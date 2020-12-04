’Tis the Season

Photo courtesy Pomona Plants
1. Bee Kit
Pomona Plants, $40
Pomona has packed up an adorable gift kit for bee lovers, complete with a sweet wooden bee house, a pollinator-attracting flower seed kit and a plantable bumblebee greeting card studded with black-eyed Susan and snapdragon seeds.
Photo courtesy Bingo Beer Co.
2. Monumental Serve
Bingo Beer Co., $15.99 for a four-pack
Aged in rum barrels, this Belgian-style ale brewed with soursop and hibiscus is named to honor Richmond-born activist and tennis legend Arthur Ashe. One hundred percent of proceeds from the beer will be donated to organizations fighting for racial equality and social justice.
Photo courtesy Frank Community Farm
3. Mini Winter Share
Frank Community Farm, $104
Give a bounty of bimonthly seasonal produce, from kale and kohlrabi to bok choy and beets, with a mini winter share delivered from January through mid-April. Operating since 2017, Frank Community Farm offers training and job opportunities for neurodiverse adults.
Print by Mad Kitchen Co., one of River City Selections' vendors (Photo courtesy Mad Kitchen Co.)
4. Holiday Box
River City Selections, $59.99
With an emphasis on women- and minority-owned businesses, this seasonal subscription box presents a sampling of Richmond products and purveyors, from local coffee and pasta to art and home goods.
Photo courtesy The Veil Brewing Co.
5. The Veil Brewing Co. 2-Bedroom Airbnb
The Hill Standard, $187 a night
Beer nerds, this one is for you. Hosted by The Veil, this two-bedroom spot complete with a balcony rests above their new South Side location, offering prime accommodations for a suds-filled day.
Photo by Alexis Courtney courtesy Hand Thrown
6. Make Your Own Mug Workshop
Hand Thrown, $35
Perfect for java-dependent folks who want to get their hands in some clay and make their own favorite coffee mug. Add a bag of Recluse Roasting beans so they’ll be ready to sip as soon as their creation comes out of the kiln.
Photo by Kate Thompson courtesy Heritage
7. At-home Dinner Party
Heritage, $750 minimum
A splurge-worthy way to conjure a bit of that restaurant magic we miss, Heritage at Home presents a private catering experience featuring Chef Joe Sparatta’s favorites in a multicourse meal with optional beverage pairings.
Photo by Nicholas Bailey
8. Charcuterie Box
Cocoa Pariis, price varies
Almost too beautiful to eat, these thoughtfully curated vintage cigar boxes full of charcuterie, cheese, nuts and fruity spreads from local vendors are one-of-a-kind gifts — ideal for that person in your life who always has wine on hand.
Photo by Emma McLoughlin courtesy RichWine
9. Wine Subscription
RichWine, $36.99 a week or $84.99 a month
RichWine’s liquid deliveries are sure to please the biodynamic-obsessed oenophiles on your list, whether you hook them up with a weekly subscription of hand-selected favorites or a gift certificate so they can choose their own.
Photo by Don Mears courtesy Tablespoons Bakery
10. Cookie Club Subscription
Tablespoons Bakery, $19.95 a month
Tablespoons, a brick-and-mortar bakery from the nonprofit Next Move Program, is sparking serious joy with this sweet subscription. Each box contains a dozen cookies, from the sprinkle-adorned unicorn variety to a flavor of the month.