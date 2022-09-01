Richmond Food News: Sept. 1-7

× Expand A crawfish roll on potato bread with ramp remoulade and malt-n-vinegar popcorn from The Roosevelt. Scroll down to get acquainted with the Church Hill restaurant’s executive chef, Leah Branch, an area native who is rethinking Southern cuisine. (Photo by Eileen Mellon)

Keep Swimming

Taking over the shuttered Billy Pie space on Patterson Avenue, chefs Lee Gregory and Bobo Catoe Jr. are back on the water. Next month the duo plan to introduce Odyssey Fish, a Chesapeake Bay-centric concept bearing a resemblance to sibling restaurants Alewife and the original Odyssey Fish in Manchester’s Hatch Local food hall. We can confirm frozen cocktails, plenty of chilled seafood and a little Sylvester Stallone in the mix. (Richmond magazine)

Found in Translation

If you haven’t been to The Roosevelt in a while, it’s time to change that. With creations from turkey leg confit to a foie gras “Twinkie,” Executive Chef and Richmond native Leah Branch is shining a playful, unique light on the food of the South. Her arrival also marks a breath of fresh air for the restaurant, which began in an era defined by the success of white male chefs. (Richmond magazine)

Spotlight: Hamidullah Noori

Humble, welcoming and generous are just a few words that can be used to describe chef and restaurateur Hamidullah Noori. In our latest Spotlight, we talk inspiration, “six layers of spice” and music that heals with the Afghan immigrant behind Carytown’s The Mantu and its newly minted namesake market. (Richmond magazine)

Loving Lynchburg

Plotting a mini road trip before summer comes to a close, or in search of a quick fall getaway? Try Lynchburg on for size. The compact city 100 miles west of Richmond boasts a walkable downtown, a mountainous backdrop and a solid sampling of edible pit stops, from New York-style bagels to a farm winery and lounge pouring Virginia vino. (Richmond magazine)

Hello, Crewel World!

OK, a slight Food News stretch — similar to the cheesy pepperoni pizza patches adorning caps from the niche company I’m about to mention — but I’m going there. My journalist cohort Nicole Cohen recently profiled the whimsical local embroidery company Crewel & Unusual, whose quirky designs range from sticks of butter on a bucket hat to sunny side up eggs on beanies, and I’m here for it. (Richmond magazine)

Mark Those Calendars

Offering a taste of its forthcoming restaurant revival at Libbie Mill-Midtown, Acacia Mid-town is rolling out two days of multicourse dinners at Yellow Umbrella Provisions Sept. 8-9.

Calling all vegans, vegetarians and foodie friends: Prepare for back-to-back weekends of plant-powered fare on the horizon. First up is the Soul Vegan Block Party, Sept. 10 at Abner Clay Park, followed by the Richmond Veg Fest, happening Sept. 17 at Byrd Park.

The Veil Brewing Co. will host the inaugural Best Friend Fest, a celebration of all the fluffy, furry friends in our lives, on Sept. 11. On the itinerary: pool time, pup cups (and treats for humans) via Westray’s Finest Ice Cream, snacks from Fat Tyler’s Meat Cart, tunes and more.

ICYMI

Feast on this year’s Best & Worst winners to uncover all of life’s most important details, like where to head for wallet-friendly mimosa pitchers and the can’t-miss dish at the city’s best new spot. (Richmond magazine)

In the coming weeks, Carytown will welcome Botanya, a restaurant draped with greenery and drawing influences from European cuisine. (Richmond magazine)

We’ve tracked down a collection of chile-spiked cocktails for imbibers to spice up their lives. Bonus: recipes included. (Richmond magazine)

With Concord grape season around the bend, Pies & Cakes bakery owner Chastity Hise-Rodriguez shares a recipe for a jammy coffee cake all bakers should have in their canon. (Richmond magazine)

Learn more about the aromatic perennial lemongrass and all its zingy energy. (Richmond magazine)

Nightingale Ice Cream Sandwiches is taking its cool treat biz up a notch — 5,000 square feet, to be exact. The expansion comes after a busy year that included landing the company’s Chomp four-packs at select Walmarts, stocking the sammies at every Fresh Market in the country, and collabs with Nicky Hilton Rothschild and Duke’s mayo. (Richmond BizSense)

Known for its house-made pupusas, Salvadoran eatery El Pope is expanding its Main Street portfolio. Stay tuned for more details on The Nest Brunch Cafe. (Richmond BizSense)

RVA Love

For the third time, Food & Wine has bestowed the commonwealth’s barbecue crown on ZZQ, proclaiming that the Scott’s Addition smokehouse is home to “some of the finest brisket on the Eastern Seaboard.” P.S.: Another sneak peek of ZZQ owners Chris Fultz and Alex Graf’s approaching patty project, Eazzy Burger, happens during a pop-up on Sept. 13.

Trading card company Topps recently released the Garbage Pail Kids: Taste Buds Series 2 that showcases innovative brewers from across the world. Fun fact: Veil Brewing Co. co-founder Matt Tarpey — aka Tastee Tarpey — can be found in the pack.

According to Wine Enthusiast, one of the best wine shops in the country can be found in the Fan. Shoutout to Celladora Wines for securing a spot on the list drafted by industry pros.

Upcoming Events