s international pop-up bar, 2020 brings a twist — everything is to go. Their Carytown walk-up window will be transformed into a photo-ready “Miracle Booth,” dispensing Snowball Old-Fashioneds from a festively dressed storefront.

× Expand Photo courtesy A Secret Forest

4. Holiday Lollipops

$21 to $30 per three-pack at A Secret Forest

These glassy lollies are miniature works of whimsy: Christmas poodles with stockings, nutcrackers and Rudolph in mint and gingerbread flavors. These edible treats turn into one-of-a-kind ornaments when hung on the tree.

5. Outdoor Tent Rental

$60 to $200 at Hardywood West Creek

I miss showing off quirky local bars to out-of-town guests, especially if Hardywood Gingerbread Stout is on tap. This year, the brewery's Goochland location combines both of those loves — several varieties of seasonally tinged brews with outdoor tent rentals for you and the crew.