The Sweetest Thing

× Expand Photo by Tyler Darden courtesy Beaunuts

During their first pop-up in mid-March at The Roosevelt, the husband-and-wife team behind Beaunuts sold 1,000 doughnuts in 30 minutes. Since then, the sellout streak has continued for Ernie LaBrecque, furloughed Upper Shirley Vineyards chef de cuisine, and his wife, KB, a social worker. Inspired by Southern desserts like banana pudding and key lime pie, the “big” and “baby” beaux creations have brought the couple success during uncertain times.

Richmond magazine: What is a “beau”?

Beaunuts' banana pudding doughnut (Photo courtesy Beaunuts)

Ernie LaBrecque: Biscuit, buttermilk-based doughnuts. We try to keep everything very Southern — that’s what I know, that’s the food I love to cook and the food I love to eat. … I’ve got an Alabama grammy, and this is a biscuit recipe from her I’ve been toying with to make it a sweet dough, and it finally came together — little bit of acid, saltiness and sweetness from the buttermilk.

RM: Why did you decide to start this pop-up?

Ernie: I had been making [the doughnuts] for my kitchen staff at Upper Shirley, and I never had time to pursue it beyond that. Then the shutdown happened. I sat on the couch for half a day and thought, “I can’t do this.” KB had also stopped working to take care of her mother in March. I said we have to make some money and gave this a try.

RM: What is your culinary background?

Ernie: I went to culinary school at Le Cordon Bleu in Pittsburgh when I was 27 and then worked at Habitat, inside the Fairmont Hotel. I missed the South, I missed fried green tomatoes, and then came to Richmond. I've worked at Relay Foods, Pearl, The Hard Shell downtown and Max’s Positive Vibe Cafe.

RM: Do flavors change, or are there a few staples?

Ernie: There’s a couple favorites — cinnamon sugar and apple cider have become staples. Other than that, we try to do something different each week.

RM: Why do you think Beaunuts has been such a hit?

Ernie: People see someone pivot and make something out of nothing, and I think there’s a respect for that. I think people just respond to doughnuts — it’s something new, something fun.

KB: It’s also a cool little break for people to get out for that half-hour and come and grab doughnuts. It gives everyone something to look forward to.