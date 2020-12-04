’Tis the Season

× Expand Photo courtesy Pomona Plants

1. Bee Kit

Pomona Plants, $40

Pomona has packed up an adorable gift kit for bee lovers, complete with a sweet wooden bee house, a pollinator-attracting flower seed kit and a plantable bumblebee greeting card studded with black-eyed Susan and snapdragon seeds.

× Expand Photo courtesy Bingo Beer Co.

2. Monumental Serve

Bingo Beer Co., $15.99 for a four-pack

Aged in rum barrels, this Belgian-style ale brewed with soursop and hibiscus is named to honor Richmond-born activist and tennis legend Arthur Ashe. One hundred percent of proceeds from the beer will be donated to organizations fighting for racial equality and social justice.

× Expand Photo courtesy Frank Community Farm

3. Mini Winter Share

Frank Community Farm, $104

Give a bounty of bimonthly seasonal produce, from kale and kohlrabi to bok choy and beets, with a mini winter share delivered from January through mid-April. Operating since 2017, Frank Community Farm offers training and job opportunities for neurodiverse adults.

× Expand Print by Mad Kitchen Co., one of River City Selections' vendors (Photo courtesy Mad Kitchen Co.)

4. Holiday Box

River City Selections, $59.99

With an emphasis on women- and minority-owned businesses, this seasonal subscription box presents a sampling of Richmond products and purveyors, from local coffee and pasta to art and home goods.

× Expand Photo courtesy The Veil Brewing Co.

5. The Veil Brewing Co. 2-Bedroom Airbnb

The Hill Standard, $187 a night

Beer nerds, this one is for you. Hosted by The Veil, this two-bedroom spot complete with a balcony rests above their new South Side location, offering prime accommodations for a suds-filled day.

× Expand Photo by Alexis Courtney courtesy Hand Thrown

6. Make Your Own Mug Workshop

Hand Thrown, $35

Perfect for java-dependent folks who want to get their hands in some clay and make their own favorite coffee mug. Add a bag of Recluse Roasting beans so they’ll be ready to sip as soon as their creation comes out of the kiln.

× Expand Photo by Kate Thompson courtesy Heritage

7. At-home Dinner Party

Heritage, $750 minimum

A splurge-worthy way to conjure a bit of that restaurant magic we miss, Heritage at Home presents a private catering experience featuring Chef Joe Sparatta’s favorites in a multicourse meal with optional beverage pairings.

× Expand Photo by Nicholas Bailey

8. Charcuterie Box

Cocoa Pariis, price varies

Almost too beautiful to eat, these thoughtfully curated vintage cigar boxes full of charcuterie, cheese, nuts and fruity spreads from local vendors are one-of-a-kind gifts — ideal for that person in your life who always has wine on hand.

× Expand Photo by Emma McLoughlin courtesy RichWine

9. Wine Subscription

RichWine, $36.99 a week or $84.99 a month

RichWine’s liquid deliveries are sure to please the biodynamic-obsessed oenophiles on your list, whether you hook them up with a weekly subscription of hand-selected favorites or a gift certificate so they can choose their own.

× Expand Photo by Don Mears courtesy Tablespoons Bakery

10. Cookie Club Subscription

Tablespoons Bakery, $19.95 a month

Tablespoons, a brick-and-mortar bakery from the nonprofit Next Move Program, is sparking serious joy with this sweet subscription. Each box contains a dozen cookies, from the sprinkle-adorned unicorn variety to a flavor of the month.