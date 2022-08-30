Loving Lynchburg

× Expand Downtown Lynchburg’s Art Alley (Photo by Emelyn Gwynn)

If Lynchburg seems familiar to Richmonders, just look to the muddy waters of the James River flowing through its center. Slightly more than 100 miles west of the capital, Lynchburg’s James is more compact and languorous than Richmond’s — much like the city itself.

Lynchburg feels familiar to me for a different reason: I spent the first decade of my life here. Though many things look and feel the same, Lynchburg has evolved from a sleepy city into a place where breweries, design-forward restaurants, rooftop bars and the public art project Art Alley thrive. Lynchburg has blossomed — and it’s the perfect destination for a laid-back weekend getaway.

× Expand The Virginian Hotel (Photo by Emelyn Gwynn)

Downtown Revitalization

The downtown skyline looks much as it has for more than a century — time-worn warehouses and a few church steeples interspersed with trees. But look closer, and you’ll see that downtown is enjoying a resurgence unseen since its 19th-century heyday. Long-vacant buildings have been converted into lofts, derelict riverfront land has been developed into an urban trail, and dozens of restaurants have popped up to compete with the chains that previously dominated the local dining scene.

The Virginian Hotel exemplifies the town’s revitalization. Built in 1913, this grand hotel fell into disrepair in the 1960s and was converted into a college dorm. A massive restoration effort began in 2015, and today the four-star hotel serves as a reminder of the city’s rich history. Highlights include its sleek guest rooms (I recommend booking one with a soaking tub), the cute Marigold Cafe and the rooftop Skyline Grill, where you can watch the sun set over the Blue Ridge Mountains while sipping a craft cocktail. The Virginian is within walking distance of all of downtown’s attractions — though you should be prepared to tackle some of the city’s seven hills along the way.

Good Eats

Many of Lynchburg’s noteworthy eateries are downtown, making it easy to spend an entire weekend without getting in your car. The Lynchburg Community Market, founded in 1783, is the perfect place to start your weekend — head inside to browse the baked goods at Father’s Cafe & Bakery, or grab a coffee at Grains of Sense. For something heartier, try Market at Main, known for its creative mimosas, gooey cinnamon rolls and six variations of benedicts. Just outside of downtown, Bacon Street Bagels slings New York-style bagels out of an old filling station.

Work up an appetite exploring the city’s shops or biking on Percival’s Island. Get your bike rentals at Bikes Unlimited, then post up on a patio to enjoy breezes off the river. We’re partial to Waterstone Pizza — try the Figalicious pizza — and El Jefe Taqueria Garaje, which boasts 85 kinds of tequila behind the bar. End the evening by sampling Virginia wines at Reserve Tasting Room & Lounge.

× Expand Thomas Jefferson’s Poplar Forest (Photo by Mark Kostro)

History Lessons

History buffs will want to check out nearby Poplar Forest, Thomas Jefferson’s private retreat that’s considered one of his greatest architectural achievements. Closer to downtown, the Point of Honor museum is a Federal-style former plantation house that digs deep into the area’s colorful past, reaching back to when the Monacan Indians lived by the river. Architecture buffs will enjoy walking or driving tours of Lynchburg’s small but mighty historic districts like Diamond Hill and Federal Hill, populated with Queen Anne and Federal-style mansions.

Get Out of Town

While you could easily fill your weekend wandering around downtown Lynchburg, some attractions are worth driving for — and Lynchburg is an ideal base for exploring the surrounding region. Within an hour’s drive, you can find yourself on the Blue Ridge Parkway, at Natural Bridge State Park, the Peaks of Otter, or at dozens of wineries, breweries and cideries scattered around the surrounding countryside.

Did you know? Lynchburg was named for John Lynch, who started a ferry service across the James River in 1757 at just 17 years of age.