Ingredient: Lemongrass

LEMONGRASS BASICS

Buying: Readily available at Asian markets and grocery stores, fresh lemongrass should be yellow, with light green tips and a firm stem that is free of brown spots.

Cooking: Lemongrass can be added whole to soups and curries and removed before serving. To release the flavor, simply smash the stalks before dropping them in a dish.

LEMONGRASS LOWDOWN

Popular in Thai and Vietnamese cuisine, lemongrass is a citrusy herb that grows in tropical climates. Imparting a floral, lemony flavor to curries, teas and cocktails, it can be frozen for up to three months when wrapped.

AROUND RVA

Mekong: Sliced beef is sauteed with onions in a brightly spicy lemongrass sauce for the traditional Vietnamese dish bo xao sa ot.

Sen Organic Small Plate: Lemongrass contributes its citrusy perfume to this “Grandma-style” dish of organic tofu and turmeric that is served with brown rice.

The Daily Kitchen & Bar: Cucumbers and coconut water join fresh basil and lemongrass in the cucumber cooler, an uber-refreshing sans-booze option.

“Lemongrass is a beautiful and versatile ingredient, whether used in sweet or savory applications.” —Trevor Knotts, executive chef of East Coast Provisions

COOK LIKE A LOCAL

Trevor Knotts, executive chef of East Coast Provisions (Photo courtesy Trevor Knotts)

Lemongrass Panna Cotta

By Trevor Knotts, executive chef of East Coast Provisions

To capture the citrusy, grassy essence of lemongrass, chef Trevor Knotts steeps it in a mixture of cream and sugar for panna cotta. “This panna cotta really allows good-quality milk and fresh lemongrass to shine and can be topped with any number of things from candied ginger to fresh berries,” Knotts explains. He urges home cooks to embrace sheet gelatin, which yields a better result than the powdered version.

1 quart heavy cream

2 cups granulated sugar

2 stalks lemongrass (split, bruised and rough chopped to release its oils)

1 tablespoon vanilla bean paste (or 1 1/2 teaspoons extract)

15 sheets gelatin

1/2 gallon milk

Bring the cream, sugar, lemongrass and vanilla to a simmer, whisking the sugar so it doesn't clump and begins to dissolve. Cover and remove from heat and allow to steep for about half an hour. Soak the gelatin sheets in cold water for about five minutes to hydrate. Squeeze excess water out of the gelatin. Bring the cream and lemongrass mix back to a strong simmer and whisk in the gelatin to dissolve, stirring constantly to avoid burning. Strain through a fine mesh strainer into a container with the milk and whisk to combine. Pour into serving containers and refrigerate to set (at least several hours or overnight).

Serve cold and top with whatever your heart desires.